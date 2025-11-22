With a week like we just saw, it’s hard to know where to begin. Trump is acting more erratically than ever, the MAGA base is splintering, Marjorie Taylor Greene is making sense, and Epstein’s brother said something about Trump and Bubba that… ok, we’ll get to that.

Speaking of Karoline, at the start of the week, the release of some of the emails from the Epstein estate raised a lot of questions. And the White House Press Secretary, well, she had no good answers. SNL cold open for the skewer.

Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending it traffic. Give it a sec to load. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom. Still no? Copy the link into a URL and remove the word “cancel” after the letter X in the URL and it will take you to the original video.

Megyn Kelly’s defense was not helping for sure.

Not even a rambling speech to the McDonald’s franchisees could help Trump escape the Epstein event horizon.

Let’s get a take from Seth Meyers, whom Trump attacked personally this week, probably because of this bit.

There was a lot of this energy. Great deadpan, young man.

But why can’t Teflon Don shake even the suspicions of his own MAGA base? The Daily Show had some thoughts.

Nope, he’s not escaping this. They just won’t lego.

This observation made me gasp.

By Tuesday, Trump saw the ketchup on the wall and beat a retreat from his earlier resistance to the files’ full release. Stephen Colbert, you’re up.

Perhaps Trump was eager to move on from the emails that had come out, including that suggestion about him being gay for “Bubba.”

Let’s start by noting that the damage control from the White House was super cringe.

Accurate.

Daaayammmm…

Even the Buffy fan account drove the stake home.

OMG 26M views?!

We all know by now that “Bubba” meant someone else, but we’re post-truth and pro-couch jokes now, right?

A tragic love story, really.

Let the memes begin!

Not everything is political, y’all. Sometimes love is love.

Amazing that we have the second blowjob Oval Office scandal in our lifetimes.

“Bill Clinton was in the files, too” got taken off the board by this.

My feelings about it all exactly.

The MAGA mocking was *chef’s kiss*

Then Trump had a yelling moment on Air Force One at a reporter that spawned a whole new spinoff, “Quiet Piggy.”

Newsom’s press office took some liberties. (I think this may be AI?)

Any commentary from the OG herself?

Anything else?

Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project with his own karate chop.

I like this idea.

Crying from this Onion chop.

The WH comms struggled.

Stephen King even got in on the fun after Catturd came for the Dems.

And about that…

The White House was eager for a win, so they invited a murderer with a bone saw into the Oval Office.

Wait, there’s more. Ronnie wasn’t done.

But it was Trump’s fawning over another Muslim leader yesterday that had jaws hitting the floor. Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York, paid a visit to the White House.

Honestly, 47 looked completely smitten.

Was Donald swept away by Zohran?

Yes, yes it is.

Ruh-roh

Has Donald found true happiness at last?

He has never glowed like this.

There was that other WTF moment.

New York allies took note.

I mean, what the hell happened in their meeting?

Elise Stefanik is back to square one.

Dear God, it’s not, Laura. But thanks for playing.

With Mamdani the new golden boy, JD Vance had better up his game soo—oh.

Upon closer look, yikes.

I’m not speaking ill of the dead. I love this movie.

Do you think he’s watching his wife from heaven?

As if things weren’t crazy enough, Marjorie Three Names came out and basically called Trump a traitor. And that went over well.

She announced her resignation yesterday.

While some stalwarts exited, some clung to their roots.

ICE was in Charlotte causing trouble and getting run out of town by locals.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth came out with some new names for his military operations and got roasted in the gayest way.

Folks weren’t quite done.

Relevant satire from Borowitz.

Treasury Secretary Steve Bessent said something about migrants and high beef prices?

Inquiring minds want to know.

Meanwhile, in tariff land...

I know, I know! Let’s do 50-year mortgages to lower costs!

And hand out tariff checks!

I need to achieve this level of shade.

Things are not quite right in this timeline.

This is a whole mood.

Speaking of hate, look at Elon’s footwear.

Musk was in the news in a hilarious way because people figured out that his AI Grok was programmed to puff him at every opportunity.

Users challenged that assertion.

OMG this response.

It got crazier.

The comparisons grew more hilarious.

Keep asking questions!

Let’s bring it to the present day.

Even Nancy Reagan? (Warning: gross to consider, but we’re in the Bubba timeline.)

How about Jesus?

It’s the holiday season, so time for some heartwarming stories.

Some advice for around the table.

We need some wholesomeness after all that. This doggo was on my feed again, and I just adore him.

All the leaves are brown, and the dogs are…

Another look…

This compilation does the trick!

This is something that happens regularly with me and Windsor in the fall.

What a fun household theirs must be!

I shouldn’t have laughed so hard at this.

Google Maps, protecting the pawerful again.

Motherhood, in a nutshell.

His expression says it all.

It’s time to pony up. Er, down.

Okay, it’s silly baby time.

And silly dad with baby time.

“Ma’am, I need you to step out of the sleigh.”

Let’s wrap it up with a dad joke.

What a jerk!

Have a great weekend!

Jay