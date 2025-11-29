As Trump grows noticeably more erratic, foul mouthed and drowsy—all clear signs of increasing dementia—his defenders are doubling down.

Remember Megyn Kelly?

He’s trying to lean into Christianity, but it’s landing with a thud.

And there’s a big day coming up.

And even the traditional Turkey Pardon at the White House turned political.

People are still talking about that Trumpy moment on Air Force One. A tip for the holidays, applicable over Christmas, too.

This is a proper use of AI. Maybe the kids are all right.

MAGA Twitter was frantically hiding where the accounts are really based, and I’ll get to that later. First though, Newsom’s office with the news remix.

There’s still significant fallout from that Oval Office love fest with Zohran Mamdani. The South Park guys had Trump’s number a while back, tbh.

The Bubba blowback keeps bubbling around…

And theories about Mamdani’s charms abounded.

Shared this one earlier on social media. So wrong but so perfect.

Trump was crushing hard and it showed.

From whence this power Mamdani has over Trump?

Or perhaps another franchise.

I wondered how true this is.

Then the wardrobe change happened.

Was he… Zara for Zohran?

I’m still not past the “It’s okay, you can say it” part of that meeting.

Riley Gaines apparently didn’t get the Mamdani White House memo.

And JD Vance? Flames. Out the side of his face.

Speaking of the Hillbilly Doughboy, his wife was spotted out sans wedding ring.

And since it’s Thanksgiving, let’s hear it for this meme that just turned one.

Stephen Miller cooked something for the holiday.

Let’s check in on the other top aides.… The Onion with the headline of the week.

How about over in Congress?

RFK, Jr. continued to wreak havoc.

And Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had some advice for passengers. The Daily Show with the takedown.

The Internet would like a word, Sean.

This person really exists at DHS.

And at BLS, they couldn’t produce any numbers.

DOGE died, finally and officially.

Speaking of DOGE, Elon Musk’s social media platform went through some things. And some huge accounts, often amplified by Musk himself, were exposed as frauds. I so love this for them.

This guy…

People started asking whether any of the big MAGA accounts were actually from the U.S.

It makes you wonder…

Was any of it real? The mood among liberals who’ve put up with this crap for the last three years:

What Twitter began to feel like…

Same, Sarah, same.

These faux accounts used “all American” looking profile pics to fool the MAGAs.

All of the breaking news could be reframed, it turns out.

Then intrepid fraudsters figured out they could route through a VPN to hide their location.

This guy even tried to suggest a fix using home country flags. THIS GUY.

Maybe to change the subject away from the fact his platform is a hotbed of foreign influence, Musk went on Joe Rogan and tried to be funny but was just cringe AF.

Speaking of horrible terminally online people, Ben Shapiro decided trans bullying is still his thing. And a Guardian of the Internet was born.

And rapist/sex trafficker/friend of the Trump family Andrew Tate shared this interesting take.

Men without girlfriends are easier to control, I guess.

The more the White House bashes immigrants, the more openly racist his base becomes.

Many poor unfortunate souls had to head home for the holidays, where MAGA relatives would be gathered ’round the table. That’s where Leslie Jones can came in handy.

And how many of you have had this happen?

If you think white folks have it hard with MAGA voters in the family, imagine the convo around Latino tables.

Then there were all those MAGAs who posted that families should save a spot for Charlie Kirk at their Thanksgiving dinner table.

Let’s go back to a happier time when we could still laugh together around the table.

On to the doggos! Look at the shear dedication here:

A little help on pronunciation please.

I put a cape on Windsor, but she just sat there looking cute.

Speaking of corgis, my heart squeezed hard and melted over this. 🥺

I need someone to explain how they do this.

I can’t train my cat not to barf on the ottoman. So this is crazy.

Winter is coming, but if it means more content like this…

These clips make me almost want a bird.

Jack apparently busts a lot of moves and has his own social media account.

My rabbit hole with Jack probably told the algos to feed me more bird content. Here is Henry the Turkey, whose run put a smile on my face.

If you have a duck at home, make it ghost your other pets.

This is me with the MAGA folks in my comments.

My favorite Chinese parents, Jay and Sharon, shared a special day for their son.

(No children were actually abandoned to make this video, but boy is this ever my go-to anxiety!)

Another proper use of AI:

The San Andreas Fault account was also on the troll.

A truly epic moment circulated on the net.

I love how he doesn’t even know until much later.

No shade on Britney, but this hits hard.

Speaking of pop stars, a big wedding was announced.

Watching other people’s reactions while they play these games is a new spectator sport.

Misheard and mistaken lyrics are a favorite human error of mine. Throwback to this Spanish radio request:

The mind often hears what the eyes see in the captions. Check this out:

When you don’t remember the lyrics, just sing what you think it sounds like!

Here’s another:

It’s officially the holidays, so let’s kick things off with a truly epic, magical flash mob in Paris.

An extra dose of bad dad jokes this week! Here’s one from our resident aliens.

Even moms can be guilty of dad jokes.

A Thanksgiving dad joke, told by a cat. Convergence!

I‘m saving this for when my kids start to text me without using the shift button.

I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving! Tomorrow, I’ll be back with some pics (with babies!) from my own feast with friends and fam.

Jay