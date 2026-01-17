New year, new challenges. And new hope.

There is great wisdom in our elders, so hear what this man has to say.

Earlier in the week, there was this moment, which fairly encapsulates how off the rails things have already gotten in Episode Two of the second season.

The moment, already weirdly hilarious in its own right, provided an excellent opportunity for amping up the laughs.

Cultural crossover was inevitable. And we thought Vance v. Rubio was a heated rivalry!

To keep us distracted, and to destroy what remains of European goodwill, Trump threatened Greenland again.

Jon Stewart on Trump being geography challenged:

Jimmy Fallon noted a pattern to Trump’s international bluster.

25th Amendment, anyone?

In other international news, the opposition leader of Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado, paid a groveling visit to the White House.

Trump later had trouble remembering her name, but in fairness it’s sometimes hard for me to tell Trump’s sycophants apart.

Trump promised to intervene in a way that could actually save lives in Iran, but that didn’t happen.

Instead of focusing on affordability and healthcare or even world turmoil, the Trump regime chose to focus on [checks notes] bringing whole milk back.

As our government launched an attack on its own citizens in Minneapolis, this clip of ICE Barbie resurfaced.

They really think the jackbooted ICE thugs beating up and arresting anyone they pick, including U.S. citizens, are the good guys.

The Daily Show has been serving up the satire in excellent form.

The weather in Minnesota has proven challenging for the ironically named ICE.

Jimmy Kimmel offered a compilation of how much ICE has slipped in the eyes of the public. (Some scenes may be disturbing to some viewers.)

The Good Liars proved themselves Brave Hearts with this.

And coming to your door in the near future…

I love how ordinary folks are showing exactly where they stand.

The regime has its many monsters with many scare pronouncements. Such men hate being mocked. So here’s JD Vance being mocked. No notes, 10/10.

Time to bring this meme back. Thanks, Andy Borowitz!

RFK, Jr. is a top candidate for the most laughably bad apple of the bunch. Sound OFF for this.

Next time Sen. Alex Padilla gets close to her…

Jeanine Pirro launched a politically motivated criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell, but he called it out for the pretext it is.

The White House press room is officially a joke, but here’s a good one to match the moment.

Speaking of hateful anti-trans people, some want to ban trans folks from using restrooms matching their gender identity. This comic’s response was perfect.

On the far happier side of government actually doing things to help people, Mamdani got free child care done in NYC in his first two weeks. And if you missed this magical moment, here it is again:

Example of usage:

And the best commentary of the week goes to

And no, the Epstein files aren’t going away.

We’ve got a lot of doggos to feature this week to help cleanse our timelines. My own corgi knows each and every one of her toys, just like this lab:

As a composer, I know the right soundtrack can turn a funny moment into an epic one. Sound up!

Interspecies friendships are a rabbit hole I sometimes fall into.

The innocence of little ones is a magical thing.

Mo money, Mo hawk.

This guy’s pet voiceovers are unmatched on the Internet. Here is the Bone saga, parts 1 and 2.

My own dog will get on both hind legs and stand vertically just for a blueberry. The eyes have it here.

Cats can be a bit less patient with their humans. Wait for the end.

With these two, I can’t tell if they’re play acting or I need to call 911.

Close Encounter of the Furred Kind?

These penguins fared better than in that Dr. Seuss book.

It’s the last line here that got me.

Question for you bird watchers: Is this a real bird? Or is it a ghost?

Beijing roast duck, anyone?

This is a tiger in a zoo in China, and I need to never be this close to one.

Capturing video from a distance seems safer, right? But then this happens. 😆

New herb chopper on the market. Sound up.

This is somehow much funnier because Australian.

Winter is for making angels in the snow.

Kids and family pets, nothing better!

In Japan, the buck stops here.

Father daughter relationship goals.

So. Busted. And she knows it!

This customer tried creating a “viral” moment over service complaints but this king made sure it didn’t work out so well.

Okay, this is just rather wild by the end if you stick with it.

Thank goodness the baby was okay. And now it’s a viral hit!

I watched and simply had to go try this one! (I can do it, but not gracefully…)

You’re all looking for a broom now, aren’t you?

We close on a science dad joke, the best kind.

Have a great weekend!

Jay