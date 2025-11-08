There’s a lot to celebrate this week. Before we get to that, let’s take the sting out of the ongoing troop deployment in D.C. If you didn’t catch this bit on social media, it’s really quite excellent.

SNL took on the ongoing demolition at the White House:

When Trump sat down for a highly edited talk with 60 Minutes (who’s gonna sue them for $1 billion?), there was a notable slouch.

He also fell asleep during Dr. Oz’s speech about obesity and its links to dementia, which is pretty on the nose.

The commentary was top-notch.

JoJo from Jerz for the dunk.

This was my favorite.

Then there was the truly bizarre moment when an executive fainted in the Oval Office (perhaps overcome by the odor?) and Trump, after looking over at what was going on, posed for what will become an iconic image of these times.

Let the memes begin!

If you took AP Art History or studied it in college, this lands particularly well.

The Gilded Age continued to manifest in the White House as Trump posted multiple pictures of his marble-remodeled bathroom while tens of millions ran out of food money. But history had a warning.

If you missed this, the White House even put a sign up in gold lettering outside the Oval Office.

Hang on, ain’t no way.

Best take on this:

This is satire at its finest. (It’s actually too believable—everyone shared it like it was real.)

What is real and what is satire is hard to figure out lately.

With everything collapsing around him and Trump making the most absurd pronouncements, Mike Johnson was asked repeatedly to comment, given that he’s the only GOP House member actually in Washington. He claimed each time not to have heard of it.

The big news of the week, of course, was the trouncing the GOP received on Tuesday in elections across the nation. Even before voting ended, Trump was out with the threats. Gov. Newsom’s team was ready.

In California, Prop 50 looked like it would sail to victory. But the GOP thinks land can vote, so…

Right-wing grifters were doing their best to shore up red walls against a blue wave.

The GOP was mad at the GOP for having a candidate at all in the NYC race.

George Santos, cat hater.

There were major races and ballot measures in many states. Just not Kentucky…

This made me spit up.

Across the country, as the returns came in, some interesting trends emerged.

Dick Cheney died the day Zohran Mamdani got elected as the first Muslim mayor of NYC, and Mamdani had to keep a straight face, no election day whammies, when he learned the news.

So tempting to put all the Cheney jokes here, but I might want to run for Virginia AG someday, so I’ll just put this one here.

Okay, just one more Cheney-adjacent one…

As the first numbers came in from Virginia and New Jersey, it was clear that the election would be a blowout.

The GOP plan to gerrymander itself into permanent power now rests on increasingly shaky assumptions.

Liberals began to hope-scroll and look what trended!

Let’s just make it official and go hard.

“Libbed so hard” is my new favorite phrase.

I, too, was desirous of some schadenfreude.

Here’s our favorite kindergarten teacher on the results.

The joy over the election of Zohran Mamdani as the next NYC mayor was palpable—and pretty damn funny, too.

Curtis Sliwa, there’s a job opening for you!

We should never wish death upon someone, even if self-inflicted, but I’m sure Dershowitz was being metaphorical here, right?

Gallows humor aside, along with George Santos declaring he was leaving the city, Dersh said he was on his way out the door, too.

The New York Times captured the poetry of the night and even improved upon it.

For history/politics buffs, a double-header:

This is funny if you’ve ever been subjected to Bill Ackman tweets, which are sometimes longer than my Substacks.

And this is funny because Australia.

Cuomo leaving in his white Suburban is just too good.

As Trump melted down over the results, the left stepped up to rub it in.

The dire warnings over Mamdani’s election got owned fast and hard.

Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, has been mostly in the background, but apparently has been silently advising and guiding the campaign. A lot of the commentary was like this:

Same energy…

I liked this one best.

Also, does it look like there will be Sharia law under Mamdani?

To help them get over their feelings, conservatives held another lovefest. Erika Kirk received an award…

Given her behavior, the time where her privacy and grief render her off-limits is over.

The memes are merging.

I think this was the funniest thing I saw all week.

The internet is judge, jury and executioner.

It wasn’t just Erika who was honored by Fox at its Patriot Awards. Another wife of a vile racist received the top honor.

Wait, was that Sean Hannity?

Couldn’t miss this.

But come on. Melania Trump? Patriot of the Year?

Calling Sheldon Cooper!

There was a trial in Washington D.C.

We are the sandwich generation!

Oh God, the public condimentary.

South Park was back with a smear on Pam Bondi she’ll never wipe clean.

For Trek fans, the other blonde around the White House received an unflattering comparison. (But this is quite unfair to the Borg Queen.)

On the subject of idiots in charge, Borowitz brings it all together.

As the hunger crisis grows, because the White House is willing to cut off assistance for tens of millions, his supporters are revealing their own cruelty and hypocrisy. The best take on this:

Some late arriving Halloween costume photos circulated.

Wow, that’s commitment.

This kid is going places. (Apologies to all named Karen who see this.)

Hardest costume to pull off:

And on the subject of MAGA cultists,

There’s a political analogy for Republican voters in this next clip somewhere.

Maybe Sherman just likes to be deep in the hole and in need of rescue.

Speaking of clueless looking pets, this dog won my heart!

And this cutie, too. Don’t leave him, ever!

My corgi also got excited at the prospect of a new playmate in my baby Riley.

We were low on cat content, but there’s bad bunnies, and they seem close.

The whole damn line played dead!

I’m getting a lot of parenting/kids content in my feed (no surprise). This family made my day.

Nice splice here.

I tried this with my baby, and it didn’t work.

Very clever escape plan.

Ladies, are the guys in your lives like this?!

As my own kids get older, I have this to look forward to, I suppose.

Gonna remember this one for her first break-up.

I would have gay gasped.

And here I thought our costumes were good.

I love this guy’s feed.

Yay! The Alien Dad Jokes are back!

Have a great weekend!

Jay