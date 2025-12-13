Housekeeping note: Substack is cutting off emails that are “too long” which include all of my Saturday Skeets and Giggles installments. If your email gets truncated, you can always find the full length version (and all of my other posts) at my page: statuskuo.substack.com.

Let’s get caught up first. SNL had its deadly roundup of the prior week’s developments.

And with his numerous political defeats this week, there’s now a serious question over whether Trump is already a lame duck president just 11 months into his new term. Well, if he walks like a lame duck…

Yes, it’s an AI image, but I hope we all see what he did there.

With the new year fast approaching, it’s good to keep a bottle of bubbly handy.

Jimmy Kimmel continued to be a truth bomber and a welcome thorn in the side of the regime.

The NYT Pitchbot is back.

As the holiday season really kicked into gear, the Onion went there.

Meanwhile, Trump headed to Pennsylvania to try to salvage his floundering presidency. The Daily Show had some thoughts.

Newsom’s office took the clip and ran with it.

Canada demonstrated that it has Trump’s number.

On the subject of Trump’s numbers, he thinks you need to be a genius to “turn on” a lawnmower these days.

The right is trying to come for Newsom because of his “adultery,” which is just funny when you think about it for half a second.

Also, learn to spell his name.

The WH social accounts also tried to troll and lib-own by warping more beloved children’s titles.

They were just asking for this:

Chinese accounts were wondering what’s up with Trump’s graphics people.

To fix the problem of falling asleep in public, the internet offered a solution.

The FIFA “peace award” was still on the minds of many because of its enduring absurdity. It gave a lot of this energy:

That moment, it reminded us of… oh yes.

Or for you LOTR fans…

Let’s remind him daily.

FIFA got a rebrand.

A sucker born every minute?

New Happy Meal just dropped.

When the WH calls a lid, we’ll think of this.

No idea is too wild, right? That’s how this works?

The Simpsons called it long ago.

Capitalism can be funny.

The awards are coming to every home in America.

Let’s actually get a closer look at that medal.

In Vice Presidential news,

DHS tried to get in on the Cruel Christmas vibe.

And Gramps raised a good point.

We’re all waiting for Nancy Mace to announce her departure from Congress. Meanwhile, why does she hate Christmas?

Speaking of mean women and the holidays, Melania tried to read a Christmas story to some kids. But it was weirdly about heat and night vision goggles so, this is what we all heard.

Sean Duffy’s plan to solve airline safety and performance issues involves (checks notes) exercising in the gym. Bro, whut?

The menswear guy found the perfect clip.

I’m gonna propose this solution everywhere.

The regime’s attacks upon the Somali population, which it claims is somehow “taking over America,” deserved an epic response. And it got one.

In the Culture Wars, we got an entry from a Turning Point USA student who turned in a failing paper, now claiming she’s the victim. Here’s our Lord and Savior responding.

The White House used pop star Sabrina Carpenter’s song in an ICE video, and it didn’t go over well.

Then, having not learned their lesson, they used a clip of her again without her consent. Which, you know, is how they roll. If you know her films, this meme is perf.

This week had two viral interview moments. Newsom handled this well:

The CEO of Palantir had this moment, which many speculated might be from substance use.

His claim that it was from neurodivergence led to some commentary.

Erika Kirk continued her grieving widow tour.

But maybe she should tone it down?

Otherwise she’ll earn more responses like this:

The money tissues. I can’t.

In business news that also could spell the end of the free press, two behemoths are vying for control of Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN.

Also, who will own Sesame Street?!

On to the doggies! We have a lot of pooches to feature this week. At first I thought there was something sinister to this video, but then…

This little one is a basket case and a superstar all at once.

Considering putting a camera on my corgi in this way now.

Living his best life at the groomers. Happy Birthday, buddy!

What you really need is a series of dogs talking to their humans.

Speaking of talking dogs,

Or maybe a bustin’ moves with his rapper owner?

Meet John Paw II.

This was my favorite thing on the internet this week.

It’s the holidays. And for cat owners, this means

This was my Shaders when he went up on the roof after it snowed.

This community note FTW.

How things work, feline edition.

Boxer Rebellion?

I love that Horse answered this.

In human affairs, it’s not too soon, right?

Also, too soon?

Saving this for when my kids are ready for it.

The holidays mean lots of warm bread and smells of sweets baking…

Oh God, it’s true… just watch.

Here’s another hard-to-accept truth.

Speaking of Indy movies, can we talk about this?

Getting into the holiday spirit with…Creed?

Okay, more seasonal music, but in the best way.

I’m trying to imagine the planning meetings for this.

Did someone have a cool idea and it just…snowballed?

I’d like to cosign the tomato in sandwich issue.

My feed was peppered with holiday food memes.

The British should just do all the comedy. Exhibit 1 from way back when.

Siri, what’s an example of gallows humor?

People nowadays:

More people nowadays.

The headline writers need editors, too.

If you’re a Stranger Things fan…

Harvard Law School made a goofy acceptance call promo, into which Jay of Jay & Sharon inserted himself perfectly. Really, they were asking for it.

It took me too long to figure out what was happening in this video.

Best use of a Chappell Roan song ever.

Who knew Harrison Ford had dad jokes at the ready? He really committed to this.

Here’s a holiday dad joke for ya.

And if/when my kids finally get mobile devices, this will be me.

