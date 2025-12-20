Note: If this email is cut off for being “too long” you can always find the full length version (and all of my other posts) at my page: statuskuo.substack.com.

Now in the final stretch of the first year of his second term, Dear Leader’s actions are growing even more erratic, more unhinged. And frankly, our democracy is teetering. Still, this sign was a bit on the nose IMHO.

Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending it traffic. Give it a sec to load. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom. Still no? Copy the link into a URL and remove the word “cancel” after the letter X in the URL and it will take you to the original video.

Concerns about Trump’s bandaged hands got an implausible explanation from Karoline Leavitt.

Trump really outdid himself by posting a nasty attack upon Rob Reiner and his wife shortly after their murders at the apparent hands of their own son. I’ll repost the fixed version:

The original was so bad, even the right had to condemn it… or pretend they never saw it.

Trump’s heartless attack lay in stark contrast to recent awards and accolades.

Somehow I don’t think the new masters at CBS are interested in this story.

Trump tried to climb out from his pit of low approval by (checks notes) yelling for 18 minutes at the American public about how great things actually are. The Newsom Press Office was on it.

To prove he wasn’t a complete moron, Trump went to flip a coin at a big game. And no one in the history of coin flips has ever “flipped“ it like this.

He tried playing cowboy in the White House but the Black president’s look was on folks’ minds.

This is a fantastic idea:

We were all awaiting big news on Friday, hoping for more of this.

Photos previously released by the House Oversight Dems had made it pretty clear that these guys were besties. Who else puts your image on something like this?

But when the DoJ made its first release (even though it was legally obligated to produce all the files on Friday and explain any redactions), to no one’s surprise a huge portion of the files were censored.

Along these blurred lines…

Even the fashion world had something to say about the censorship.

There were some surprise appearances in the parts of the Epstein files we did see.

On further reflection, maybe that’s not so surprising.

Speaking of the Epstein files, Gov. Newsom’s office had an idea.

There were some inspired takes.

Andy Borowitz with another:

Hey, let’s bring it full circle!

Borowitz with the double-play.

As I wrote about yesterday, it’s increasingly hard to distinguish reality from satire with this regime. I had to triple confirm the “Hunger Games” Trump story.

We can’t even have these nice things.

But did they run on time?

Here’s the WH press office with the Hunger Games announcement:

But hey look, a silver lining!

Eventually, even President Snow caught wind of the plans.

Perhaps there’s a happy ending?

This meme resurfaced on schedule.

On that subject, it turns out Stephen Miller is the one gunning for another foreign war for oil.

And on the subject of evil wrongdoers whom we should all mock to eternity,

This guy, too.

Kash Patel showed he doesn’t know WTF he’s doing in the job.

CBP and ICE continued to terrorize communities, this time Somali residents in Minnesota. An evergreen question:

Chicago has an idea:

They keep trying to pretend white people were here from the get-go.

The big story about Trump’s acolytes this week came courtesy of Vanity Fair. Seth Meyers with a recap.

And Colbert with his take on Wiles.

This iconic photo of the president’s enablers spurred a contest with a clear winner.

But it was their close-up photos that set the internet abuzz.

Let’s be real. They weren’t ready for their close-ups, Mr. DeMille. My favorite takedown:

Normally I wouldn’t comment on a person’s appearance but this is art.

How did Marco wind up like this?

Susie Wiles has that Deborah Birx look about her.

Uncanny.

Trump began messing again with the Presidential Walk of Fame in the White House. Newsom’s team with the banger:

Wait, they weren’t done.

Kamala Harris delivered an unintentionally funny PSA.

While Erika Kirk (with three Ks) continued to grieve in her own unique way.

The right thinks we’re heartless.

Kuo, J. (concurring)

Time to check in on the MAGA right to see if they’ve improv—oh.

It’s just too easy sometimes.

Over on Twitter, Musk’s own AI continues to be his worst foil.

My new fav phrase is “charming racism” courtesy of the very charming Trevor Noah.

Unsatisfied with attacks on gender affirming care, the right is still going after same-sex marriage. My favorite internet sniper shot:

Can I ask a favor? Times are getting harder, so a lot of readers understandably didn’t renew their annual subscriptions to The Status Kuo this month. If you happen to be in a position to help make up the gap, consider becoming a paying supporter of my work today! It’s like buying me a double shot oat milk cappuccino (my fav!) each month. My goal is five new paying subscribers to replace the five I expect to not renew today! Can I count you in? Thank you!

It’s getting quite chilly outside. But some are still in denial!

A corgi collection is always welcome at the holidays! Sound up because this is the official corgi soundtrack.

Some dogs honestly just aren’t cut out for this work.

Come down from the cold, kitty! But watch your tail…

Faded to happen?

Turns out, if you cross a cat with a panda, you get red pandas.

Some baby remixes this week:

And mommy mixes using baby’s things!

Happy to see this guy back in the habit.

I am very grateful for this tip on child rearing.

When a number means different things to different people.

I didn’t realize the latter was a sports team.

We are in a ridiculous timeline.

Happy birthday! But oh, come ON.

Other linguistic fun at the expense of the sausage loving Germans.

This is an old dad joke, but it’s funny again because of the dog.

Have a great weekend!

Jay

P.S. Next week will be a light publication schedule because I will be with my two brothers and their families up in Kingston, and we plan to eat ourselves into successive food comas while playing with the babies. Sounds like the perfect Holidays! I hope yours are joy-filled and wondrous as well.