This week hung a huge musk-ask question over who really is in charge of the incoming administration.

Adam Kinzinger began the public trolling.

He even mocked them with his own non-scientific polling:

A hero of a photographer shot this image, which encapsulates exactly what’s going on.

When I shared it on social media, there were many fun comments, but here were my favorites:

As Musk issued threats to Republicans on X (150 tweets in one day!) over the funding resolution, Democrats dropped memes. We knew AI was good for something!

McDonald’s again?

Elon has been known to carry his child around like some kind of human shield..

Here’s another take:

And if you’ve been following the drama in the House,

This story resurfaced but with new commentary:

The MAGA folks were gushing over (checks notes) how JD Vance drinks beer like a real man? The funny thing is that most of them won’t understand why this reply is so funny.

Major companies continued to embarrass themselves and kiss the mushroom.

ABC in fact settled a defamation lawsuit and agreed to “apologize” and fund Trump’s presidential library.

I was thinking about how much nonsense Kamala Harris had to endure on the campaign trail, and then this clip I’d never seen before showed up on my feed. It kinda made my day.

The incoming GOP House might not be able to elect a speaker again, but it did manage to appoint a diverse array of representatives to chair committees.

Speaking of assailants, Trump’s nominees for cabinet picks somehow continued to make the news in even worse ways.

Speaking of anti-vaxxers, I came across this mini screed:

The do-your-own-researchers proved again why defunding education is a terrible idea. How this person arrives at the final conclusion had my palm denting my forehead.

RFK, Jr. pledged to conservative senators like Josh Hawley that he would put anti-abortionists in place in HHS. This cartoon seemed appropriate.

And The Onion presented us with its typical dark sarcasm in the classroom.

In other appointment news, this is pretty funny if you know the backstory.

If you missed that backstory during Walker’s senate campaign, here it is again:

But can a werewolf kill a shark by a car battery? The public deserves to know.

Speaking of vampires, youngest Dem activist Knowa De Baraso proved he’s going places.

And speaking of the Capitol, someone noticed this:

Speaking of scary things possibly attacking us, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg brought assurances.

He’s referring of course to the numerous as-yet-unexplained drone sightings, primarily over New Jersey’s skies. Marjorie Traitor Queen out with a real winner here.

Wait, former PA gubernatorial candidate and confirmed idiot Doug Mastriano actually has her beat! That “drone” looks…so familiar.

I’m still laughing thinking of the dent Adam Kinzinger put in his own forehead from seeing this.

In response, the Pentagon kept its sense of humor about matters.

Sigh.

For you Shogun aficionados…

It took me a second to get this one, but it was worth it.

The Supreme Court is now back in session, and so is The Onion.

In the pet world, it’s time for peace on Earth between dogs and cats.

I’ll start with dogs and this hero of a human. (TikTok link here.)

I watched this next clip way too many times. (TikTok link here.)

It’s like this doggo didn’t carrot all about Frosty’s sinuses.

Cats gave the dogs a good run this week by being, well, cats. There’s a lot going on here, but watch Luca’s eyes!

The internet is littered with cute content like this.

I’ve seen dog owners do magic for them, but not cat owners, so this IG reel was fun.

Life goals.

Here’s some mewsic for the masses.

This clip was fascinating and gave me anxiety at the same time.

In pop culture news, Wicked continued to create cultural moments.

Perhaps none better than this, sent to me by my bestie Blair.

Speaking of teachable movie moments,

And there’s always a critic.

Because it’s the holidays, it’s also the “Is it a Christmas movie?” controversy season. Merriam-Webster weighed in:

Who remembers the smoked salmon in the pants?

Silence is golden, which I was reminded of when I took an Uber to the airport recently. I can confirm this experience.

This spouse of a gamer gets extra points:

And this little girl should run for Congress. (TikTok link here.)

As the holidays go into full swing, here are some takes on a classic. Five points if you solve this in under 10 secs.

Okay, one more:

This would haunt my childhood if I ever saw it on a tree.

Speaking of severed body parts during the holidays,

Okay, that was perhaps too dark. Here’s something that will make your day. Take two minutes and I challenge you not to grin ear to ear.

Some silly humor needs to follow that, of course.

The English language suffers so much abuse.

Sometimes at the hands of foreigners.

But it can also soar in the correct hands.

See?

And…

I hope my boy one day doesn’t develop this affliction.

My friend Kinnari, who also proofs and edits my pieces, sent me this gem. Please try harder, Fox 13 Seattle.

Copy matters, but so does design! A PSA:

The internet is peppered with this kind of humor.

Speaking of can’t unsee, for you Swifties out there, or people who watch football…

This collapsed decades of experience into a single moment:

As people leave Twitter in droves, some look back with nostalgia upon its finer days. This compilation was excellent:

There were signs we should have spotted back then.

Like this one.

Couldn’t he have just stayed a two-bit reality TV celeb?

This one is amazing.

I leave you with a whole array of dad jokes.

Okay, one more.

Happy Holidays to you and yours! I'll be up in the Hudson Valley with family, and my newsletter may be lighter during the week barring any big news! (Please, no big news…)

Jay