It’s the last Skeets of 2025, and the internet didn’t disappoint.

Trump’s ties to Epstein were on comedians’ minds this week. SNL delivered in its cold open (see note below if Xcancel videos aren’t playing for you):

The Daily Show aired a special Christmas tribute to our drowsy chief executive.

The big news, of course, was the fallout from the Epstein files release, where they were supposed to redact the names of victims, not those responsible.

This car decal though…

Turns out, Trump isn’t the only one with a Sharpie obsession.

The redactions spawned a lot of excellent commentary.

And art.

Old memes, new look.

Even legacy media was like, um, no.

Tax season gonna be lit.

New color just dropped.

Trump issued a nastygram for Christmas, but the Lincoln Project fixed it.

Then we learned that the redactions weren’t actual redactions, just black highlighter. Because incompetent. Or maybe even better:

Gavin with the uber-troll.

A clearly upset Trump took aim at Stephen Colbert again, calling him a “dead man walking” and wondering whether the network should “put him to sleep” for humanitarian reasons. My favorite consequence:

In other news of awful right wing idiots, Bari Weiss spiked a 60 Minutes story on CECOT thinking that would make the story go away. Sam Stein with the wittiest take:

And Borowitz with his own spike.

I think we should rename it “60 Minions.”

Erika Kirk continued to put herself in the news, and not always in a flattering way:

But it’s her over the top stage appearances that have all of us over her grieving widow act.

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars took note.

I am so ready for this.

Her big entrances have spawned a whole new internet genre.

Maybe it’s all a Psy Op.

Let’s start calling this kind of display “The Erika”!

Even the Chinese are in on it.

The MAGA males weren’t doing much better this week. Here’s Matt Gaetz talking about AOC.

Jesse Watters is not normal.

Let’s check in on Elon—yup, same.

He wasn’t done.

Speaking of the Bride of Dracula, Katie Miller had opinions, too.

It went well.

That loan, like most pandemic relief loans, was forgiven.

Here’s RFK Jr. with nonsense from earlier this year, and a right proper response this week. Because the cabinet.

No Republican progress whatsoever on health insurance or relief from high premiums.

Jeff Tiedrich with the right holiday spirit!

Speaking of children, I giggled like a 12 year old at this.

Nicki Minaj decided to join Kan(ye) on the other side, so someone made this to mark the occasion.

On the subject of anthems, this reminded me of Belize’s monologue in Angels in America.

“He set the word ‘free’ to a note so high nobody could reach it. That was deliberate.”

— Belize

I had to check to make sure this wasn’t AI because how can all these dogs be so calm and behaved?! The poster swears it’s real, so I’m going to believe it because I want such a world.

I was rooting for this contestant the whole way!

I’m helpless in the face of this. Give Casper the pizza!

My corgi got out of the house and we tried chasing her down, but she had this level of energy for around five minutes. (Don’t worry, she is safely home now.)

The second expression kills me here.

This was me on Wednesday going into the long weekend.

Raised by cat, live cat world.

To each according to his kneads.

Your awwww moment for the week.

Honestly, the whole country is in a weird position, so this is fair commentary.

Me reading the news at 4 am each day.

Make way! Make way for his majesty! (To my own kitty: Shade, don’t get any ideas.)

No notes for Wrinkle. 10/10.

A holiday herd moment for you.

I couldn’t stop watching this process.

I can’t believe two people took the time to make this, but I’m glad they did.

Spoilers ahead.

Useful PSA, don’t tell the kids though.

This seems relevant to our own FBI.

My nanny got my kids a cop car with a loud siren. It somehow got misplaced.

Attention manosphere:

America.

Evil lurks in every heart.

So this is why I never meet any guys at the gym.

I had the same thought OMG.

Heated Rivalry is smoking hot these days.

Even the grandparents are obsessed.

A+ parenting right here.

I don’t know if you caught it, but MAGA darling Jake Paul got his ass kicked.

I didn’t know we needed Liam Neeson as Santa until I saw this.

So, I have a series of Dad jokes to close out the year. And I’m going to explain them like my own Ba might have processed them.

Counter argument. Ha. Because cat jump next onto counter.

Honda Days. Like holidays but he said a car. Ha.

Dad jokes. I see. They are his children. I see. Poor man.

Have a Happy New Year! It’s been an honor to laugh with you through 2025, even as we often wanted to cry or scream. And we will make it through 2026 with the same coping skills, I promise!

