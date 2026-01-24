Before we get to the funnies, a major shout out to the people of Minnesota, who braved sub-zero temperatures to turn out by the tens of thousands in Minneapolis to protest ICE. Here’s a drone shot showing the awesome scale of it. (Credit: Break Through News, @btnewsroom on Twitter)

The folks in the UK are especially peeved at 47 these days, given his ugly outrageous statements about the bravery of their soldiers. This impression by Scottish comedian Lewis MacLeod nails him well, especially those facial expressions.

Trump was his predictably embarrassing self at Davos, particularly bad at reading the room and understanding the context.

Here’s Stephen Colbert on that speech:

The Onion captured what we are all feeling about returning to the headlines we’re used to.

Clueless laid out most of the important messaging for us.

The White House released an AI-generated meme, but turnabout is fair play.

It also put out this meme, and it didn’t go well.

Here’s Pepel Klaasa again with the response from the polar bears.

I used to love this show as a kid. Well done!

Trump threatened more tariffs on (checks notes) our own NATO ally for supporting (checks notes again) our own NATO ally against (checks notes, drops pad) the United States.

This captured global experts’ reactions well.

Of course, after freaking out the NATO alliance, not to mention most of America, Trump pulled a TACO on his latest tariffs and military threats to the island, right on cue. Which brings us back to this:

There was other news, of course. Here’s SNL’s weekend update , which caught us up on what we just went through:

Among the most absurd things, in a month of absurd things, was when humiliated Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize that he wanted so badly.

Let the memes begin.

It’s not going away, Donald.

They even wrote whole fake news stories to mock him.

Here’s a throwback:

And another. (If you get this, you are probably old, like me.)

Nothing is unachievable if you whine hard enough!

New Christopher Guest sequel just dropped.

Okay, now we’re cooking.

Let’s just streamline this process.

With the American people turning on ICE, our allies turning on our expansionist ambitions, and prices of everyday goods moving higher each day, it was time to bring out the real heavy hitters. JD Vance, you’re up!

And this point…

Maybe send in Pete Heg—oh, never mind.

ICE burn!

I know, let’s focus on the health of the people. RFK Jr., any ideas that aren’t super creepy?

No, still not doing it for us.

For a bunch of Nazis, the new far right sure wouldn’t make their leader happy.

If you play video games, this one hits.

This was my favorite video of the week. The kid’s explanation for why the dog was in time out too is just amazing.

Periodically, I come across collections of dogs who know they are not being good boys or girls and can’t quite hide it. Here’s one compilation.

🎶 So why don’t you slide 🎶

The expression here in this clip! (Honestly, I probably make the same face when I spot a triple cream brie.)

Is it just orange cats who are like this, or is that just me?

This is apparently an old video, before AI made us doubt everything, that recirculated this week.

This is relatable.

Okay, sound up for this verbal delivery.

This is both amusing and incredible. Do they keep cow tools… in the cow shed?

She’s divorcing him.

I loved this video when it first happened, so it’s great to see this family thriving.

What did he think pressed meant?

I adore this commentator.

This seems somehow superhuman. Just mesmerizing.

If you think our weather is whack, check out Kamchatka, Russia.

When we get our country back, let’s have her lead us all in the pledge.

This is what I have to look forward to apparently.

I had to see what happened, and it is as described.

And the Oscar goes to…

This is the level of resistance we should all aspire to.

I have no idea why this is so damn funny, but it was my second favorite video of the week, after the dog in co-time out.

I usually end with some dad humor. But this week, ap-parent-ly not.

Ba humbug!

Have a great weekend!

Jay