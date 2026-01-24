The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LizBiz851's avatar
LizBiz851
2h

It's hard for me and my fellow citizens in Minneapolis. I love my immigrant neighbors. We are Minnesota strong. But there is a breaking point. But with another ICE murder, I can't find time to laugh today. Thanks, Jay.

Reply
Share
3 replies
LizBiz851's avatar
LizBiz851
2h

another ICE murder of a fellow Miineapolitan. https://www.reddit.com/r/Minneapolis/comments/1qlpzu8/another_ice_murder_in_front_of_glam_doll_donuts/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=mweb3x&utm_name=mweb3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture