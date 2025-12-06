The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hope Ratner's avatar
Hope Ratner
9h

Ok…the news cast of the criminal-at-large’s “life-like” representation displayed next to his real photo. OMG OMG OMG.

Jay….you have been so wonderful in sending these weekly emails. But your Status Kuo emails are icing on the cake in helping us all make it through these very dark times. There’s hope coming around the corner and you’re a very large part of pushing it forward. THANK YOU!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Alec's avatar
Alec
9h

Stephen Colbert and the Daily Show continue to be the highlight of my days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture