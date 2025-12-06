Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand rambling words.

Donald Trump has been going in for a lot of MRIs lately, but they most certainly, most definitely, and in no way are about what we think they are about.

And yet an MRI image leaked…

That magnificent brain of his kept shutting off during his cabinet meeting.

And what if—now hear me out—he just sort of stayed asleep?

Trump didn’t even have the courtesy of staying awake while others showered him with praise.

The obsequious groveling was truly nauseating to witness.

But Sleepy Joe, right?

Newsom’s Press Office game dwarfs all others.

In the moments he wasn’t asleep, he was busy sinking Vance 2028.

His allies came to his defense but that didn’t go well.

And isn’t this the team that’s also pushing 50-year mortgages as a solution?

Here’s another attempt from the lady who just got disqualified from her post.

With all that business about killing first and asking questions later, this invitation was bound to arise.

Trump is so obsessed with getting awards that he made this happen. No, he really did, just yesterday!

Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending it traffic. Give it a sec to load. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom. Still no? Copy the link into a URL and remove the word “cancel” after the letter X in the URL and it will take you to the original video.

My first question, too:

It was both funny and sad to watch, even without commentary.

Okay, but the commentary was pretty damn amazing.

Newsom folks, you’re up.

I mean, if we’re just handing out awards now…

Please let this never happen.

But now this I approve.

There were, of course, some serious matters, like the fact that the East Wing now looks like this, with the main architect now fired.

And there’s a new trend in home decor in MAGA land.

The Brits managed to have some fun at 47’s expense.

The press conferences really should just go like this. (I think he meant MAGA…)

The big news all week was Double-Tap Gate, which now seems clear was either a war crime or murder on the high seas. Stephen Colbert with his own guided missile destroying three targets.

The Daily Show on how to throw your military commanders under the bus.

But no one does it quite like South Park!

Hegseth responded to the controversy with his usual maturity and gravitas.

Others can play this game, Pete.

Pete Hague-seth?

The Blue Dog judge is a nice touch.

As pressure mounts on the embattled Secretary of Defense…

Also, people noticed this on his nameplate.

Ooof.

Even better:

Hegseth blamed the “fog of war” for his alleged lack of knowledge of survivors.

Kash Patel must have been jealous of all the attention on Kegsbreath. Here’s The Daily Show to explain what happened. (I’ll allow the taunt, since I thought it, too lol)

Satirists wait years for a moment like this.

His explanation is almost funnier than the women’s jacket thing.

They finally caught a guy who confessed to the J6 pipe bombs, but he turned out to be a Trump supporter. Sorry, GOP narrative!

Some fanboy asked this question about Musk, thinking it would produce awed responses. Nope.

This moment with the First Lady needs no commentary. It’s just perfect on its own.

Speaking of brainless people on TV, this moment should become a classic.

Along the same lines,

Controversy erupted this week in Oklahoma education (I know, somewhat oxymoronic) when a student turned in a paper about Jesus instead of answering the question.

This sums it up well.

Oh and this.

The University’s response was even worse than the paper. It put the instructor on administrative leave for giving out the failing grade.

So, others had questions.

Religion and state should remain separate and distinct. Otherwise,

In other news, Netflix is seeking to buy Warner Bros. but somehow all Pizzagate Jack can think about is the gays.

I spit out my gay coffee.

The right threw out some wild theories about communists.

He also visited Iowa on that visit, by the way. I guess the soybean thing can be traced to that.

In other international news…

To kick off our doggo contest, we have this near perfect entry.

The holidays are a festive time for all. Well, almost all. (Apologies that the soundtrack cuts off before the video is over!)

Proof that our furred friends appreciate fine musicianship.

I love how angry he gets about it after! (Can you tell I have brothers?)

On the subject of “cat fails”:

This kitty’s expression is perfect.

Sometimes you just gotta roll with it.

Especially in moments of sticker shock.

You didn’t think you needed a clip of a baby chimp sweeping up, but…

Or this story and shot of this plastered raccoon.

Undo the seal on this one. (I showed it to Riley, and she looked up at me and burst out laughing.)

Speaking of silly noises, I didn’t know Seth MacFarlane possessed this talent.

English is a weird thing. And so is history. Happy December!

Europeans. They are everywhere.

This news moment made it to my feed. I honestly don’t know when it happened. But it’s still one of the funniest things out there.

This is a darkly hilarious Thanksgiving story.

This Frenchman has some thoughts on his own Thanksgiving.

I barely made the cut on this. Whew.

I heard there was a hot new show about gay hockey players, so I searched “gay hockey” and now my feed is like

Okay. Here’s a holiday dad joke to round things out!

Have a great weekend!

