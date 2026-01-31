Good morning! If you enjoy these weekly funnies and my political and legal analysis during the week, consider tipping your writer! New voluntary paid subscriptions aren’t keeping up with normal attrition, and I found myself staring at the ceiling at 2 a.m. last night wondering whether I can truly juggle all of this. (Or maybe it was just my daily overdose of the headlines.) If you’re able to buy me a cup of coffee a month as a thanks for my work, I’d be so grateful! — Jay

Another shout out to the people of Minneapolis for leading the way through these scary times and giving us hope.

We’re all just trying to live our lives, and they keep sending out the goons. This clip made the rounds again as a harbinger of what’s heading our way.

This, too, was a warning:

Trump is a liar, but he’s also a hot mess.

On the subject of messes, here’s Jimmy Kimmel on Trump and his regime’s current set of problems.

I’m no fan of Sen. Thom Tillis. But then again, he’s no fan of the regime. Especially Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller.

The White House, along with most of the right, had a head-spinning response to the murder of Alex Pretti, blaming the victim for (checks notes) legally carrying a firearm he never even unholstered. Here’s Jon Stewart on what we all thought of that.

They say that politics is downstream of culture, so when you’ve lost the cat bongo community…

I watched this way too many times.

Cartoonist Rick McKee with the dunk.

Speaking of those Epstein files, the DOJ released another 3mil or so, with plenty still withheld. To access some of the files, you need to affirm that you’re an adult.

And just when you thought the regime might dial back the fascism, it arrests two independent journalists. But don’t worry, Fox News!

Most of the country: WTF ICE?!

JD Vance:

Riley Gaines weighed in and was told to take a seat:

This thing on the right started happening, where they filmed community response in Minnesota and said it must be a conspiracy.

Or, more succinctly,

Keep it going!

Borowitz on the GOP’s spinelessness:

And again with the fire:

Best pun of the week goes to Stephen Colbert:

New T-shirt print just dropped:

The White House is trying to signal that it is de-escalating, even while it continues to conduct immoral and illegal detentions, switching out Bovino foot-and-mouth for the Homan Immunity Virus.

Or as Borowitz put it,

Later, Fascilicia.

It’s just One Battle After Another with these guys. Until it isn’t?

Trump put the guy caught with a $50K bribe in charge of (checks notes) fraud deterrence in Minneapolis?

This took me a minute, and then I felt bad for laughing.

To be clear, it’s not his height but his imagined stature that has always bothered me.

With Bovino out and Miller admitting the CBP may not have been following “protocol,” many had the same thought.

She’s definitely not smarter than a head of lettuce.

Speaking of not so smart, Congressman Brad Finstad posted this.

I guess Brad is just following orders.

Melania Trump released her much awaited (not) documentary. She probably wants Kimmel off the air now, too, for his take on it.

The rest of the world is laughing so hard at us.

My favorite review:

Too soon?

Hooray for animals, who are oblivious to our troubles. Sound up for this booty-shaking wonder!

The owner of this dog swears this reel is real, but it’s the audio that makes it superb!

The snow is piled high at my building in NYC, but not quite this high!

The algo has figured out I love animal voiceovers by RxCKSTxR. And I do.

Let me guess, they named him Damian.

Nothing to see, just the blind leading the blinds.

My own cat Shade would last three seconds before bouncing.

A cat-toon of life with a cat.

Maybe the trick to cat-turing the moment is to just leave the video running.

His ambition is as big as his appetite.

Pop culture has its G.O.A.T.s

Speaking of which, are they kidding with this cuteness?

One more time but with voiceover!

What’s the META-for, after all?

I did not know seals made this sound. I won’t be able to think of them again without laughing.

All guys ever talk about are boobies.

A wolverine rescue? And not the handsome kind with knives for knuckles?

While we’re on the subject of unexpected animal encounters,

Okay, just one more animal voiceover. I watched it too many times lol.

On to human foibles. SNL’s humor is appropriate for these times. This is for fans of the new film…

Sausage pic?

The big non-political news affecting hundreds of millions this week was the snow and ice storm across half the country.

Here’s another common experience.

I fell for this one. Amazing.

Watch for the icing with that cake!

A friend sent me this, and I thought, “Oh God, some gay man made this without realizing, didn’t he!”

I’m just gonna leave the top comments here for you. Reader discretion advised! 🤣

This one goes out to my Asian peeps, but it’s universal if you sub in other races, too.

This chicken has the perfect dad joke for the rest of my day.

Have a great weekend!

