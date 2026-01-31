The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
YourBonusMom's avatar
YourBonusMom
10hEdited

Seriously most people outside of IA, MN and Wisconsin have NO IDEA about old white Lutheran church ladies. If the Pentagon wasn’t such a boys club they would be enlisting these women to run all military logistical operations. Halliburton got NOTHING on the Legion of Lutheran Church Ladies.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Jerry Tinianow's avatar
Jerry Tinianow
10h

You left out the part about Trump suing the IRS and the Dept. of Treasury for $10B. They are funded by taxpayers. Trump just sued American taxpayers for $10B.

Reply
Share
1 reply
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture