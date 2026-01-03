My weekly column must sometimes turn to dark humor to match the headlines. Today was such an occasion, after we woke up to the news that Trump has waged open war on Venezuela, and that U.S. forces have seized its president and first lady in a nighttime raid, all without authority from Congress.

2026 is off to quite the start.

For years now, we have all been this lady right around January 1st.

I suppose Trump wasn’t really being truthful to us here, huh?

And he just won that big honor, too.!

TV nowadays… it writes itself.

As to what’s behind it all, there is always a tweet.

I had this same thought!

Before the war for oil began, remember how this was all about stopping drug trafficking?

The regime seriously can’t even get its war narrative straight.

Trump says we’ll be very involved in who rules Venezuela going forward. We’d like Tulsi 2019 to weigh in.

But who will govern that nation now?

Maybe Trump just wants Venezuela to succeed! (At least, in turning over its oil reserves to our fossil fuel companies.)

Looking for parental approval in Alderaan places, as the old meme goes.

This man did what we all wish we could.

This morning my first thought was, “War? Really? Didn’t we all just finish celebrating?”

In our own capital, the pageantry and imagery have been less impressive of late.

Trump’s handlers tried to humanize the warmonger with baby photos.

I personally wouldn’t let him near children of any age.

Further to the bogus Nick Shirley “investigations”:

The Onion somehow manages to stay in business despite reality’s competition.

Speaking of which, it took me a few seconds to get this…

As we lament and decry the Epstein files cover-up happening before our eyes, at least Grok, which was recently programmed to do image editing, provided unexpected fodder.

Here’s another:

Grok’s father wasn’t spared judgment.

Awww. Will no one stick up for Elon these days?

They even used AI to show Donald Trump skating, but TBH he’s been doing that with the law for years.

Our side used AI to present a less flattering look.

The attempted renaming of the Kennedy Center is causing further sales fall-offs.

Another banger from Andy:

I missed this earlier (somewhat long but worth it) holiday animation that Colbert’s team put out. Well done, Stephen & Co.!

Canadian TV has its own take on our leader.

They say don’t make fun of appearances, but the manosphere “mogs” are getting behind Newsom over Vance because the latter is no megachad, and I’m here for it. The right even tried getting all “woke” about it, but that didn’t go as planned.

Speaking of making fun of appearances, this deserved a replay.

Sometimes they just bring the critiques upon themselves.

Nazi number-posting influencer Jack Posobiec loves to demonstrate his Catholic faith publicly. And it’s so real and authentic.

I hear those aren’t your favorite kinds of beads anyway, Jack.

Stephen Miller referenced Frank Sinatra in an anti-immigrant post. But when Sinatra’s daughter said her father was a Democrat, the right lost its mind.

New Year’s fireworks were an occasion to keep this bit going.

Best dry take yet.

CBS News, after getting acquired by Trump allies and spiking a 60 Minutes segment on CECOT, announced it would be listening to average Americans going forward instead of “elites” and “academics.”

New branding.

The End Wokeness account decided this was what mattered enough to stay up to complain about.

No, that isn’t Zohran in the picture, but some in the NYPD did threaten to quit upon his taking office…

Fun fact: The public gets to name snow plows in the Chicago area, and one of them is now called “Abolish ICE.” Meanwhile, up in Minnesota:

Commenting from the prairie:

On to the doggos! This clip does feel like a cartoon, TBH:

There’s a popular dance club “feeling” moment clip going around, and this is the best interpretation I’ve seen yet.

In times like these, let’s reflect on the most beautiful things in life.

And let’s remember the heroes like Firulais who made things possible.

This is why I love corgis so much.

Okay, one more dance club “feels” moment.

Here’s a compilation of cats and the things they love most.

Another kitty compilation for your consideration: cats that can’t even.

And so his watch begins.

I seriously wanted to do this too when I woke up this morning.

Wait for it…

Pandas are unserious creatures.

Your moment of zen.

Some post-holiday commentary:

Humbug!

Retrospective.

This person had the right set up for the moment.

I feel this was also true in 1997.

I want to befriend these Brits.

Some true Pop Tart Pop Art.

Now a classic, but I still feel this from my core.

This is how 2026 has started already.

Joseph has questions.

My own kids soon…

I forget that younger generations do not necessarily know or appreciate our history. This made my day.

I would also need to have my face hidden thusly.

She should work for the White House and really pull the rug out from under us.

He must be fun at parties.

Seasonal nerd joke here…

More fun with language!

This is so stupid but I can’t stop giggling at it.

We end with people trying to make other people laugh. With dad jokes.

Have a great start to 2026, and remember we all have the same wish for this year that we can’t say out loud!

