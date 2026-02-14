The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerry Tinianow's avatar
Jerry Tinianow
2h

Let's not diss CBP for shooting the party balloon down with a laser. It was about to commit a crime - littering - when it deflated and fell to the ground. And if it fell on private property, that would be trespassing. Also, it was moving towards the laser in a threatening fashion. And given where it was shot down, it may have entered the country from Mexico without documentation.

Reply
Share
Chris Ortolano's avatar
Chris Ortolano
1h

Klanchella wins it for me! 🤣

Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture