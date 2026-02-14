Happy Valentine’s Day! If you missed my two little funny Valentines on social media, here are Riley and Ronan!

It’s been quite a week. With the Super Bowl halftime show by Bad Bunny and the “safe space” Kid Rock version for the fragile right, Pam Bondi’s meltdown before Congress, and fine and not so fine Olympic moments, we have a lot to cover! But first, a nod to how even our text predictors know how we’re feeling:

Trump has been making casual threats to “nationalize” our elections.

And he continues to try to gaslight us into believing that the economy is doing just fine.

His sycophants in the fossil fuel industry played to that giant ego.

Oh, and let’s not forget that vile, racist video he posted. Here to comment is Jon Stewart.

Here’s what our neighbors to the north thought about that.

Trump’s Obama insecurities are still reaching new peaks, even nearly ten years after that presidency.

But Trump wasn’t the center of attention this week. That trophy goes to Pam Bondi, who should probably remember that Nixon never went to jail but his AG did. A quick recap from The Daily Show:

Bondi gave us some fantastic evergreen material, starting with her shouting about how the Dow is over $50,000.

I kept thinking she reminds me of someone when she speaks like this, and then I saw this. Yes!

Excusing billionaire pedophiles in the Epstein Class because the markets are at new highs is quite the take, but okay.

We’re all sleeping much better now!

I’ve seen that number pop up in interesting ways.

Let’s take this excuse for a test drive.

Works for housing, too.

But, officer!

If we ever have to go on a tax strike…

Lots of Titanic references, thanks to JD Vance.

Whatever floats your boat…

For you Star Trek: TNG fans…

A Bondi remix was inevitable.

Bondi’s Dow outburst wasn’t the only head-scratcher. She also tore into (checks notes) Culver City, California? Play the clip:

People had notes.

Where on earth did she get her information?

This resident of Culver City took us on a brilliant tour.

Others weighed in from the front lines.

It’s a truism. The worse the MAGA, the better the art.

In other parts of the government, they were reenacting Cold War-era balloon scares. They closed the airspace over El Paso for this.

This would be funnier if it weren’t also a serious possibility.

Not clear who ordered the military action, but…

Or as Mrs. Betty Bowers put it,

The Super Bowl itself was a wipe-out, but the halftime show garnered all the attention. As I was saying about art in the age of MAGA…

The MAGA right had a real problem with Bad Bunny singing in Spanish. Here to summarize the meltdown is Jimmy Kimmel:

Megyn Kelly’s meltdown was the most epic, even screaming “football is ours” at one point.

These folks want Latin American things, but only on their terms.

Along the same lines…

Maybe they’re afraid this will happen.

I should note that Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance was in English last year, and MAGA still didn’t understand it. So maybe it’s just them.

Come to think of it, the Epstein files are in English, too, and they can’t understand what they plainly are telling us.

This take almost got me!

Speaking of avoiding things, while Bad Bunny performed, MAGA folks tried to boycott it. And got roasted.

Also,

Turning Point USA threw together alternative “American” halftime programming after deciding Bad Bunny was one step too far.

What should we call it though?

Given Kid Rock’s awful lyrics promoting sex with minors…

There were “audio issues” during Kid Rock’s performance.

New nickname just dropped.

I’d say “Hillbilly Vanilli” but you get the point.

He’s an easy target, but let’s fire off a few anyway.

Ooof, this one though…

Someone pointed out that Kid Rock and Ricky Martin are the same age. The comments though…

There were other obscure performers for the TPUSA show. MAGA actually thought this performance was amazing.

But Jon Stewart had some notes.

The Olympics also got underway, but not before booing JD Vance in the stands during the Opening Ceremony. And a new logo was born.

Trump and others on the right were deeply unhappy with how some athletes spoke up for their personal values of compassion and empathy before the world’s cameras. Jon Stewart on that:

Andy Borowitz perhaps said it best:

There’s the Super Bowl, but then there’s the Puppy Bowl! Here was one of my favorite moments.

Art imitating life…

Not all retrievers are golden all the time. They need their privacy, too!

Dance like everyone’s watching!

My brother’s dog can say “I love you.” No, really, he can talk, like this doggo.

Give her the food, stat!

When la tormenta comes, grab what’s important and quick!

And the Oscar for best supported paw goes to…

Did we mention the Puppy Bowl? There’s also the Kitten Bowl.

Cats were in attendance at the Olympic ice events.

And helping from home.

This is one way to get your cats up to your apartment.

I’ve seen cats leap away from long green cucumbers in similar fashion.

This seems inefficient, but you do you, armadillo.

I’m mesmerized by this baby elephant’s eyes.

We all needed this moment with this shrimp.

Great. Now I can’t hear gospel music without thinking of this. Sound up.

Over in human endeavors, the unassuming Turkish shooter was back at the Olympics.

Given the physics, I don’t understand how this can even happen.

The U.S. bobsled team created an unintentional viral moment.

Commentary ensued.

I have similar questions.

Let’s go back to that Bad Bunny halftime show, because there were some other things to note.

This made me laugh. Pedro Pascal is living his best life.

Canada got a final mention as Bad Bunny went north with his country callouts.

This was Bad Bunny, so Peeps couldn’t resist.

Then, of course, there was “The Shrubbery!”

Let the hilarity ensue!

Even corporate America saw a moment of fun and unity.

Until the doomsayers got their chance:

It had to go a little historical:

And literary!

And fantastical…

And political…

In other parts of the internet, the delivery of this was tone perfect.

When the robots come, remember this joke.

I shouldn’t have laughed, but I laughed.

Somehow I’ve never seen this, and now I want to keep my kids far away from such things.

This kid’s totally going to be a lawyer.

This isn’t technically a dad joke, just a funny response to a salutation, but I’ll allow it!

