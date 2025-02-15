I’m without an editor today, as she is in India celebrating a wedding with extended family, and that could go on for days I’ve heard. So apologies in advance for typos, especially autocorrects which are my own worst enema.

The non-stop nonsense and nihilism emanating from the White House is enough to exhaust the heartiest among us. This, I feel, speaks to all of us sane folk:

The national mood among Democrats takes a bit of describing to get just right.

For you GoT fans out there, this may resonate.

There were so many stare-at-them-blankly-in-horror moments that the president’s residence should come with a label.

Perhaps nothing encapsulates the absurdity, pettiness and new American jingoism than Trump’s attempt to rename the Gulf of Mexico. This one made the rounds on Facebook:

A reporter from AP had the gumption to call it by its dead name, and Dear Leader was so offended that he (checks notes) banned the Associated Press from White House briefings.

Where is this headed? Perhaps this compromise:

News of eight figure payoffs by Amazon to Melania Trump along a shakedown of $10 million a pop “corporate sponsors” for her documentary got people thinking: “Why not do this with everything?”

The Gulf of Mexico wasn’t the only thing facing a proposed name change. Imagine being this guy and seeing this news.

Green skinned heroines, even those not from Greenland, are all the rage these days. And Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy is all of us.

The Danes had a great idea in response. I might even move back to CA if they did this.

At some point, Trump decided he needed also to be head of all things cultural, too. So he put himself in charge of (checks notes again) the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Oh, and this, too.

Sorry if that creates a bad visual!

Beyond the weird renamings and the hateful executive orders spewing from the White House, there was also some real destruction thanks to Elon Musk and DOGE, which has been tearing through our federal government on a slash and burn campaign.

They got some 75,000 federal workers to accept an unfunded, fake “buyout” of their jobs, which BTW no one should trust will actually deliver as promised. I like this take by Rep. Eric Swallwell (D-CA):

Sometimes Trump just makes up problems and then fixes them by decree. What a genius!

There’s so much chaos and confusion, along with scores of lawsuits, that the government is effectively paralyzed.

But at least there was the Super Bowl, right? Except that 47 insisted on attending in person, costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars for extra security. Hey DOGE, I found some real waste for you! Annie again with best comment:

The game itself was lopsided, and people couldn’t help but bring up Trump’s adoration for the losing team’s QB.

(That’s funny even if, like me, you don’t know much about football but know your politics.)

Americans love to hate on the halftime act. It’s a big symbol of where the nation is culturally and where it’s headed. Megan Kelly really didn’t like how it started.

Best comment to that:

This was the first time a solo hip-hop artist, Kendrick Lamar, headlined the halftime show. Most MAGA folks were very uncomfortable. But not all. Check out this clip …☠️

Note: I’m using Xcancel links to reduce traffic to Musk’s platform, but they are sometimes buggy depending on your device and your browser. If you’re having trouble with the video but really want to view it, remove the word “cancel” after the X in the URL, and it should open in Twitter.

Conservatives complained that they needed assistance understanding him.

Maybe sit this out, Boe-boe. The internet remembers.

They also whined that none of the dancers were white.

Disgraced former congressman George Santos aka Anthony Kitara Rivache Devolder called the performance “trash” (take that, irony!) while fellow disgraced former congressman and apparently triggered pedophile Matt Gaetz quipped that the show was “the regime’s response to Trump’s historic gains with black men.”

Why was Gaetz triggered, you ask? If you’ve been following the drama in pop culture, Kendrick Lamar used his moment in the national spotlight to destroy his rival Drake. This was the most iconic moment, and this tweet was the best interpretation of it (there’s no sound in this clip BTW).

Lamar’s lyrics accuse Drake of being a pedophile and liking “them young.” Last Sunday, he got a stadium of fans to shout, “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor!”—resulting in a brilliant, indirect jab at 47 and any other pedophiles watching.

Admittedly, a lot of the symbolism of the performance probably went right over the right’s heads.

Of course, there was plenty of non-political social commentary, too.

After the second half, the drubbing of the Chiefs by the Eagles continued.

Speaking of 47, I still don’t get why some Black people support him, but this take was honestly insane. At least the takedown of it really ate, as the young folks would say.

Early in the week, Trump and Musk held a news conference in the Oval Office, where Musk mostly spoke and Trump mostly sulked.

Folks expanded on Time Magazine’s cover.

And the commentary was unsparing.

Musk brought his prop—sorry, his son “X”—to the presser because…?

As X picked boogers from his nose and apparently told Trump to “shush” and perhaps even that he was in his dad’s chair (the kid’s whispered words are admittedly hard to make out) this had to be said.

Not to be outdone, Trump also brought his son.

Musk claimed his DOGE team was there to uncover fraud.

Andy Borowitz FTW:

Many have pointed out that allowing an unelected bureaucrat to gain access and control of our computer systems and to fire hundreds of thousands of federal workers in violation of the law is nothing short of a coup.

Trump has been acting very petty, no surprise, including removing President Biden’s security clearance.

The attacks on DEI across our government and even into the private sector continued. The Daily Show put a great summary together of what’s going on.

In other scary news, it sure feels like every time we turn around there’s another accident or near catastrophe in the skies or on our runways.

The comparisons between a pristine safety record and what we’re seeing just one month into the new administration has got MAGA steamed…at Buttigieg?

Here’s a GIF of Secretary Pete making the rounds.

Eric Adams has been in the news in a very bad way. I’m going to be petty and dunk on my least favorite pollsters who said this a few years ago:

Whoops.

MAGA is somehow still going on about how God spared Trump from being killed by a bullet. So a reminder of what this means.

Speaking of taking MAGA types down, this was a fun post and even funnier comment.

Trump ally Ye (formerly Kanye) went off the deep end, again, and began posting about how he loves Hitler and… is God? Again, community notes giving us life.

And can we can’t about “IM GOD”? He needs apostrophes, not apostles.

Other fringe types also tried desperately to remain relevant. Here’s Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) riffing on the declassification of the JFK files. Again, the community note, dry and crisp like I enjoy them.

We’re all fairly tired of MAGA conspiracy-driven nonsense, but at least it makes for amazing commentary. Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project is near his limit.

I like and appreciate this level of trolling.

I may just start putting that comment in their feeds to mess with them.

On an entirely different topic, many have been asking, “Where are our Democratic leaders?” It’s a good time to remember that they have three basic powers: legislate, litigate and activate. Since legislation is pretty much impossible, and litigation is already well underway, activation is where they’re now focusing. But the media largely ignores them, so in this attention economy, you need a hook like the one Gov. Pritzker came up with.

The Trump cabinet is taking shape and that’s terrible news (which is admittedly most news lately.) Russian mouthpiece and active threat to our intelligence services, Tulsi Gabbard, is now…head of our intelligence services.

To add another notch in their nightmare belt, they also put anti-vax conspiracy theorist and confirmed nut job RFK, Jr. in charge of our nation’s health.

Apparently, there are 52 big morons in the Senate.

MAGA celebrated like they’re suddenly all going to start eating healthy again.

RFK, Jr. hit the ground running, and Trump quickly banned federal funding for any school or education agency with a Covid-19 vaccine mandate. Coincidence?

The GOP in Congress finally came out with their proposed budget, adding trillions to the national debt while extending 4.5 trillion in Trump Tax Breaks to the reach.

When will the MAGA folks understand that they are the sheep being eaten by Republican wolves? This clip explains why they may never.

This is a random graph I saw, but it spoke some truths to me in a very clever manner.

Time to check in on humanity’s best friend. Maybe they like us for…our bacon?

I’m grateful my corgi Windsor does not do this to me while I’m writing my column.

I’ll come back to some doggies at the end of today’s collection, but let’s also check in on some humans. Here’s a clip that remade the rounds, which rather describes our politics, too.

And since we’re in the world of absurdities, I’m calling this the human albumen album.

That video cost $5 to make because, you know, eggs.

This summed up modern life for me rather well.

My own preferred version is, “There’s a nap for that.”

Growing older may mean more technical challenges, but it’s all about taking life in “stride” amiright?

Okay I promised more dogs. I’m really liking the ones that combine dad jokes with dog clips.

Here’s one more, just for silliness.

Wow, they’re on a roll! Get it, roll? Cuz sushi?

My kids are doomed.

Have a great weekend! — Jay