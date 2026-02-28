The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CH's avatar
CH
18h

Without doubt risking our young men and women in uniform to distract from Epstein Elites Files and a failing presidency….the body bags are coming home soon and those that support or voted for this should be deeply ashamed….

Reply
Share
1 reply
Barbara Grinell's avatar
Barbara Grinell
18h

Happy Weekend. The work you do is special.!

Reply
Share
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture