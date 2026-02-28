Not gonna lie, it’s increasingly challenging to write a Saturday humor column, especially when big things tend to happen on Friday night.

The “no foreign wars” president has now led us into two international conflicts in just over one year.

Guess he doesn’t want that Nobel Peace Prize after all.

Even FIFA was astonished by the news.

This is especially troubling given the Pentagon’s insistence that AI have no limits when it comes to the U.S. military.

All of this is happening while the President’s mental health is in serious decline.

The SOTU happened this week, too, and Jimmy Kimmel had some thoughts on how Trump should have been introduced.

As the SOTU dragged on, Trump held onto the podium for dear life.

Speaking of painted skin, The Daily Show had a fun game to play.

A highlight (low point?) of the SOTU was Trump using the U.S. men’s hockey team as a political prop. Here’s a Trump imitator who’s as good as any I’ve seen:

The women’s U.S. gold medal hockey team knew better than to be used as political pawns.

Some members of the men’s team didn’t accept the invite either.

They had to sit through almost two hours of that man’s rambling.

This was a good read.

Ooof.

Jon Stewart captured the irony of the hockey story arc perfectly.

This week also saw NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani visit the White House again. And he brought props!

He’s really good at manipulating this man’s ego to get what he wants.

Trump’s crush on Mamdani and his odd statements about how attractive other men in the audience are made even my scarred and jaded gay soul cringe. Let’s hear it again, with feeling.

Not even a war in the Middle East is enough to distract from the fact that Trump is all over the Epstein files, his DOJ is hiding potentially damning evidence, and the man formerly known as Prince Andrew was arrested.

On that last point, it’s always cathartic to hear a rant from Jonathan Pie.

The Brits are not holding back.

Wait, someone actually did this?! Hahaha

And could the universe be setting up the most epic historical twist of all time?

Imagine if he did.

Time to pull this meme out of the closet.

I suppose we are long past the “no gallows humor” stage.

We learned this week that the DOJ withheld FBI investigation reports from a victim who made credible allegations against Trump. After producing a photo of Howard Lutnick on Epstein Island, the DOJ withdrew it, then got caught, then reposted it.

The meme:

The GOP hauled Hillary Clinton before the Oversight Committee to testify about how she knows nothing. MAGA tried to make hay of the moment, but it went about like this:

Here’s who that is, BTW:

They ran old clips of the night she lost the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, the deposition of the Clintons puts pressure on Trump to be held to the same standard. And the DOW 50K bit by Bondi during her Epstein testimony isn’t going away.

When affordability is the top issue for most voters, the regime’s focus on Dow 50K is quite a gift.

Stop and think about this crazy fact: In one week, a drug cartel attacked and set fires across Puerto Vallarta as revenge for the U.S. intelligence-backed killing of its leader; the Pentagon threatened to sanction Anthropic for refusing to lower its AI guardrails on violence and mass surveillance; and we started bombing Iran alongside Israel for no discernible reason.

Marco, you ready for all that?

In other cabinet news, RFK Jr. made a fitness video with Kid Rock.

What would a hospital run by RFK Jr. actually look like? From The Daily Show, a glimpse:

It’s pretty hilarious that this is the “Energy” Secretary.

The commentary was amazing.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz for the kill shot.

Moskowitz is sharp as a tack, while his GOP colleagues, well… Here’s BoeBoe trying to answer the question, “What is inflation?” Meidas Touch with the perfect graphics.

She woulda’ called a friend, but she has none.

Meanwhile, blue states are gearing up to resist ICE forces on the ground.

With the drums of war beating, draft executive orders to take over state elections, and ICE goons killing citizens and refugees, have we lost our sense of who we are?

In business news, Netflix raised the white flag of surrender as the White House puts its finger on the scales of the deal.

On top of this insanity, the AI recession is coming.

This is just uncanny.

The modern life cycle for coders.

The delivery here is pitch perfect.

These are the times we are in.

After a week like this, we all could use more smiles.

I realized you could probably get many doggos to do this with the right treat or toy.

Or this, with enough patience…

Speaking of training, future belly dancer, in early practice!

You may have heard the Northeast got some snow this year.

Flights from New York were grounded, so I traveled by train to DC just to catch a flight to the West Coast. It took 17 hours total… So this is my new word.

More wisdom from cats.

This moment was accidentally captured, but what a sight!

Awww, I would totally yap with her all night, and unprompted too!

I so want this to be true, even if it might not be!

Honestly, I probably would have given up after writing “Snoopy” 20 times.

This is for you gamers out there.

And another:

Speaking of games, here’s my favorite clip from the Olympics. At some point, you just accept your fate, right?

When Canada lost, the silver medal wasn’t the worst consolation prize.

Compare Kaori Sakamoto’s reaction to the plushie gift!

Apart from the political uproar, there was this amazing new gift of a GIF:

An example of use:

Also, I’d go by Stephen “L.” Miller too if I had that name.

Here’s why no one my age is in the Olympics, actually.

The award for the most Barbra response to the Olympics goes to… well, Barbra.

Fun story: I was at dinner with my then-boyfriend, meeting his father for the first time, who paused, looked right at me, and said, “You know, there’s a Korean who works on my team.”

While on the subject of no filters, here’s Barbra again publicly asking Melissa McCarthy a rather private question.

This is a dad joke inside of a school mascot joke.

Connor Storrie is set to host SNL tonight, and here’s a preview of his generational talent.

I had to try this and sounded about as silly!

Let’s have a moment of silence on this anniversary.

The Curiosity rover account has game.

Bad Bunny’s halftime show was amazing, but not even that will outlast this meme.

Oh, this is so me.

It takes a certain kind of person to appreciate how good this post is.

And this response.

More fun with words!

Stot? Pronk?

Sage advice for the ages:

The pain of graphic designers in a clip.

Speaking of perspective, this set the internet aflame.

This was me.

And we’re off!

Okay, now I see it.

But some didn’t.

Maybe flip it around?

Okay, just show us the whole damn thing.

On the subject of images shown way too close…

Sometimes you really need to see the whole picture.

I will never look at my iPhone the same.

Can’t wait for this kind of questioning from Riley and Ronan.

And a joke for surviving these fowl times!

Have a great weekend!

