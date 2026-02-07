One of the silver linings in this era of oppression has been hearing new voices standing up strong against it. New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s Press Office gets today’s prize.

SNL picked up on a shift playing out all across the country in households like these:

The latest racist post by the President went too far, even for seven (yes, a whole seven!) GOP senators who demanded he apologize. (That’s the same number who had voted to convict him after impeachment, but I digress.)

After that post about the Obamas, the White House went into mini-crisis mode.

This week saw journalists, ordinary citizens and new citizen journalists sifting through millions of pages of the Epstein files. Jon Stewart shared his thoughts on the latest document dump and the DOJ’s position that this was the end of the disclosures.

When the press, including Kaitlan Collins, asked Trump about those files, he had a predictably nasty response. Cue the Daily Show:

Trump’s answer when things are going badly is to shut everything down. Stop reporting Covid numbers! No more timely job figures! No more… performances?

The White House has managed to destroy goodwill for the U.S. all across the world, and while NBC didn’t show this humiliating moment for JD Vance at the Olympic Opening Ceremonies, others captured it. Sound up.

Cue the commentary.

Apologies to the many non-fascists in Italy for this:

Border Czar Tom Homan assumed control over ICE operations in Minneapolis.

Sen. Jon Ossoff’s campaign ad team didn’t waste a moment after this news:

I don’t like Rep. Tim Burchett at all, but this was funny.

The Melania movie came out, and Jordan Klepper was there to talk to the sycophants about it.

MeidasTouch was also there to document the throngs.

The Guardian FTW.

Perfect response, 10/10. No notes.

Laura Benanti as Melania Trump is just genius. (As in true genius, not the “genius visa” Melania got here on.)

The internet is undefeated.

The Trump faithful are a truly odd and ironic set.

Case in point: Nicki Minaj re the moon landing on Katie Miller’s show.

I tried this and she’s right! Sound OFF.

Lots of cat vids this week, but let’s start with the doggos!

“Hey, look, I was just drying my wings!” — Vulture

Did not expect.

The secret life of sled dogs.

“I made this happen!”

Careful out there!

The eyes have it.

We just opened a play about boxing last night here in Syracuse, NY. Think they’d like it?

The face is everything.

Cats find stickers irresistible but also quite frustrating.

Of course, the orange cat chooses violence.

Filing this one with the Complaints Department.

I’ve been to Istanbul and can confirm they love their cats, which are everywhere. This one is having the time of his life.

Serving the Greeter Good.

Tell me you weren’t riveted by this and rooting for this fella.

It does seem like this is undoing what they did somehow.

The animal voiceovers are my fav.

Poor Punxsutawney Phil! Maybe “The Shadow Knows,” but he has no clue.

Meanwhile in the world of people not knowing WTF is happening, when this zoomed out I was like, Yes. Turn around. Now.

This may be the all-time best apology ever.

Bad Bunny’s very relatable moment at the Grammys after winning Album of the Year has become a meme.

Another take:

Keep it going!

Ah, so true!

The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend, and that means Bad Bunny will take the stage. That has some white folks worried. Josh Johnson sums it all up.

After OpenAI announced there would be ads on ChatGPT, Anthropic threw down the gauntlet.

I actually need this in my life:

Today’s Dad Joke comes to you from none other than my brother Kaiser. So groan at him, not at me!

Have a great weekend!

Jay