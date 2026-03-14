The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria K.'s avatar
Maria K.
1h

OMG.... the anesthetized dogs. The loopiness is off the charts!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Christina Gray's avatar
Christina Gray
1h

Thanks, Jay, that lightened my mood, which has been foul in recent days.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture