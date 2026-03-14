Good morning from D.C.! I want to thank all the readers who upgraded their subscriptions yesterday. You helped close the gap in recent lost paid subscribers by about half, and I deeply appreciate that. If you read my work often and have been meaning to become a paid subscriber, it does help me keep this newsletter free for everyone on fixed income or disability.

And if you’re already subscribed as a paying supporter, thank you very much!

A lot of MAGA types have been expressing some, shall we say, regret lately over their vote in 2024.

Joe Rogan went on air admitting the global situation is the most chaotic he can remember. It’s a whole mood.

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My mental health has suffered just trying to keep up with another Middle East war, a pedophile protection regime, and ICE as the American Gestapo. Or is that Gazpacho?

Speaking of being mentally unwell, attention has turned to the President once again for saying things like this:

Great. Now I’m going to hear an orange spray can rattle every time he talks.

Here’s the antidote to that:

Jimmy Fallon put together a collection showing—well, just watch this.

The war in Iran rages on, even if the White House claims it’s not a war. Perhaps we need another distraction…from this distraction?

Close encounters of the creepy kind?

With oil pushing above $100/barrel, is the war really the distraction now?

This is a concise assessment of our national dilemma.

And another:

Ah yes, a callback to happier times.

Star Wars nailed it decades ago.

It actually goes deeper than that.

Meanwhile, Iran is fighting asymmetrical warfare and making life difficult for everyone.

Pete Hegseth tried to assuage concerns about the Strait.

Meanwhile…

Care to weigh in, NYTPitchbot?

This is the winner in my book:

The regime picked a new leader. People had thoughts.

I’d say “spit take,” but that would be inappropriate with this joke.

There was even talk of Iran using drones to attack (checks notes) California.

The NYT Pitchbot has been on fire.

They don’t rule out the draft should this war expand and drag on.

This clip gives a new meaning to “carpet bombing.”

The White House decided to show, in these troubled times, that it’s just as religiously fanatical as the government of Iran. Now the Chinese can’t stop chuckling.

The women aren’t passing up the chance either.

At a rally, Trump endorsed Jake Paul for political office. We really are in hell.

The funniest thing was this.

Speaking of which, JD Vance, who insisted on the campaign trail there would be no more costly foreign wars, has been awfully quiet lately.

Those left in the White House kissing Trump’s ring have some big shoes to fill. No, literally.

Trump is making his aides all wear shoes from Florsheim, and it really does capture the absurdity of our moment.

Not sure, but this could be AI.

This parody account is always on target.

Time to check in again on Pete Hegseth. Or rather, SNL’s take on him.

We all had to spring forward last weekend, but have you thought about what that does to some schedules?

Ms. Lindsey Graham tried hard to outdo everyone else in crazy war cheerleading. It reminded me of… Oh good, someone else thought the same!

Speaking of drama queens, we celebrated Kristi Noem’s exit from the cabinet. Here’s Colin Jost, showing no mercy.

Andy Borowitz for the match.

Here’s a reminder that you too can support independent reporting and analysis, with a welcome dose of humor every Saturday!

I always figured it took a lot of training to get herding dogs to do this, but here is some adorable counter evidence.

Paired with this stand-up routine, it’s gold.

Close-knit family here.

I’ve seen videos of kids waking up from anesthesia but never doggos!

I visited Istanbul a few years ago, and it was remarkable how the cats had made the entire city theirs. Check out this one.

If a penguin picked my pebble as a love rock, I’d die from happiness.

An unexpected passenger. I think he works at the DMV?

With gas prices spiking, you gotta get creative.

This took an unexpected but correct turn.

This is often my lunch.

This feels like a plot hole.

Job seekers, this is your pain.

The state of office life:

Took me a sec.

We’re still feeling the aftereffects of that lost hour.

Small rebellions may be required.

This is pretty damn funny. Sound up.

Fun fact: I once broke up with a Scottish dude because I couldn’t understand what he was saying, no matter how many times he said it.

Disney fans, one for you:

This is funny if you know, or are yourself, a PhD student.

There’s a whole new crop of Asian stand-ups whose dissection of English is amazing.

Speaking of dissecting English…

Okay, we’re on a roll. Here’s a classic about the abbreviation of our 50 states.

While we’re on the subject,

Language really is tricky.

The delivery here is perf.

I’m meeting with many lesbians today in D.C. with the Human Rights Campaign, so this dad joke to close things out is for them.

Have a great weekend!

Jay