The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Patty Mulvihill's avatar
Patty Mulvihill
10h

The video of the team manager with Autism just put me into the best mood! Thanks!

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Virginia White's avatar
Virginia White
9h

Love it - thank you!! So many good laughs to start the day.

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