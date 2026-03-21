In most cases, when someone passes, we should celebrate their life. But in one case…

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Waiting for a book to tell the tale of Trump’s Iran War.

Word was that Denmark, along with our other NATO allies, actually had to prepare to defend Greenland in the event the Mad King tried to take it.

I’m thankful for all the comedians who continue to use their platforms to take the would-be king down a few pegs. Thanks to Conan O’Brien for this gem!

The SNL cold open last weekend set the tone. And things have unfolded much as they predicted.

His meme worthy “pull back the curtain” moment continues to provide.

The price of gas is getting so high Trump may have to take executive action.

His plea to the same allies he was threatening a month ago landed with a thud.

Meanwhile at the Pentagon:

The internet is undefeated.

And if you can’t win, just declare you did, right?

Maybe Trump just needs better advisers.

Ouch.

This next framing by the Veep was so inevitable I actually laughed when I saw it. (You don’t need to see the video, trust me.)

We actually haven’t seen much of JD lately.

Now this is a fantastic idea.

The writers for this episode of Season 2 have jumped the shark, but it could just go straight comedy.

Surely, former Fox host Pete Hegseth has a plan to extricate us from the disaster.

The new Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi had a memorable White House visit.

Betcha she didn’t expect to become a meme.

Guess we’re about to see if Trump can turn a right-wing conservative into an international centrist again.

The international reactions were priceless. This one is translated from the original Spanish.

I would have died.

Please elaborate.

10/10, no notes.

Speaker Johnson on the gaffe, probably:

This meme just won’t quit!

Is Rubio a “shoe-in” for this honor?

I’m glad I wasn’t the only one to see this.

In other words, Trump wants his likeness on U.S. coins.

The law says only presidents who have already passed away can have their images on our currency. But hey, many might take that bargain with the universe!

Frustration continues to grow around Sen. Jon Fetterman (D?-PA), whose vote just allowed Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s (R-NotOK) nomination as the new DHS secretary to move forward. Charitably speaking, was it the brain injury?

Speaking of Markwayne, the comedy will be amazing.

Mullin is known not just for his silly first name but for his poor temperament.

On a national level, things suck. But in the blue enclaves, amazing things are happening.

They’ll say it’s DEI, even to appoint a T to the LGBTQ+ office, but there’s help on the way for the victims.

Erika Kirk was still out there with her brilliant advice to those victims.

Mailman maybe? I heard the USPS is really struggling.

Amazing new mimic just dropped.

Speaking of condescending pricks, there was this from one of my fav parody accounts.

I regret to tell you that this next one was from a real member of Congress.

The Education Department continues to rip off IP.

Honestly, she was always quite a shellfish person.

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My corgi Windsor is this retriever to a T when it comes to the pee trail. I started calling it “peemail” back in 2015—glad I’m not the only one!

Here’s another golden, who like most, is quite nosy.

And nothing, not even the assembled bovinity, can resist the cuteness of a corgi.

My long-bodied corgi gets “stuck” quite often, so this compilation sent me. (This is a TikTok video for which you’ll need the app. If you don’t have it, try this link.)

Hank is a helpful hound.

I have never seen a cat do this.

My kitty Shade would F-me up if I tried this with him!

Tigers are just big silly cats. Here’s a screenshot as evidence.

Chill is as chill does.

Happy update on Punch, the monkey without a mama.

The cow’s name, it turns out, is Ted. Ted Lasso.

In other sporting news, it’s March Madness, and yesterday truly put the madness in that title. I was a cheerleader in college, which is the only reason I know anything about basketball and actually get very excited about moments like this.

Sometimes it’s more fun to watch the college announcers as it is the game!

Did anyone notice this on their brackets?

On the subject of amazing basketball, this made the rounds again in case you didn’t see it before, or just want to relive it. (He means “manager” not “manger” which evokes a totally different image in my mind.)

The dangers of AI have been in the news of late.

The dangers of out of control men have also been top of mind for many women.

If more could be like this guy, we might be okay.

Men really are quite simple creatures.

I’ve got a birthday coming up next Saturday, and this will be in my head.

I have so many questions.

Appliance humor apparently infected my algo this week.

As did… egg humor?

New Dune trailer dropped, but so did this yolk.

Situational humor here, very on track.

I want to be friends with this person.

And this mom.

(As a parent whose insurance still refuses to pay for 10 days of his baby the NICU, I can relate.)

Memes continued to spring out of the Oscars, but this one is for the ages.

I bid you adieu by snaking in this dad joke at the end.

Have a a great weekend!

Jay!