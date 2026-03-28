It’s No Kings 3 day across America! I’ll be popping by our NYC protest later this afternoon!

If only we could tell our sweet summer child selves in 2020 what was in store…

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The good news is, Democrats and independents are fired up, while the MAGA right is rapidly losing steam.

The man-baby in charge keeps doing things like this, so we’ll keep mocking him.

He’s even ordered his name placed on our currency while still alive.

The “while still alive” part is a wild card given his health and clear dementia. And on the subject of officials leaving us, Trump celebrated Robert Mueller’s passing, posting “Good!” upon the news of his death. So let’s get some things out of the way.

There will be celebrations throughout Oz.

Every time I see something flash up with “President Trump has…,” I get a spike of adrenaline.

I imagine the news may go over something like this.

Trump has dodged many a bullet, but Afroman never misses.

How alive is Trump really these days anyway?

He’s having conversations with former presidents about Iran…

And this made the rounds bigly.

I could see it happening.

Meanwhile the actual negotiations are going like this:

When Trump starts saying we’ll destroy them in two weeks, we’ll know we’re in a forever war.

We’re all caught in the upside down, so this observation hits home.

Meanwhile, Iran is trolling us very hard and very effectively. This was their response to Trump saying the Strait of Hormuz might be jointly controlled.

Trump’s bizarre statements now include references to a supposed gift from the Iranians.

No one knows who is really talking to whom.

His boasts are becoming more laughable and sadly predictable.

This clip was honestly quite amazing.

The Dame Judi Dench cameo! hahaha

Surely inside the Pentagon, things must be under control, right? The Daily Show with someone on the inside:

Meanwhile the Strait remains closed to the U.S. and our allies.

That single point of failure is really a keen metaphor for life.

On the home front, the right continues pushing back over ICE reforms and funding.

Trump’s latest brainchild sent ICE into airports. Folks had some legit concerns.

ICE tends to bring out the gallows humorists.

But after a day on the job, we saw how that deployment was working out.

They wound up sending in agents even younger and more awkward than the DOGE dorks. The comments are just…

The agents who aren’t teenagers aren’t accomplishing much either, other than giving us some amazing photo moments. Like this:

Which one has the $50K for Tom Homan?

Yes, the jokes are flowing fast, even if the TSA lines aren’t.

The Onion manages to stay in business through these absurd times.

Our nation’s photographers keep showing us how to handle fascist narcissists.

Other parts of the GOP-led government aren’t functioning any better.

Iran easily managed to hack Kash Patel’s private email account.

I actually gasped when I saw this.

But no worries, the person they picked to replace Noem is great, right?

It’s going great over at CPAC this year…

The Pope is ready to do battle…

And then there was this headline.

Is it a white thing?

Riley Gaines is still trying to remain relevant. She got called out quick.

But the best thing that happened this week was this bit by Druski, the master of comic looks!

It’s got Erika Kirk fans really miffed. I wonder why?

Look at this man’s talents.

New iconic take just dropped.

That’s… that’s not Druski. Hahaha

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Enough absurd politics. Let’s talk animals!

I was not prepared for this regal moment.

If you missed this story, don’t worry. Disney is surely preparing the live-action movie. From the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong: And a corgi shall lead us!

Sorry, one political dig given the story above.

This “over it” doggo is quickly becoming an epic meme.

My cat Shade loves my massager, so I bet he’d go for this too.

Cats have their own issues, of course.

Someone thought to put the logo around him, and it’s gold.

Resting sourpuss face?

Hannipurr Lector here.

They’re stalkers. All of them.

Here’s a red panda just because.

This clip is both heartwarming and fascinating. Talk about rubberneckers!

Perfect caption for this moment.

I actually think the origin is Indonesian not Malay, but point taken.

Speaking of orange, this guy got a different cut than expected. The social media commentary that followed…

Devastating commentary was the theme of the week, and it abounded in my feed:

New perfect word of the week, too:

And I’m stealing this.

What goes around comes around.

I think of this every time Riley and I sing the ABCs and get to this point of the song.

Speaking of symbols, this SNL bit on emojis was 💪🏽

There’s an unlikely white nerdy hero in college hoops. But what to call him?

Here are some random observations that kept me chuckling.

Any Clue fans out there?

Say this out loud and try not to laugh!

Lettuce consider this.

Footage of Justin Timberlake’s arrest made the rounds, and so did some great takes.

My friend Telly played Aladdin on Broadway, so I had to send this to him.

In Hollywood news, this is actually happening.

What to name the baby though?

Those of us Gen X or older can appreciate this deeply.

And the struggle is damn real.

We end with a day-appropriate dad joke to round things out.

Have a great weekend!

Jay