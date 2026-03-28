The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Barb Marto's avatar
Barb Marto
35m

This collection is hilarious. I love them all. Well done. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
39m

I'm sorry to have to be the one to tell everyone this news, but this collection of S&K is proof that we are all actually AI entities living as characters in the first full length movie by The Onion.

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