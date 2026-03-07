My editor is out today, so please excuse all typos and autocorrect errors. They are my worst enemas!

This week was enough for all of us to want to escape this world.

We’re all, distressingly, many steps closer to the end.

“Relatively” speaking, evil abounds.

Trump’s not-a-war upon Iran was of course top of many minds, including Jimmy Fallon’s, who managed to capture the absurdity of the horrifying moment we’re now in.

Here’s another view into that head.

Saturday Night Live managed to swap this in for its cold open last weekend.

This is seriously a valid question now.

You laugh, but this might actually work with the MAGA holdouts.

Stephen Colbert weighed in, discussing the last Middle East war, the current Middle East war, and our ex post facto “rubber” stamp Congress.

The writers of Shrek predicted something like this long ago.

Surely the rich will send their own children into battle, too, right? Or nah.

Trump was in Mar-a-Lago, not the White House Situation Room, when we started dropping bombs.

Placement is everything.

One of the first things that happened? Our allies in Kuwait shot down three of our fighter jets, or basically all the money DOGE ever “saved” through cuts.

I’d say barely so here:

Speaking of dead things,

Hearing Jon Stewart sound off is a balm for what remains of our national soul, which the wart hog in the Oval Office soils daily.

The international humor these days is also quite dark.

It’s disturbing that reasonable minds must now give this theory some consideration:

NYTPitchbot is pitch perfect.

This would be a crime against humanity, but otherwise I agree.

If you’ve been following the Anthropic / OpenAI wars, this hits hard.

If you need a refresher…

May have to borrow this zinger going forward.

The right circulated this video widely without listening to or understanding the lyrics, just like how they love “Born in the USA.”

After one week, the war has expanded and now engulfs the region, and our Western allies may get pulled in as they seek to defend bases from missile fire. It’s already producing some historic parallels.

On the subject of history, here it is on repeat.

Nothing like a hands-on government.

Slow. Clap.

Why not go worldwide, right?

We should call it “Epic Furry” from now on.

This running joke only gets better over time.

Speaking of Marco,

Sometimes puppetry is the best way to convey what’s going on.

The justification for the war keeps changing. Trump recently went with Armageddon.

On the subject of horrible people,

Turns out, they killed the dad but the son-in-waiting survived.

If there is any silver lining to this horrifying violence, it is that the MAGA America First crowd has started to walk away in significant numbers. Those still left, however…

Candace Owen somehow made this war about (checks notes) Charlie Kirk.

The cultists treat Trump like he’s Jesus. But what if…

This took the best kind of turn.

Also, yes. Let’s keep the attention where it belongs.

In non-war news, Kristi Noem appeared before Congress to testify. BIG mistake.

Her testimony was so disastrous that even Trump cut her loose, probably because she said (as she’s said before, by the way) that Trump himself approved $200 million in ads to promote her personal brand.

Trump reassigned her to a new made-up position, and the Late Night comedians had a field day.

Well played, sir.

Okay, this image could be AI, but there were in fact barks of joy heard round the nation.

Gavin Newsom with the one year in memoriam. Damn his team is fast!

Tweet of the day:

Rep. Moskowitz with the end zone spike.

For the Veep fans out there…

Cricket GOT some justice.

Sure, but don’t say “ice’ around her now.

Trump wants to put Markwayne Mullin in the job. Can we talk about who names their kid that?

Can’t stop laughing!

Racial minorities have pretty much had it with the MAGA white crowd.

The right keeps trying to wage the culture war even while an actual war rages. It’s going poorly.

Let’s start this section off with a couple of kitties! Check out the clean execution by this fella. Hockey goalie in the making!

I don’t know what I’d name him, but I’d never stop taking his picture.

My corgi DEFINITELY judges me.

Wait for the zoom in.

Location, location, location.

Rockstar is back with his signature voiceover, with an assist from a friend!

Wish Casper a Happy Birthday!

I would have the same reaction, TBH.

This one really made an ass out of himself.

This one is for all of us.

Story sent me cackling.

We need experts to weigh in.

Go glad to see this angel is soaring.

Time for a doggo dad joke!

Okay just one more, from the mouths of our alien overlords who apparently love dad jokes as much as I do.

Have a great weekend!

Jay