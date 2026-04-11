The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Beth B's avatar
Beth B
10h

So, at first I thought the dogs were the best. Then there were the cats. Then the lonely monster. But the best ever is the Artemis mission. 🤗 I felt like a kid again, remembering all the Apollo missions, then the shuttles. The sky's the limit. 🌝

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Richard's avatar
Richard
11h

Too funny and thank you! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

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