My editor is off today, so please excuse any typos or errors in advance!

What a week! We were pulled from apocalyptic threats of civilization-ending war to death-defying humanity-unifying lunar missions.

The week began with this gem that pretty much summed up where we are.

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There were many takes on this moment, but this was my fav:

SNL caught us up on the news from the week before.

With all the TACO-ing going on, The Onion had some easy lay-ups.

Andy Borowitz spoke for all of us.

That 48-hour ultimatum (followed by his 10-day ultimatum) summoned some memes. Along with this fearsome beast.

I saw MJ on Broadway again this week, so this one hit home for me.

We learned that Pakistan was the designated third party intermediary.

The rest of the world is onto Trump in a hilarious way.

The Brits have their own solution to the chaos.

Here’s an excellent summary of U.S. policy in Iran:

The Pope had some strong words against the continued war waged by the U.S.

If The Last Supper were at Mar-a-Lago…

Reality is becoming ever harder to parody.

But people still managed to find the humor in Trump’s insane threats.

Surely Congress can speak up now, right?

Unfounded rumors of Trump being at Walter Reed spread like wildfire on the winds of hope.

Randy Rainbow was out with a classic. Take a few minutes.

Melania apparently decided she wasn’t getting enough attention.

The Onion FTW.

From my friend’s FB feed:

Honestly this is something I would support.

Gas prices are up some 40 percent in many places already, leading to some extreme measures.

And in another part of the government, over at FEMA, they’re busy bending time and space. My man Gregg Phillips, in charge of fires and floods, doubled down on his “teleported to a Waffle House” story.

Wait, it gets batter:

A personal note and ask: I’m writing this piece in a small cafe called Kingston Social, in the uptown district of the new town I’m moving my family to. Starting May 6, we’ll be sharing a house with my brother John and his son Hartley! A paid subscription could really help with moving costs as we get resettled into small town life.

Here’s me making my first schlep of fish and plants upstate! Thanks in advance if you can help us with this transition!

We’ve got a lot of doggos to cover, so let’s get to it! The theme of the week: fountains!

We should all be so joyous and carefree. Embrace your inner pup!

This is my little inspector, too.

Windsor cannot, however, wield any kind of long weapon.

This pupper is living the life.

Demanding doggos is also a theme, apparently haha

From the internet’s currently most famous dog, the caption in Spanish is, “The Moon watching Artemis II pass.” That last look straight to camera, lolol

Speaking of Spanish captions, this one (here translated) pairs perfectly with that face.

Busted, Buster!

Who needs a smile?

I feel cats got the better of our bargain.

Working from home has a new cat-egory.

Dogs aren’t the only ones with unbridled joy.

I have never considered the problem giraffes have in never getting to experience scritches.

Moms and dads are the same world round.

This is setting a poor eggsample.

With Easter and April Fool’s falling so close to one another, it was hard to separate out what was real. This had me (and many fans of the homesteadcakelady) going:

Somehow the concept of Jesus being resurrected on Easter Sunday hit differently this year. Same story, different modern takes. Again, currently the world’s most famous dog:

Hollywood had its own moments of reflection on the matter.

A Travolta classic, with a twist.

Collapsing Olaf ran it back.

This March Madness moment, when UConn won at the buzzer, got resurrected.

This next series is in honor of Artemis 2 week.

The best product placement in history.

This is funny if you know about the Great KitKat Heist.

Did you see Project Hail Mary? If so, this moment lands with a ping to the heart.

Not everyone was so psyched of course.

Tortilla flats?

New Friends series idea just dropped.

It’s not about where we are stuck. It’s about whom we’re stuck with.

Matty speaks for many of us.

The splashdown was also a high comedown.

Okay, this was funny.

In more earthly matters, Broadway’s Cole Escola has a dream.

An important PSA for travelers, courtesy of Josh Johnson.

And another important PSA from Adam and Eyal.

The internet had thoughts about this rather slender clothing item for the ladies.

Hats off to Metallica for this ad spot.

I don’t know who wrote this scene, but I’d hire them.

Continuing our narrative busting over Peter Pan, here’s Captain Hook himself on the matter.

The way this drama concludes though.

I learned something new here and may have to try this somehow.

To close things out, a nerdy linguistic dad joke! Double win!

Have a great weekend!

Jay