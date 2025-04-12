Another tumultuous week has drawn to a close. Tariffs are on! Wait, they’re off! Wait, except for China! Trade war! Markets are tanking! Markets back up by half! Oh no, the treasury market! The dollar! Are we all supposed to be macro economists now?!

I’m still latibulating here in Chicago with my newborn and my 7-month old, but not quite able to escape reality. But at least while the world is on fire, so is the comedy.

Being in the upside down sometimes means reverse shocks.

Our Justice Department, however, is now fully captured.

As civil liberties and savings erode, some are eyeing the exits.

Especially with this stable genius in charge…. Roll the clip.

Reminder: I use Xcancel instead of Twitter links. Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it.

Word has it, Trump wants a Soviet-style military parade that will cost upwards of $90 million.

Resign, or something.

The big news of the week, of course, was Trump’s about-face on tariffs. If you recall, he placed them on all pretty much all the countries we trade with (except Russia).

Trump declared that we needed to punish every country that sold us more goods than we they from us.

SNL was on point with its portrayal of Trump math.

And hats off to whoever made this (if you know, please note in the comments!):

As traders began to panic at the likely consequences, Trump urged patience because economic change requires a longer runway. Wait, did someone say runway?

The Canadians told us what they thought of Liberation Day. From the Toronto Star, a master class in opinion headline writing.

Stock markets around the world swooned at the sudden and extreme tariff hikes. New 2028 campaign logo just dropped, too.

The own goal of wrecking our own economy so soon into his second term brought forth excellent commentary.

The markets did not love Liberation Day. And for days, investors bled everywhere.

Or another way to think of it:

Trump’s mouthpieces, and the GOP in general, were suddenly totally okay with massive volatility and crashing markets. Jon Stewart with a summary of that:

There was hope that Trump would reverse himself, and internet rumors ran rampant thanks to bogus blue check accounts on Twitter.

Then, as the bond markets threatened to spiral into chaos, Trump suddenly caved and undid the tariffs he had imposed just days earlier. It’s like that Looney Tunes scene:

When Trump’s tariff plans inevitably went south, this classic reemerged for the occasion.

Borowitz, of course, with one of the best explanations.

That Trump can wreck so much so fast is hard to… absorb.

Markets recovered some of their losses (only to give back much of the bounce), causing Trump sycophants to display their ignorance in full glory.

And no, he doesn’t get credit for pulling us back from the brink. This was a good analogy.

Just think of all those poor industrialists who now have to scrap their on-shoring plans!

Just wait till consumers feel the true effect of the tariffs.

His spokespeople tried to spin this as a brilliant “Art of the Deal” move.

Speaking of our very devout and pious Press Secretary, the internet remains an amazing place for takes like this:

Parents, a new tool:

During Trump’s first term, there were a few adults in the room working overtime to keep Trump from imposing reckless tariffs.

Now there are just guys like Bill Ackman around.

Suddenly, second-tier MAGA athletes became global economic experts.

Speaking of China, our trade war with that nation is a particularly bad idea—for us, for the Chinese and for the world. China responded by saying their nation has been around for 5,000 years and needs to move up the development ladder and away from export reliance anyway, so…

Someone redid the exhausted dude meme.

The two countries kept ratcheting things up.

The Chinese meme game, with an assist from AI, is formidable. Check out this clip. Sound up.

AI was working overtime. Can we manifest this please?

Earlier today, the White House announced that electronics including iPhones would be exempted. In other words, he caved again, probably because China has been dumping U.S. Treasuries. But at least we got something great out of this conflict: a Chinese Trump!

It’s honestly challenging for economic experts to have an intelligent conversation with the right about tariffs.

We’re dealing with many low information folks here.

Yet any criticism of Trump means we’re the ones with the problem.

The mental gymnastics now required to support Trump’s tariff policies are remarkable.

It’s tough even for ordinary folks to explain to MAGA citizens why tariffs are actually a tax on us, not a tax on foreign countries. But this was about as good an example as I could find:

People winced as they checked their retirement portfolios through the week.

Sometimes the best response is to laugh in the face of calamities that are well out of our control. For you musical theatre fans, a FB clip.

The penguins memes aren’t fully played out yet, and I’m glad of that.

From a journalist embedded with the ’guins.

Who knew that old animated penguin movie clips would prove so useful one day?

Or even nature documentary penguin footage… set as musical theatre, of course.

This happened before our own taxation-driven war for independence began, so…

Look, someone even made a whole film trailer.

Last Saturday, there were nationwide protests against Trump, Musk and the MAGA GOP, organized under the #HandsOff umbrella. Millions turned out across the country, and here are some of my favorite signs from that historic day.

Took me a sec…🤣

This reminds me of the Hillary posters from 2017.

I’m so using this line.

In keeping with our Mary Poppins musical numbers theme:

For that DUI hire at Defense:

And on that subject:

A finger to RFK, Jr.:

The c-word, used appropriately:

Nice use of current political headlines:

Indeed, indeed.

The handmaids gathered.

Brutal and true.

This is edge trolling:

This needs to come into common parlance:

New and accurate take here:

And my personal favorite:

A lot of the ire lately has been directed at the oligarchs like Elon Musk. And for good reason.

Lately, Musk has had a lower profile, perhaps because he went all in on that Wisconsin state Supreme Court race.

He’s also quite unhappy about the high tariffs and the collapse of Tesla’s stock price.

Apropos of nothing, the anniversary of the surrender of the Confederacy was this week.

Speaking of surrender, this nearly made me give up.

While humans so often disappoint, our furry friends rarely do.

This doggo gets 10/10 for his unique sits in this FB reel.

Anyone else experience this with their husky?

Wait for the end here.

I snorted aloud over this FB clip.

And nothing prepared me for this ending.

The laugh moment is worth the long noise from this rooster. (Sound up, but not too up.)

As the dad of a baby girl who has just discovered her raspberry, this clip hit home in a wonderful way.

I love my martinis dry and my classic joke deliveries even drier.

You may have seen this news, but so did the movie.

Dire wolves, of course, had an earlier resurgence with Game of Thrones.

A bit of nostalgia, made current.

Speaking of nostalgia, only people of a certain age will get why this is hilarious.

For RuPaul’s Drag Race fans, a literary take.

This little guy is practicing his dad jokes way early.

I leave you now with another one, from the mouths of hounds. Sound up.

Have a great weekend!

Jay