The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Thomas Powers's avatar
Thomas Powers
5h

I am grateful each week for Jay's hilariously curated selections from social media's bonkers takes on this insane world. This email is my coping mechanism.

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Alec's avatar
Alec
5h

Sadie and her astronaut Mum really made my day <3

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