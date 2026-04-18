It’s the end of another week of absurdities. And this is the question we’re left with, plus a perfect deadpan by C-SPAN:

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SNL’s cold open kicked the week off with Trump impersonator James Austin Johnson.

Weekend Update was a doozy, given the news cycle.

For a time it seemed like the U.S. was getting the short stick up a narrow Strait.

But the week’s news wasn’t all bad! Here’s Jon Stewart on the consequential and historic election in Hungary.

Meanwhile, Trump picked a very politically fraught fight with a fellow American. More on that from Stephen Colbert.

As the war of words grew, Andy Borowitz predicted Trump’s next move:

Trump didn’t waste much time before escalating. If Pope Leo is the boss of the Church, then Trump had to make himself… the boss of Leo, right?

Borowitz again, on that infamous meme:

Way to tie together the news cycle!

Colbert couldn’t resist.

Trump denied he intended to portray himself as our Lord and Savior. The internet went to work.

I feel like I’ve used this meme every week since last year when it first happened.

The man Trump was “healing” bore a certain resemblance to you know who, so folks ran with it.

Jon Stewart saw something else entirely unsettling.

Trump’s first excuse was that he thought he was a doctor healing the sick.

And we’re off to the races.

Remember this incident?

Surgeons need steady hands, right?

Someone made this observation, and now I’m wondering if the last part explains everything.

The internet is so darn fast, thanks to our artificial masters.

There was this moment in the middle of all this.

Many noted the irony of amplifying a Door Dash grandma who has to keep working to pay for her husband’s cancer treatments.

Even the religious right found the “Trump as Jesus” moment a blown-up bridge too far.

But we all know it won’t last.

Fox tried hard to get Trump back on message. It didn’t go well. Stephen Colbert, once again, with quite the impression.

A “glasses half full” moment?

FEMA may be shut down, but not that teleportation story.

Trump dispatched JD Vance and two real estate guys to Pakistan to broker a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

JD brought his typical charm and diplomacy to the moment.

Just as Vance did with the Pope, now that he is a devout Catholic. Ronny Chieng on that story.

Let’s reflect on JD’s past record a moment.

And we can’t forget the First Lady, who gave a surprise press conference that put Epstein right back into the headlines.

Things suck here, but in Central Europe, there was cause for great celebration.

This could be us in November, folks!

Let’s wrap up the politics with this chilling observation.

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This reunion moment between Christina Koch and her dog Sadie melted me.

Watching them on the beach together made my day.

I do believe my dog understands my every word. Here’s proof others do with their hoomans, too.

I’m sneaking a bit of politics in with this because it’s so dead on.

He may be smol, but he has them little claws for a reason!

I was not expecting this sound. Like, at all.

If not friend why butt head like friend?

Cats have a diverse vocabulary… across many cats.

I laughed a bit too hard at this. Sound up.

This was filmed on a rhino preserve. I actually had no idea what a baby rhino looked like. Those feet!

Looks like the one on the left fears the penalty for clipping.

They apparently have a whole YouTube channel. Wait, here’s the screenshot.

Okay, we need a calming moment. So let’s leave it to…

Back in human, or dare I say, superhuman affairs, I love how jokey the crew is with each other.

I missed this video when the protests were in full swing, so here it is again if you didn’t see it either!

Things only people of a certain age will appreciate. 10/10, no notes.

I was trying the “Jessica” trick that’s popular online, where you call out for “Jessica,” and your kid gets confused and stops mid-tantrum. It worked on mine!

But kids are getting wise. Now look what’s happening.

This is not only a dad joke, it is pegged to a very specific meme and time.

Have a great weekend! (And remember, in a few weeks, it’s gonna be May!)

Jay