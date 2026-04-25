The Status Kuo

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Marc Apfelstadt's avatar
Marc Apfelstadt
4h

News Flash - confidential sources from within the Pentagon have revealed that Operation Epic Fury was the 2nd choice name on Kegsbreath's list. At the top was OPERATION BLITZED KREIG.

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barbara Grinelll's avatar
barbara Grinelll
4h

The work you do is vital.

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