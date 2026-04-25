Is it open? Is it closed? Will we be there for a few more weeks, or 18 years? These are the questions Americans, Iranians and indeed the world faced this week.

Trump announced it was open, then Iran said “No, closed!” and markets did their little dance while someone got rich off inside info.

Have we been here before?

Looney Tunes seemed particularly apt…

Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending traffic. Some GIFs may load; just swipe them down. Issues? Click the gear on the Xcancel page’s upper right, select “proxy video streaming through the server,” then “save preferences” at the bottom. For sanity, don’t read the comments; they’re all bots and trolls. Won’t load? Paste the link into your browser and remove “cancel” after the X in the URL.

Borowitz had no shortage of material this week.

Late night hosts came to skewer. Here’s Jimmy Fallon.

And Fallon again:

Oh heck, let’s just do a Fallon/Borowitz volley.

Trump’s biblical turn needed some live commentary from the MAGA faithful, so Jordan Klepper hit the ground to interview them.

And more on the Iran war…

Fallon had quite the week. Here is his take on Trump’s Bible verse readings.

Not even the oceans are safe nowadays.

Some heroes just post signs.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is tonight, but for the first time, there will be no comedian and no roast because Snowflake Don and his sycophants can’t take it. But what if Jimmy Kimmel hosted one anyway…

Trump sent JD Vance to Pakistan to negotiate further with Iran, but they didn’t show up.

Lower in the ranks, Trumplings were also having quite a week. There was the swirl of drunken mess allegations about Kash Patel. Here’s The Daily Show on that.

A drunk? In an important top position in government?

It was time to remind the people what this was.

Again, Borowitz, the LeBron James of political comedy.

Patel, of course, denies the allegations and sued The Atlantic for $250 million. How are those denials going?

What could take the heat off Kash? Oh, wow. Here we go…

Pete Hegseth, Christ’s very own alpha warrior in the Pentagon, hasn’t lacked for controversy lately after quoting Pulp Fiction as if it were scripture.

TMZ has been following Congress members around, and now its reporters are in the Pentagon and I’m actually good with that.

Hegseth fired the Secretary of the Navy, who was himself a Trump donor crony. The Daily Show’s coverage:

But don’t worry, Phelan’s replacement is this guy!

RFK Jr. testified before Congress and lied nonstop, but there was also this notable audio feed which I’m just going to leave here.

This is hilarious if you’re in the know. If you’re not, I dare you to Google it and plunge down the rabbit hole.

So, The Onion, fresh off its acquisition of Info Wars, really went there with this.

Erika Kirk will never live this down.

Virginia’s voters approved a 10D-1R map in response to the GOP’s national gerrymandering push, and we have VA Senate president pro tempore L. Louise Lucas largely to thank for that.

In the history of awkward 90-second moments, this one from accused rapist and recent Christian convert Russell Brand is in the top five.

Congrats to Chelsea for completing the marathon! This comment had me chuckling though.

For when they’re ready to walk out the compound gates…

I’m looking for just three people today to upgrade their subscriptions from free to paid to help support this work! Paid subscriptions help keep my newsletter free for those on disability or fixed income. If you’ve enjoyed this and believe good content should be rewarded, please consider becoming a valued paid subscriber!

Plenty of puppy content this week! I support exercising for this reason:

In the realm of doorstop boingy things vs. doggos, this was an epic battle.

I am highly doubtful my corgi would patiently learn this. Impressive.

What a start to your vacation!

You can actually watch him register genuine surprise.

This took me wayyyyyy longer than it should have. There’s no trick, just great camouflage. (I’ll put a hint below the pic if you give up and need it.)

(Okay, big hint if you need it: the cat is the same color as the wood and is top-center.)

Good to know the Japanese grow impatient with such nonsense, too.

I wasn’t convinced this was a hen at first.

Giving Lady and the Tramp spaghetti love vibes.

Funnily, this llama reminded me of my boy Ronan in the morning.

Nope. I’m out!

A job whale done, orcas.

They must not fear humans, like, at all.

For my baby boy, it’s pressing my face against the playpen mesh. For this little guy…

A phrase for the ages was born in this moment, particularly apt for our own fraught times.

Just when you think you’ve seen everything there is to see in our national pastime…

I had to look a few times to figure out what was going on here!

Something from the archives that was making the rounds again.

Honestly, their moves seem a bit stilted.

So silly, but I enjoyed this far more than I should have.

Careful the things you do, children will listen.

This is a warning for our politics. Never think you have it in the bag!

I met my first serious boyfriend in a roller-rink, but even I didn’t have moves like this.

So, not so good in the sack?

Don’t let any sketchy slots in Vegas follow you around.

It’s dad joke time!

This will be my kids. I’m putting it out there now.

Have a great weekend!

Jay