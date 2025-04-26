There was no shortage of memorable moments this week.

On top of Easter, there was also national marijuana day on 4/20.

And though he swore he inked 200 deals with 190+ countries, Trump’s absurd tariffs continue to weigh on the world, and there was discernable pattern to their application.

The Daily Show nailed what we were seeing.

Trump’s answer to the war in Ukraine was to tell Putin to “STOP.”

Meanwhile, his memecoin $TRUMP shot up after he offered the top holders a chance to dine with him at Mar-a-Lago.

One answer to the problematic tariffs is of course to put someone else in the line of fire. Hmmm, who would be good for that?

Coming soon…

People are getting more clever in their resistance messaging.

The heat this week of course was on Trump’s mass deportation plans, beginning with roundups of migrants with no criminal records.

There was an Easter Egg hunt at the White House, per tradition. But this picture is an obvious fake because there’s no way they’d let a Black girl play.

CEOs and their companies paid millions to “sponsor” the event.

On the subject of Trump bootlickers, JD Vance poked his head up but it didn’t go well.

And on El Salvador, Trump tried hard to imply that Kilmar Abrego García must be MS-13 because, well, ducks?

The internet responded with brutal precision.

It took Trump’s words but made them Hegseth.

Speaking of the “bad” Secretary Pete, he had a host of problems arise this week.

Text in the city?

Whomever they recently hired to run the Democrats account is a keeper.

They say Hegseth doesn’t know jack, and yet…

I’ll see your box trap and raise you one parking lot press conference.

Someone else had my Hegseth v. Head of Lettuce idea.

He’s now become a walking meme.

Here’s Jimmy Kimmel breaking down the Hegseth mess for us. (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

It’s hard to believe we’ve entrusted our national security to this guy.

Hillary Clinton is sipping serious tea these days.

Hegseth showed up to the Easter egg roll, but people noticed something.

It may not be long before a conclave meets.

That of course referenced the saddest news of the week, as the world lost the most progressive Pope in our lifetimes. It began with a certain visit…

His Eminence had sent a subordinate to urge the Vice President to be a better human.

But Vance just had to get his photo op.

The Pope sadly passed away shortly after the visit.

Just when JD thought the internet had moved on.

There was really too much material to choose from.

Hating JD Vance has become a cultural binding agent.

It made us feel even more for the Pontiff.

Now, I wasn’t originally going to post anything about the Pope’s passing here, but this is really about JD, so here you go.

Can we talk about these vacant smiles?!

The hilarious Blaire Erskine managed to make half the internet believe she was his sister.

The internet moves at light speed.

There’s even merch.

Okay, this one is about the Pope but in a good way.

Citizen pundits like this woman saw their moment. The exorcism line got me good.

Maybe what the Pope saw was this. Yes, Jezebel went there.

Community Notes stepped to the plate.

There was some pushback to the idea, though.

Maybe not the Anti-Christ, but just Hell’s emissary?

Way to tie things in here.

And more specifically,

The sleuths were on the case.

Even Google weighed in.

Wait a sec, there’s a pattern here.

So…

Things just erupted from there.

Vance as the Angel of Death became inevitable.

Watch out, Modi! Hey, didn’t a war just almost break out in Indian Kashmir around the same time?!

Maybe we had all taken this too far. More sober minds reminded us,

And clever minds saw opportunity.

RFK Jr.’s department has a new web page called Covid.gov. This is a reminder that it’s all about placement.

Kennedy went after the autism community because he’s really that horrible.

A debate began online over his debunked claims that vaccines cause autism. But we can make charts, too.

That spawned a host of responses.

No, no, it’s the economy, stupid.

MAGA has been predictably slow to understand.

Speaking of slow to understand, let’s check in on Nancy Mace.

And the person I mix her up with all the time, Kristi Noem.

Hey wait that’s Tim Pool, lolol

Great tie in here.

George Anthony Devolder Kitara Ravache Santos is finally heading to prison for over seven years.

It took me a second to get this, but…

Before we get to the animals and humans acting like animals section, some posters from around the nation from last Saturday’s #NoKings protests.

Clever!

Linguistically clever!

This woman deserves a medal for showing up for our Republic.

An oldie but goodie:

Remember Revere!

Misogyny goes way way back.

I may start to use “Hill Bully” to describe JD.

This kid is going places.

It’s time for some darling doggos. I feel this next clip deeply in my own household.

I don’t know how they decide what comedy bits to dub, but this one was very well done. Sharks!

In honor of corgis, a classic moment.

New goal for me and Windsor!

So apparently this dog has his own Instagram page.

I also sympathize with this human with his dogs. Because we exist to throw things for them.

I love this caption.

And this photo.

In honor of our feline family members…a compilation.

Cats are cats no matter what kind.

Any bigger though and I’d advise against.

On the subject of living full out because you only live once…

This girl has a good point.

Nacho typical young lady there.

I had a few “I’m a terrible father” moments this week, so this reading of this book helped out a lot.

Random but significant sighting:

Mine is like this but I don’t get to jump on Saturdays.

This is not a real test. This was set up by Skynet to fool us.

If you missed my post about this on FB, you just have to watch it.

I can’t believe someone captured this very moment.

I lose things all the time, so my bestie Blair sent this to our group, and it’s so relatable.

Meta has figured out that I love dad jokes so it’s begun rotating (checks notes) aliens telling dad jokes into my feed. Here’s one.

Okay, one more.

I’m gonna end things with this thread, inadvertently begun in earnest.

Have a great weekend!

Jay