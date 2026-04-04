The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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BJones's avatar
BJones
2d

You did *way* better - & much more deserving of the crowd - than OldOrangeface did on his birthday ( mean Army birthday) last year. Congrats!

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Jennifer From Ottawa's avatar
Jennifer From Ottawa
2d

The amazing AI video of the Trump library is also on substack

https://substack.com/@arikuschnir/note/c-236878112?r=9fq96&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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