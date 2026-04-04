Eight million people turned out last Saturday for my birthday. I mean, for No Kings 3, which felt like a great birthday gift!

Speaking of my birthday, today is the last day of my birthday week sale, if you’re not already a paid supporter, with 20 percent off your first year’s subscription. All proceeds from the sale go to my children’s 529 education funds!

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Here was my favorite commentary from last weekend:

This is evergreen, if you haven’t seen it. And more relevant than ever.

Trump declared he would build his presidential “library” inside a hotel or some other nonsense; it’s hard to keep track. Someone posted this incredible commentary on our times and the MAGA movement in response.

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The war in Iran now has that country—supposedly utterly, totally defeated per Trump—shooting down our fighter jets. Here’s The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart on where Trump has been focused instead.

You’ve seen many overdubbed versions of the classic Hitler bunker scene, but this one may be one of my all time favs.

But we’re deep in negotiations with Iran, right? Jon Stewart, again:

Trump also decided he would attend the Supreme Court oral arguments this past weekend on his birthright citizenship executive order. Jimmy Fallon had some observations:

In a leaked video of an Easter lunch, Trump‘s senior “faith adviser” compared him to Christ who has Risen. Okay, so…

She wasn’t the only one sucking up to 47. RFK Jr. claimed Trump did something quite amazing and superhuman.

In response, the Academy decided to create a whole new award category.

The big news of the week came courtesy of Kristi Noem’s cucked husband.

I want to be clear here. There is absolutely nothing wrong with people wanting to explore their sexuality in any consensual way they see fit.

A cheer went up in at least one writers’ room:

We can’t ignore Noem’s rank hypocrisy, so common to modern “conservatives.” Noem pushed for and signed restrictions on gender nonconforming expression and medical access, along with anti-LGBTQ “religious liberty” laws in her own state. So yeah, she deserves all the calling out that came her way.

There’s even a weird connection to Noem’s own obsession with cosplay…

We’re also allowed to comment on sloppy execution. I mean, can I level with you here?

Oh wow, he went there.

I try to keep abreast of the news, but come on.

Just tit-for-tat brutal.

The irony just kept ballooning.

This meme is never leaving us.

Many wondered who leaked the photos of Bryan Noem to the press.

When the truth came out, it proved karma can be quite on the nose.

Just when we thought we were done with wild news about Trump’s cabinet members, Trump canned Ms. Dow Jones 50K herself, Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Let’s check in with our favorite devil on the matter.

So who is next? Trekkers, you’ll appreciate this.

The Good Liars went and found the former commander-on-the-ground for ICE and the Border Patrol, the Nazi cosplaying obergruppenführer big man himself: Greg Bovino. Just gonna leave this short clip here.

Erika Kirk has sued comedian Druski for his skit depicting “conservative women.” And that’s a huge tell, considering he didn’t use her name. Exhibit A for the defense:

For the queer life of me, I’ll never get past the fact that they use this song as a MAGA anthem.

Conservative white men, explained.

Here’s another man who should have just backed down. I don’t advocate violence, but self-defense is perfectly acceptable.

Life in Trump’s America is like a game you can’t win.

A popular right-wing meme went around and got immediate pushback.

As for the other creatures,

The thought of us being able to handle actual magical creatures when…

In honor of Easter, let’s recall, from my friend Mark MacKillop, the time JK Rowling had a happier inclusive message for the world.

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The award for most adorable blossom goes to…

My Windsor is obsessed with hose water, too. Maybe all doggos are.

Your moment of cat zen. (Apparently this kitty has a nervous condition and is famous in Turkey for appreciating music as a way to calm itself.)

Maybe she’s the Moth-er ship?

Respect. This is very crafty.

From this angle, this Tibetan fox looks like a large wolf, but is only the size of, well, a fox.

Llama Llama ding dong?

From a distance, you might think these are mere cats.

Sorry, I would probably cave and pet the wildlife in this sitch.

Eh-reptile dysfunction?

There was some reason for hope for our own species as NASA returned to deep space and the moon for the first time in many decades. I share this sentiment:

Hard not to feel excited, especially when something like this happens.

Once they got up there, though, uh oh…

Okay, one more political joke…

Spring is known for fast changes and big swings in the weather, but come on.

There was a PSA put out by KitKat Europe:

Wait, someone made off with them?

Suspicion spread widely.

Gimme a break!

The Miss Thailand contest had a breakout star.

From breakout to breakdown:

They fixed him, but… time to wave the Olaf branch?

Disney’s problems weren’t quite over.

I hear the feeling will crow on you.

With avian afflicted animatronic Rapunzels and zombie robot Olafs roaming about, how can human performers even hope to compete?

I had this very experience trying to connect my iPad to my TV last night.

April Fool’s Day was this week, and to those who saw my post, no I am not helping to launch AOC’s substack (though would if asked!). But on the subject of 4/1, this Price Is Right throwback left me gagged.

We know how the rest of the world sees us these days (not great, TBH). But how do they hear us?

I’m thinking a musical like Wicked, but make it Peter Pan from Hook’s point of view.

March Madness is coming to a close, but if you somehow missed this, there was a buzzer beater for the ages.

It’s almost as fun to watch the reactions of the sportscasters.

Here’s another angle, with that collective hush that falls over the crowd as the ball arcs toward its faraway target.

Watch the UConn coach’s mom in the crowd.

Also the dude behind her lololol

The reaction of UConn fans at a bar watching the game is priceless.

This is me lately…

And me with compulsory online training courses.

I held it together until the end, too!

If you’ve followed the news, this is chef’s kiss…

We say goodbye today with a spicy dad joke.

This saged well! Have a great weekend—

Jay