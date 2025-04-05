It’s another week of catastrophic failure by the White House, if the markets’ reception to Trump’s tariff announcement is any indication. As stock portfolios and 401Ks tanked, Trump droned on about “Liberation Day.”

As outrage grew across the world, George Lucas’s weird start to his fourth Star Wars movie (Trade routes? Really?) finally clicked…

And a whole generation suddenly forgave him.

Sometimes there’s only one word that really fits the moment.

I love it when memes resurface in new ways.

Or this.

With Trump’s announcement, just like that, we went from the economic envy of the world to teetering on recession.

Truly, only one man could have achieved such a disaster in such short order.

But even Trump may soon understand that tariffs are the worst kind of own goal.

He promised the effects wouldn’t last long…

And GOP voters were reminded that they chose this course for Very Important Reasons.

One of the first things people noticed was that Trump had tariffed barren islands.

Uninhabited by people, that is.

People tried to process it all.

When it became clear what had happened, the march of the penguin memes began.

The birds grew mere assertive with each iteration.

The White House staged another ambush…

But at least the envoy had dressed formally.

Sorry, no.

World sympathy poured forth for the victims. (Reminder: If the clip won’t play in Xcancel, Click the settings gear on the upper right of the page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

Then, the Islands’ Resistance began with one brave fighter.

There were snowroots organizing meetings…

…which grew the protests into the thousands. Here’s a pic from today’s #FlippersOff protest.

They didn’t give a flock about Trump’s threats.

And just to piss off the Christian right…

Of course, the penguins weren’t the only ones harmed by Trump’s moves. The carnage was global, but the real victim was the U.S.A. itself.

For you Seinfeld fans out there…

Trying to explain tariffs to ordinary voters proved a challenge, but this did it pretty well.

Parents had The Talk with their kids.

But more childish MAGA had trouble processing what was happening.

Or writ large,

What it looked like to the rest of us…

The coping mechanisms of the online right were indeed impressive.

You see? Tariffs and inflation are actually necessary to obtain a truly remarkable economy! Because some guy online said so.

The MAGA brain proved impenetrable as usual. Take the gamer ire at Nintendo, which delayed preorders of the Switch 2 while it considered the impact of tariffs.

Lots of facepalm moments the past two days. Even the Fed’s prognostications were now… political?

Europeans had a few thoughts.

But maybe Trump just didn’t? I mean, did he even understand whom he had tariffed and by how much?

Why stop there, though?

Or maybe just,

Medical scientists couldn’t resist rubbing the moment in a bit.

If you know the “55 burgers” reference, this is nearly the perfect meme.

For us homebodies:

Tariffs weren’t the only thing making headlines. Trump told NBC News that he has a method by which he can run again. He can’t, per the 22nd Amendment, but here’s Andy Borowitz for the take down:

Canada had a response to the extrajudicial renditions by ICE:

Republicans lost a key state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin that Musk had poured $20 million of his own money into.

It’s so hard to understand how his candidate could have lost by double digits.

Musk now carries the stench of a loser around with him. And we all know how Trump feels about losers.

Borowitz again with the three pointer.

Speaking of Musk, this parody post earned a tip of the hat from me.

SignalLeak continued to create headlines and on point commentary.

The White House tried to change the topic away from the scandal, but it kept growing.

SNL had a field day with it last week:

And on Weekend Update, the hosts were unsparing.

In other weird news, JD Vance went to Greenland for a very short stay… at a U.S. airbase because no local on the island would host him and Usha.

(Speaking of Booker’s filibuster… I loved this take.)

Once Vance got to the ice-covered land, he once again threatened Denmark directly over its control, saying his role there was to advance Trump’s wishes.

Vance tried to play tough guy, but it came off awkwardly as usual.

He even implied that military force was still an option.

But the Danes weren’t having it.

They noticed something interesting about Vance’s appearance and demeanor.

But the trip was worth it just so people could manipulate this picture of Vance on the ice.

Speaking of photo manips, I can’t tell if this is fake.

Trump was super mad about that portrait in the Colorado Governor’s office, and the internet didn’t let him forget. This clip reminds me of the lady trying to report on Rudy Giuliani and Four Seasons Landscaping. Laughter, like courage, is contagious, folks!

I'm in the NICU in Chicago, and could sure use some.

Let’s keep the happy vibes going!

Who doesn’t love a big baby?

It’s the smile after the sound that gets me.

This princess though.

Let’s not forget the kitties. My cat would never tolerate this so I’m really quite amazed.

He meant to do that!

May we all be as chill as this fella.

Wanna slow ride?

The narration on this is everything.

Perfect caption to this here.

In case you aren’t overloaded on cute yet…

Back in the world of people, you sometimes wonder how we ever made it.

It was April Fool’s this week, but a gentle reminder that it doesn’t always go as planned…

Evidence that there are some clever humans yet among us:

The “if you’re too embarrassed to ask for extra mayo” is funny by itself to me.

Some people are quite particular about their ingredients I guess:

Here’s a useful tip:

And a dumb thing that actually worked:

I had to watch this clip through to the end. Just had to.

And here’s a cocky immigrant dad joke from FB to finish things out for this crazy week!

Have a great weekend!

Jay