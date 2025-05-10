The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
1h

Conclave elects Pope Leo XIV ! Loser claims election was rigged, appoints 12 new disciples, peddles new Bible and issues his own Ten Commandments. MAGA Supreme Court rules in favor of the loser and promises him eternal salvation...

https://thedemlabs.org/2025/05/08/conclave-elects-pope-leo-xiv-loser-claims-election-was-rigged-peddles-new-bible-and-his-own-ten-commandments

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick Massimo's avatar
Rick Massimo
1h

My favorite reaction so far is:

The new pope is constitutionally eligible to be president of the US, and he could post one AI image and there’d be about 20 million new Catholics overnight is all I’m saying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture