There’s a new pope, and it’s not Donald Trump. He of course infamously posted a image of himself as the pontiff, but the internet wouldn’t let that go unanswered.

And why post such a ridiculous and offensive image in the first place?

AI does have its uses.

The waiting game, complete with black or white smoke, had the world fixated while the cardinals met at the Vatican.

Folks had their favorites.

As the first round failed to produce a pope, speculation began.

Seagulls also gathered around the famed chimney stack at the Sistine Chapel. I loved this cartoon as much of the world held its collective breath.

And also the various takes on the whole white smoke thing.

This delivered quite the fright.

The most unintentionally hilarious comment was from this clip on CBS. (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

The traditional attire drew commentary, too.

Then finally, white smoke! A new pope had been elected! Reminder to never miss a great marketing opportunity.

A cardinal had been elevated by, well, his peers.

Slow clap for this take.

When word emerged that it was Cardinal Robert Prevost—an American—there was surprise, joy and immediate satire.

Maybe Trump really was on to something?

Just think of the historic significance.

When folks figured out he also had an existing Twitter account, there was a mad rush to figure out what kind of person he was. (They really only do this with popes and mass shooters.)

Online sleuths scrolled through his feed and… ruh-roh, MAGA.

The new pope had been tweeting about JD Vance?! Let’s hear it for the 2025 writers.

And for the assembled cardinals, who likely were well aware of now Pope Leo XIV’s views.

I need to report an exorcism.

As it became clear that Pope Leo XIV not only took on JD Vance but also was also a proponent of gun violence prevention, racial justice and workers’ rights, MAGA went ballistic.

WWJD?

For you Chappell Roan fans out there, here’s a major ear worm:

Megyn Kelly with the Pope Cope. Read it from the bottom up.

The MAGA dismay was superfuel for the Resistance.

Matt Wallace left a club he never joined.

Beyond his political views, there was the amazing fact that Leo XIV was from Chicago. And the internet proved its speed (sound up.)

Chicago being a sports town, the “we have da pope” vibe was real.

Ouch!

Memes quickly emerged.

And Wiki edits were rapid fire.

Chicago folks will get this.

I’m mad I didn’t think of this one first.

For the math fans:

And for you writers and editors, a gem of a post.

Chi-town (I can call it that as a non-resident) is known for its distinct American culinary experiences. I’m speaking specifically about deep dish pizza.

He lives in Italy, but he’s from Chicago…

Romans are rather horrified, actually.

It’s not just pizza, it’s also wieners.

This local eatery always has the best signage.

Doesn’t Chicago also have haute cuisine, though?

The new pope has urged us to look beyond borders, but Trump hasn’t gotten the message.

A closer look:

How to describe that facial color? Ah, yes.

The Trump administration makes everything political these days. Even Star Wars day. Imagine getting community noted over May the 4th.

Luke Skywalker even came out of self-exile to post.

Gotta say, I prefer this version.

The White House even tried to politicize the Kentucky Derby. Big fail though.

Meanwhile, while his appointments keep getting canned or rejected, Trump keeps naming drunk Fox News anchors.

Trump met with more world leaders about his “Liberation Day” tariffs. New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made the trek to the White House…

And joined a set of leaders who’d been there before.

Desperate to show progress, Trump began to announce wins.

Turns out it was the U.K.

But even that deal was just an agreement to make a deal, and somehow we are still stuck paying higher tariffs on U.K. goods. That’s okay, we can all just cut back and not be such capitalist consumers!

Or perhaps this is more like it?

Trump even threatened Mattel, which manufactures toys overseas, with 100 percent tariffs. He referred to Mattel as (checks notes) a “country.”

Across the world, tensions between two nuclear superpowers broke out into open hostilities.

But where was Washington on this threat to world peace?

Meanwhile, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security and ICE continued to act like the Gestapo, targeting migrant communities.

There’s always a tweet of someone predicting some crazy thing Trump will do. This was four months ago:

Here’s a better idea than an Alcatraz re-open:

The Onion tied things together nicely.

Trump also announced 100 percent tariffs on foreign films before walking it back pretty quickly.

He’s put a target on PBS again…

And there was that moment everyone realized Trump actually thinks people tattoo “MS-13” on their knuckles. We actually found the guy who helped mislead Trump.

RFK Jr. continued to oversee a historically high level of measles across the country, with over 1,000 reported cases this year.

Those poor children of anti-vaxxers. What are their options?

Remember the guy named The Kiffness who did the remake of the “They’re eating the pets?” line from Trump? He had another winner here:

Cats think that they look scary when they arch up and move like this but they just look silly and funny to me. I think I’m not alone.

This is the teeniest fluff ball!

A dog with chicks, in four panels.

This doggo thinks he’s so sneaky.

I can’t even train Windsor to fetch me back a ball, so I’m baffled by this entirely.

This story is so sweet. And it’s almost summer swim time!

My brother Kaiser taught his dog Potsticker how to say “I love you,” so I adore this collection.

In human silliness, there was a challenge going around wondering if 100 human males could take on a single gorilla.

I like this version and think someone should make it.

I laughed aloud with them here (sound up):

Lady Gaga broke a world record with 2.5 million or so fans watching a single concert of hers in Brazil. She used to play small clubs on Fire Island, and I had the same thought as this tweeter. Also, look at this pan out of the crowd.

Let’s hear it for the grumpy people too though.

Some random funny thoughts this week:

I always type “KK” to avoid this result, but I have to be careful not to type a third one.

This is a high level dad joke, right?

I don’t know if this is real, but it’s still funny.

I end with a deadpan (deadpun?) dad joke, which is the best kind.

