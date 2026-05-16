The week kicked off with Mother’s Day last Sunday, and Donald Trump was on message once again!

Trump’s cabinet, assembled around him per usual, had trouble connecting with ordinary Americans.

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Speaking of fascist bootlickers, this piece of moving art captures our current situation perfectly.

They erected a golden statue of Trump at Mar-a-Lago, because we’re that on-the-nose these days, but this comment from the internet’s top men’s fashion maven was pitch perfect.

The Nodfather couldn’t stay awake through it, despite once boasting he’d never fall asleep on camera.

Trump woke up to find himself in China for a long anticipated summit with Xi Jinping that had already been rescheduled once.

When the Chinese greeted him, Trump seemed to light up. I’m just going to leave this here because we were all thinking it.

Would Donnie manage to stay awake through the long dinners and talks?

The results of the summit were clear for all to see. Borowitz’s satirical account:

Here with a painfully humorous report on what actually happened is The Daily Show.

With Americans focused mostly on Western Europe, we needed a cultural ambassador.

Trump brought along high powered CEOs. Jensen Huang of Nvidia scored points by breaking off from the group to try some local hutong noodles, while Elon Musk, well…

Musk’s unusual demeanor and behavior at the banquet raised questions.

This made me chuckle to picture it unfolding.

China’s best Trump impersonator garnered a lot of attention online given the official state visit.

On the way home, reporters had a chance to ask Trump myriad questions. When he said James Talarico was “six genders,” I thought “Huh?” Until I saw this and started laughing.

Saturday Night Live brought back some favorites to play infamous drunks in this epic sketch.

Speaking of Ka$h Patel, that private label bourbon story isn’t going away.

Meanwhile, ordinary Americans at the pump be like

Conservatives sometimes still try to own the libs but it’s not going well, given the playing field.

Speaking of trying to own the libs, this burn made the rounds again. (Tom Fitton heads the far-right group Judicial Watch.)

Meanwhile, conservatives be like

The commentary is both sharp and dark these days, indeed.

On a brighter note, over in the UK, they’re moving forward with 21st century governance.

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On to the animals! My feed has been filled lately with “helpful” doggos like this one, which is a constant reminder that my corgi Windsor won’t even come when you call her.

It’s really the voiceover that gets me here.

Windsor is much closer in disposition to this princess:

I can’t stop smiling at all the noses to boop here!

Somehow this birthday pup knows whose day this is!

The memes keep coming with this internet star.

This clip had me on edge waiting for him to notice!

We couldn’t find Riley for a minute, then found her curled up next to Shade smothering him. He had the same look as some of these kitties.

A new cat trend overseas: virtual box-car rides. The results are amazing.

Sound up for this. But be prepared for your cat, if one has chosen you as its human, to take an interest.

I did not know such beautiful creatures existed!

I had to watch to the end. Not really that surprised but still, hahaha!

I didn’t know they made little outfits like this for them.

A chameleon compilation for your weekend.

This is a very cool photo.

An animated tribute to Sir David Attenborough, who recently turned 100. The animals weigh in!

Witchcraft is alive and well.

It was a week of auction-related humor. First the gas pump, and then this absolute gold on SNL. I can’t believe they did this live!

My dreams will be haunted for weeks.

The sculpture is beautiful. But the commentary is truly elevated.

I need to try this the next time I’m faced with the plastic packaging challenge.

This Waymo story is an allegory for our times.

The comments though.

10/10, no notes.

Have we seen this be—oh, that’s right, we have.

I can see myself making this same error with a best friend. Hard not to laugh along here.

I have had this very experience.

Oh, and this one.

Future space station docking expert here.

We end with a dad joke, an important question in these grave times:

Have a great weekend!

Jay