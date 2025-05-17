Before we jump in, a quick ask: New paid subscribers have slowed to a trickle, and it isn’t really keeping pace with folks who don’t renew. That’s sadly not sustainable long term! So if you enjoy my work and want to support my efforts, consider buying me a coffee drink each month with a paid subscription if it’s within your budget! And to those who are already paid subscribers, thank you for making this newsletter possible. — Jay

Remember life before Trump ever arrived on the scene?

Of course, it’s not all his fault. The voters who keep electing him bear as much blame.

Lately, it’s been a rinse and repeat of this:

Or as the memeverse puts it,

This one hits hard.

Trump recently insisted that a clearly photoshopped image of Kilmar Abrego García’s knuckles was actually real. We all laughed but then…

The federal courts have held firm against the tide, at least so far. The Supreme Court reaffirmed on Friday that the administration can’t deport people merely accused of being gang members without at least some due process. Trump ranted about it on Truth Social, but…

There were wild accusations against Jim Comey for supposedly threatening Trump’s life by reposting some numbers.

See how this works?

No one should ever wish for violent harm to the president. Nature will eventually take its course, as it will for all of us so lucky.

Trump ranting against Trump is a popular theme lately, as The Daily Show demonstrated in this clip. (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

And this one…

Bravo to the editors!

Meanwhile, this moment felt like an SNL parody. I’m hearing dings whenever he says the buzz words.

Dictators love to hang pictures of themselves, and Trump is no exception.

Questions over the Qatari jetliner gift, aka Hamas One, continued to dog the White House. I shouldn’t have laughed so hard at this, but c’mon.

Similar vibe.

The internet got to work…

And excuse the language, but this was spot on.

Preet Bharara, bringing things full circle.

Too soon?

Trump’s Middle East trip reminded us that he regularly cavorts with and praises actual murderers.

Trump came back from his Middle East trip and immediately got to the important business of (checks notes) posting nasty things about Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift, even claiming Swift was no longer “hot.”

Let’s check in on the Nazgûl who round out the regime.

Our air traffic control and airport ground safety system are breaking down everywhere from Newark to Denver.

Jimmy Kimmel focused in on Marjorie Three Names, who had a real internet moment this week.

If you think things couldn’t get weirder and Foxier in Washington, Trump nominated Judge Jeanine Pirro to be the U.S. Attorney for D.C.

SNL had great fun with this.

Side note, this is one of the craziest, most committed bits I’ve ever seen on SNL. My man was supposed to talk about tariffs…

RFK Jr. made news by (checks notes) swimming with his grandchildren in a bacteria-filled creek…

Way to bring this story back up to the top.

Speaking of shady medical outfits, for you budding conspiracy theorists, this really is the Latin translation.

It’s often hard to fathom the amount of cope it takes for MAGA to remain faithful to their bumbling yet cruel overlords.

And it takes a stunning amount of mental gymnastics to arrive at where they are.

They were even led to believe that the leaders of the Western alliance (sans the U.S.) were snorting cocaine instead of negotiating world peace. Really?! The “baggie” it turns out was just a wadded up tissue on the table, but these people believe in face swapped presidents.

The interaction below perhaps demonstrates the challenges we face reaching those deep in the cult.

The typing and furious google search at the end kills me.

This MAGA grad honestly had it coming for posting this.

The Onion managed to print some parody, but I had to look twice to confirm it actually was The Onion.

This Trump lover spent hundreds of dollars on a TRUMP—oh, sorry, a RUMP—watch.

So what has gone so very wrong with our country?

The future will be brighter though, right? Oh wait…

Yup. In a really wild development, xAI’s chatbot Grok began talking about white genocide, completely out of context.

It didn’t take long for everyone to notice and wonder what was up.

The programming had been tampered with by someone. This person would have both access to the code and an interest in amplifying false claims of white genocide in South Africa. Hmmm.

That’s a lot of politics we just waded through, so let’s do a soul cleanse with this little fella who just wants to say hi.

And with this lovely kitty.

Looks can be deceiving, of course. As can birds.

Have you ever tried remote monitoring of your cat? Here’s a compilation.

My cat is indifferent to the vacuum cleaner, but some see it as mortal foe. Like this guardian of the catlaxy.

I would have loved to run into them in Times Square. If I ever went to Times Square.

My animals are not very well trained to do much but be cute. So this is very impressive to me. Sound up!

This guy really nailed it.

This is why I’m single, by the way. It’s for Windsor’s sake! Poor doggo…

The face on this puppers!

My corgi would just keep hitting the same buttons as this dog. Sound up!

Getting playtime ideas here for my baby girl and our fur baby…

Huskies are known for their verbalizations, but we all know what Meeka is saying.

Husbands, is this true of your wives?

Oh, why not? Let’s have a dance party to close out the animal portion! Sound up.

Truth.

We celebrated Mother’s Day last Sunday.

For all you guys still thinking about the Roman Empire…

With inflation and hard times coming, it’s nice to have payment plan options.

Speaking of companies trying to readjust to the times…

Yup! HBO which was HBO Now then HBO Max then just MAX has now come back to HBO Max. At least its social media accounts can poke fun at itself.

White Lotus reference FTW!

You can imagine the ridicule…

Perfect callback.

Slow clap for this point.

Airbnb tried to tease big changes…

While Chili’s and TGI Friday’s had a public spat.

Reality TV got us where we are when you think about it.

Here’s something far more wholesome to watch.

So, I knew about the French and their numbers. But they aren’t the worst, as this woman brilliantly explains.

As a fellow Asian American, I can attest that the struggle is real:

Wife of the month award goes to…

Men just need to understand women better, right?

Fellas, be like this guy!

Speaking of what to eat, this was my question, too.

I feel this is a fair question.

And this one answered itself.

Oh look, a dad joke!

And one more to round things out…

If my kids ever get that joke, or even just a hair of it, I will consider my parenting a success.

Jay