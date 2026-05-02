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The week started off with, well, a bang. And frankly, folks had questions.

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Many were initially skeptical, even as the right pounced to make this all about violent leftists.

People predicted how Trump would milk the moment.

It turns out, he made it all about his damn ballroom and how security was needed more than ever.

The FBI was on it!

Man, the internet is fast.

The conspiracy theories continued to fly, but not without a sense of humor.

My favorite was this one.

It didn’t help matters that Karoline Leavitt had said THIS earlier in the evening.

The would-be attacker reportedly left a message indicating his reasons for the attack. But he oddly made a point of leaving Kash Patel off his list of targets.

One viral moment from the evening was this unflappable guest, who just kept eating his salad through the mayhem.

Erika Kirk left the event… in tears, of course. Commentary ensued.

Wonder how she’ll monetize the moment.

Trump gave an interview the very next day on 60 Minutes, and Jon Stewart had some thoughts on that incredible moment. Here’s the whole piece on The Daily Show:

After footage from the security cameras showed a, let’s just say, rather lax security perimeter that the assailant was able to run right through after being spotted by a dog and a guard, there were questions about competence and mission.

The third alleged attempt on the President’s life was not the only news this week, of course. There was also a royal visit, which evoked inevitable comparisons.

And the astronauts from the Artemis II mission had to endure another uncomfortable journey.

Trump is putting pressure again on ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel, but Kimmel isn’t backing down.

He also came for former FBI Director James Comey again, this time over a photo of seashells on the beach that Comey posted to Instagram. Let the trolling begin!

This is both hilarious and an earworm!

Hear, hear!

Can you be indicted for this? Asking for a friend.

Let’s not let Trump’s shell game distract us from this.

Or from this.

In a terrible blow to voting rights, the Supreme Court handed down its Callais decision, gutting Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Josh Johnson had a few thoughts on that.

We weren’t quite done with Erika Kirk stories, either. She actually went on her podcast looking like this, then proceeded to make this sound:

And she wonders why the internet mocks her. Even the MAGA folks!

Maybe we should just have sympathy for the poor woman.

Speaking of MAGA ladies, this influencer thought she’d found someone like-minded. Nope!

Last week we were treated to 90 excruciating seconds of Russell Brand trying to locate a Bible verse during an interview. Then came the meta commentary.

Neil Stone was on a roll. Or maybe a rolling Stone?

Others had a culinary take.

Okay, back to Neil.

Nudge nudge! Please support your friendly neighborhood Substack writer with an upgrade to a paid account!

I’ve seen cats do this all the time. Dogs? Not so much!

This was an admittedly incredible moment for this NFL recruit, but my eyes were on the dog! Good boy!

We may have to rename the cone of shame to the cone of pride. Rooster, you are rocking the look!

Do not attempt at home.

To be fair, this is also often my reaction to a bad horn section.

I was rooting for him at the way. And wow, look what he did at the end!

This doggo is Instafamous for a reason. Wow.

This clip stole the internet’s heart this week.

Those eyes! How could anyone keep playing?

If cats could talk, I think we know what she’d be saying.

Reminder of why I don’t want to raise large farm animals.

I didn’t know there was a World Penguin Day, nor did I know penguins make this sound when delighted.

Here’s another animal story involving a stuffed version of mom. Not for a monkey, but for an owl!

They finna get it on.

The chances of being slapped by a turtle in the open sea are very small but non-zero.

When the sushi is a bit too live crew.

My own brain wouldn’t have leapt to this, but that’s why the internet exists.

Speaking of cow posts, this series is one for the ages.

OMG she saw it.

Wait, Google saw it.

There was more to cover, of course, so as not to be utterly ashamed.

Google Earth has caught some sus things before.

This is like those AI nude generators.

In the human world, if you’re wondering where your package went, take a look.

🎶 So why don’t you slide… 🎶

What’s up, brah?

A picture of poise and balance.

My new favorite celebrity chef is this little chap:

I want some Yorkshire pudding now!

We end, as usual, with a ridiculous dad joke. This is a shout-out to my brother Kaiser and his return to the rock scene in China!

Have a great weekend!

Jay