A quick note before we dive in. Times are hard; gas and food prices are up; and something like a paid newsletter subscription, when the newsletter itself is free, often falls by the wayside. It’s hard to steadily lose paid subscribers, even when it’s understandable.

If you enjoy and appreciate my writing, whether it’s my daily summaries of politics and law or this weekly collection of funnies, consider sustaining my work with a paid subscription. Your support helps me keep this newsletter free for those on fixed income or disability. This week only, I’m offering a Memorial Day sale of 20 percent off your first year’s subscription. Thank you for being a loyal reader! — Jay

Yes! I’m in for 20% off!

Trump finished up his trip to China and his summit with Xi Jinping. And it was a smashing success!

There was, of course, that awkward moment when the whole world thought Trump was looking at Xi’s private notebook when the Chinese leader got up from the table.

Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending traffic. Some GIFs may load; just swipe them down. Issues? Click the gear on the Xcancel page’s upper-right corner, select “proxy video streaming through the server,” then “save preferences” at the bottom. For sanity, don’t read the comments; they’re all bots and trolls. Won’t load? Paste the link into your browser and remove “cancel” after the X in the URL.

The White House claimed the notes were actually Trump’s own, but it’s honestly hard to believe anything coming from it these days.

The internet had fun with Trump, China and AI, and now I can’t unsee this.

Trump wants desperately to move on from the Epstein files, but SNL isn’t really allowing that.

As Colin Jost reported on Weekend Update,

Trump’s new nickname for Democrats got roasted, too.

Trump kept workshopping the nickname in speeches, and it’s kinda hilarious.

Jessica Tarlov, the lone sane voice on Fox, had this Trump quote at the ready.

Trump doesn’t understand why it’s so funny that he keeps bragging about having to take this test.

And yes, he messed up the word “cognitive” while trying to prove he could pass a cognitive test. Can’t make this up.

As further proof of his brilliance, Trump tried to describe how the roof and floor of his ballroom were connected. Stephen Colbert with the easy layup:

As Andy Borowitz noted,

Don’t worry though! His stupidity doesn’t carry over to policy, right? Ronny Chieng thinks otherwise.

Later in the week, Chieng brought up the war again after Trump let slip his plans to skip Don Jr.’s wedding.

This perfect clip is for the Severance fans out there.

Trump is easy to mock, but to do it as well as this guy is an art form.

Trump held a rally in New York, and the new Giants quarterback, who, unlike Black athletes, is not at all political, introduced Trump quite, well, memorably.

“I’m pleasured” seemed to get Trump going as he gushed quite weirdly about Dart’s physique.

House Speaker Mike Johnson asked the American people to think of the poor lawmakers earning $174,000 a year and unable to provide for their families unless they can trade stocks. My favorite congressional parody account took up the cause (and per usual, many couldn’t distinguish parody from reality in this timeline…)

Robots have a ways to go before they replace human dancers, but the commentary was the best part.

I gasped when I pictured this.

Compare:

I laughed recalling all of these characters, but damn if he isn’t spot on.

To round out our politics section, a grateful farewell to Stephen Colbert, who was forced off the air by Twitler’s FCC and a cowardly CBS.

If you missed my message above, I could use some new paid supporters to offset the ones who, likely because of this economy, have let their paid subscriptions expire. This newsletter is sustained by the generosity of readers like you. And if you’re already subscribed as paid, thank you! As an incentive, I’m offering 20 percent off your first year’s subscription to The Status Kuo. Thank you!

Yes! Sign Me Up for 20 Percent Off!

On to the doggos! This is the proper use of a blow dryer on puppers.

Full acrobatics on display here:

Her handshake would melt any heart.

Gotta get your core workout in somehow, right?

This is a corgi study in three parts. First, the uber-talented:

To the very silly…

To, well, the very lazy.

If you need a big, heartfelt smile, here are some disabled dogs having their best day.

I loved watching this whole learning scene.

This clip made the rounds again, if you missed it the last time:

The caption had me laughing here, too.

The cat close-up for the camera is my fav.

I did not know what flamingos look like as chicks.

I want to send this to people when they text me and I’m too tired to converse.

How mortifying!

The movie overlay of the week award goes to…

I love watching the kids’ reactions.

I should warn you that this might have been AI-generated, hard to tell these days.

Speaking of surprise settings, the struggle is “reel.”

I don’t know what kind of brain you need to be this creative, but kudos to the shadow puppeteer!

It was lava at first sight.

I have had this very electrifying experience.

In honor of the heatwave we just experienced, a moment many can relate to:

Summer weather also means more pesky buggage, including unwelcome guests in the bedroom.

This was an unbe-leaf-able moment.

And a dad joke to round things out.

Okay, okay, just one more!

Have a great weekend! And don’t forget that my sale on paid subscriptions this week!

Jay