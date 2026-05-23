The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Daniel Appleton
17m

I've said this before... does it even REGISTER with Donny Dumbanddumberer that he's pretty much the most HATED / DESPISED / DESPICABLE carbon - based life form on Earth & similar worlds in any alternative dimensions or timelines adjacent ?

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