This week saw Donald Trump accept a $400 million bribe plane from the Qataris and host a dinner with the top 200 holders of his $TRUMP meme coin, many of whom were foreigners, and others with disturbing connections to far-right organizations. None of this bothered the Republican Party though.

The rest of us felt like Linus.

Yesterday Trump rattled the markets again by announcing a 50 percent tariff planned on the EU.

All this while FEMA was absent in the storm-ravaged center of the country and Putin resumed missile attacks on Kyiv. Let’s rethink what POTUS stands for.

Gestapo-inspired ICE raids continued apace while officials in the Department of Homeland Security continued to deport detainees to third countries in violation of court orders. It has people starting to think about what a historical reckoning would look like.

The big and predictably weird news came from the White House itself. During a meeting in the Oval Office with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in front of the cameras, Trump pulled out printouts from (checks notes) a Facebook page that also promotes Flat Earth theories and accused South Africa of ignoring “white genocide.”

Yeah, that’s not a thing. Here’s what The Daily Show had to say about it.

Jimmy Kimmel also had some thoughts. Watch President Ramaphosa’s face as Trump starts the video. (Note: This is an X video clip. I normally post a link to Xcancel, which is a mirror site that sends no traffic to Twitter. But because of the topic “white genocide,” it appears that Twitter has disabled the ability to locate and mirror this and other information debunking it. This follows a scrubbing of the xAI Grok’s frequent, unprompted discussions of the topic.)

The other “news” (which to me wasn’t news at all, but hyping of a book by CNN’s Jake Tapper) related to the release of the Hur interview with President Biden.

I prefer George Conway’s take on it.

And also this:

Tapper has always been rather sketchy as a “journalist.” Obama called him out on it years ago:

His new book needs a new title.

The release of the book coincided with news that Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had reached his bones. Watching pundits and netizens weigh in felt predictably uncomfortable.

There were unfounded charges that Biden’s team knew about the cancer and kept it from the public.

And why are we looking backward at this moment when the abyss of fascism yawns right before us? Kristi Noem, who couldn’t tell the Senate what “habeas corpus” is, proved she’s a POS when lawsuits were withdrawn because the DHS had already deported the plaintiffs.

Former FBI Director James Comey got a visit from authorities for reposting numbers written in the sand in seashells—the same numbers that Amazon sold on T-shirts when it was 46 in the White House.

Apologies for that mental image!

Some people not only lack a sense of humor, they missed the entire 1980s.

Then there’s the math of it all.

Someone call the Secret Service and send them to the islands!

Trump had a fit about Comey, even though his own allies like Matt Gaetz have been saying it for years.

On point commentary here:

Top of mind for everyone has been Trump’s corruption, which is now out in the open. Per Kimmel’s team, Trump took it a big step further here:

Remember back when some of the worst of it was Ivanka getting special trademark help in China? This was the best response:

Trump has attacked our European allies over their trade policies and threatened huge tariffs again because they won’t allow some of our agricultural products.

While Bruce Springsteen was in Manchester, England, he criticized Trump, and Agent Orange threw an online tantrum about it. Andy Borowitz again with the dunk.

Back home, the GOP-controlled House narrowly passed Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

It’s stunning to consider that many MAGA voters really did agree to strip away their own healthcare.

The bill supposedly eliminates taxes on tips, though it only makes them deductible from income, which doesn’t matter if you take the standard deduction. But don’t discount American ingenuity:

Has anyone checked in on Nancy Mace lately?

Mace’s crusade against trans women using bathrooms is leading to this:

Let’s also check in on RFK Jr. He took his family swimming in waters authorities warned were bacteria-filled due to sewage, but hey.

You can’t spell Fluoride without FL.

Speaking of idiots, this exchange sums up Elon’s fanboys.

They so often wind up shooting themselves in the foot. Here’s what happened in Wyoming:

And in local NYC politics, I concur with this statement on the use of drones using the mayor’s voice.

Let’s go visit some doggos!

Boop!

There are two types of dogs, really.

As the weather warms, keep your pups cool!

Sound up for this tapper:

This is a whole comedy sketch here. (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

Remember what I said about two kinds of dogs? Another example:

This makes we wish I had taken more pictures of Windsor in the same place.

For the cat people out there, I can’t stop giggling at this kitty’s face.

This one’s up there for me as well.

Be more like this duck.

We’ve all been there with a loved one.

When alpacas kiss, is that a sign of the alpaca-lips?

Okay, so I wasn’t the only one who made this comparison.

When you see it…

And in case you didn’t…

When you see a post like this from a kid, just play along.

But if you see a post like this, run. A stalker is born? (Sound up—the sound track is **chef’s kiss**

This is a very specific threat.

I leave you today with a dad joke about a dad joke.

As my buddy Tommy once told me, a good pun is its own re-word!

Have a fantastic weekend!

Jay