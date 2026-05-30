The week began with Trump posting an AI video of him throwing Colbert into a trash bin. In response:

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MAGA accounts were celebrating Trump’s latest “deal” with Iran, likely prematurely. How it felt to watch:

It’s been fairly clear that Trump is playing a losing hand in Iran.

The unfolding humiliation didn’t stop Trump from holding yet another Cabinet glazing session worthy of North Korea. So Jimmy Kimmel burned them all to toast.

Trump wants his mug on a new $250 bill, perhaps to mark the nation's fast-approaching semiquincentennial. This is particularly funny to the Chinese, per my brother Kaiser:

He looks a bit lonely on that bill with just his own mug shot.

Legally speaking, only people who are already dead can appear on U.S. currency. Which means the universe could do the funniest thing if they press forward with the printing.

On the subject of Trump’s questionable health…

And since we’re talking about getting rid of snakes, RFK Jr. took the trophy this week for weirdest moment, adding to the many on his shelf.

Internet, you’ve been waiting for this.

Given his past behavior…

In fairness, RFK Jr. actually is seen removing the snake humanely from the premises. Some remained unconvinced.

10/10, no notes:

The right is freaking out about possibly losing Texas now that fresh-faced Boy Scout Democratic state Rep. James Talarico is set to face Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, an indicted, FBI-investigated, impeached adulterer, for the U.S. Senate.

So they’re coming for him from every angle, including over his provocative statement that God is non-binary. Thoughts, God?

Well, if God themself can drop F bombs, why not the Democrats, right? (Note: This next section contains profanities, reader discretion advised.)

I don’t like commenting on anyone’s appearance, but this response was entirely deserved because Miller started it and has been on Fox falsely claiming that Talarico is becoming a woman, bleeds soy milk instead of blood and has “less testosterone than Jasmine Crockett,” the Democratic congresswoman from Texas.

The concise and accurate “ugly fuck” touched a nerve and launched an entire news cycle. Katie Miller, the bride of Temu Nosferatu, doxxed and tweeted insults at DNC senior digital strategist Paulina Mangubat, who runs the Democrats’ account.

Pointer for the GOP: If you’re arguing about whether Stephen Miller is an “ugly fuck,” you’ve already lost.

Mangubat didn’t back down one inch. It just got funnier.

The pearl clutching by the right was amazing to watch.

And easy to mock:

One, two, three, four, I declare a meme war.

But this cycle of online commentary wasn’t the best the net had to offer this week. There was this moment, capturing reporter Julie Tsirkin’s understated response to a hail of gunshots near the White House.

Commentary ranged from “Oh, she’s that character”:

To Darwin Award-level material:

One thing was clear: a meme star was born!

“What is that?” is quite the versatile question.

Another take on this theme:

Appropriate for iconic if confusing cultural moments…

And for mixed meme-ia:

Even White House reveals:

Tsirkin wore the honor like a champ:

And even took it in stride!

In other news, Jeff Bezos’s attempts to extend his reach into space hit a big snag.

This racist ass wasn’t famous enough, but that slink down was too amazing not to highlight.

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It’s dog moments! And few breeds are quite like retrievers.

I think Bailey likes having visitors. Just a hunch.

The best laid plans—and concrete—are no match for cats.

I was rooting for his rescue, and then I realized he was never in danger!

I can’t even get my cat Shade to wear a pirate hat on Halloween. This kitty, though? A finishing school graduate.

Not all kitties are so well-behaved, of course.

We all have that one friend…

I learned something new about their skin, er… fur.

I think the picture perfectly captures the moment.

This one, too.

Beautiful and unexpected moment here. I could watch this for hours.

A trend has begun with official animal accounts posting embarrassing videos about other animals, and the responses are funny in a way that’s hard to describe.

As “king,” he got the lion’s share of them. But his queen had his back.

Like I said, funny in a uniquely random way.

I’m stunned by the way they process netiquette.

Moose got its fair share of videos for barging in, falling down, etc.

Cat had this on livestream.

Even the tree was online.

Moose’s drunken escapades were so prevalent, even sea creatures were mocking him.

Not everything was unflattering.

But he’s so cute!

In the real animal world, things were just as funny, especially with some human commentary.

The caption here made me notice the poor duck in the background.

If you put a big idea out there, expect some big responses.

Another saga played out with a cop and a driver who… well, just follow along here:

She gave updates after deciding to fight the ticket in court.

Happy ending to this mini-saga! Plus a dad joke caption…

Watching this, I am grateful we put in a mud room in our house in the Hudson Valley.

Those kids will need a shower, but perhaps not quite like this. And I shouldn’t have laughed at this caption, but I couldn’t help it.

I had this same thought trying to clean up cat litter Shade kicked all over the floor.

How is it Adele can sing and I get every lyric, but she speaks aloud and…

I was not prepared for this. Ha!

This guy thought ahead.

I would totally do this as a prank.

Kids say the darndest things…

To round things out, an international dad joke, courtesy of my other brother John! For those who don’t eat much sushi, you might have to do some Googling…

Have a great weekend!

Jay