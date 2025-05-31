🎶 “We don’t TACO ’bout Donald, no, no…” 🎶

At least, he wishes we didn’t.

Trump is known for announcing tariffs only to backtrack on them fairly quickly.

Folks have noted that this wouldn’t work in every day situations, and it doesn’t work in trade. The Brits are having a good bit of fun at his expense.

Even the residents of the smallest targets of his tariffs understand they just need to hold out and Trump will backslide.

Investors have caught on as well, especially given the trillions at stake from his random pronouncements. Earlier this month, a brilliant reporter for the Financial Times named Robert Armstrong nailed Trump with a nickname for the ages: TACO.

The term of course specifically refers to Trump's pattern of announcing steep tariffs only to retreat in the face of market turmoil.

As you can imagine, the internet quickly got to work (excuse the plethora of AI images, though if the technology was built for anything it is for lampooning a dangerous fool).

His real estate was not spared.

Some clever word play here.

Even the canned humor was pretty good.

This particular rendering is so good, it will haunt history. “Create an image of a chicken that looks disturbingly like Donald Trump.”

It’s all there: the feather swoop, the orange visage and the malice in the eyes.

There was of course some excellent video to complement the still memes. This was set to Trump’s actual response to a question about chickening out, and as you can see he was quite, well, ruffled. (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

After the first level takes come the meta-takes, which prove humans are quite clever.

I will never see orange chicken the same way again.

This is funny only if you have been following the news:

Will James Comey dare to repost it? Stay tuned.

I always thought this would be a good name for a Latin drag queen.

We’ve heard of Manic Mondays, so sing along with this:

We need one on every corner:

Another million dollar idea:

This is for the real Village People out there.

Trump is being quite thin shelled about the whole thing.

Okay, now we’re really knuckling down.

I would fly this sign.

One of my favorite economists for the people, in part because of the delightful Aussie accent, with the interview of the week:

It’s the way he says “TRIDE” that makes me smile.

In all seriousness, Trump’s tariffs have really gotten 2025 off to a rough start.

Meanwhile, in the Oval Office,

The Musk frame is a nice touch.

The grifter in chief insisted on taking possession of that Qatari jetliner. Tony Michaels again:

The right was up in arms that Kermit the Frog gave a graduation speech.

The romance between Donald and Vladimir hit some rocks.

But legitimate criticism of Trump in the eyes of MAGA is just TDS:

When in doubt, Donald points backward at Joe.

The only people easier to make fun of than Donald are his sons.

This is unfair. Eric would never have pumped his own gas.

Elon Musk had a bad week, starting with his starship blowing up in the atmosphere.

He also made it official that he was finally “leaving” government. The Democrats had a great retrospective. (Sound up.)

Also, someone actually punched him in the eye.

Musk claimed it was his son, but speculation abounds. It could be any number of people! Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent got into a physical altercation with Musk after accusing him of accomplishing nothing.

And Stephen Miller’s wife is leaving her post to go join Musk, leading the gifted intern running the Democrats Twitter account to post this:

(At the risk of explaining the joke, that’s the “Cuck Chair”—an image the right has been using for some time to ridicule “beta” men online.)

We never really did learn whether Musk was actually officially the one in charge of everything. But maybe it didn’t matter.

In other news, Trump conned a bunch of crypto bros into buying up his meme coin and hosting them for a “dinner” at Mar-a-Lago. Some of them posted images about the rather disappointing experience.

The blowback on Jake Tapper (who decided in our moment of national peril to focus on Joe Biden?) continued.

Meanwhile, stories of Biden’s apparently fine mental faculties resurfaced.

The Senate is now debating the “Big Beautiful Bill” and I have little to add to this amazing take by the always amazing Elle Cordova.

This was a fun exercise in what-ifs, given the White House’s war on PBS.

Just when you thought the GOP couldn’t get worse, Sen. Joni Ernst proves you wrong.

Marjorie Three Names didn’t like how Musk’s Grok AI had brutally yet accurately assessed her, and she started fighting with it publicly. Which is, you know, just too good.

The media and congressmembers are finally starting to question why ICE agents wear facial coverings all the time.

What are they hiding?

They’re raiding places of employment to round up migrants…

In other news, Trump’s attacks on Harvard have led MAGA to announce a boycott of the university.

Alex Cole with 🔥

Another apt comparison:

Sometimes a visual helps explain what’s going on with these folks.

If you need something deeply satisfying, here’s right-wing Christian commentator Jordan Peterson attempting to go toe-to-toe with an atheist, who pretty much stuffs him in a locker.

What happened next is funny, too. Christian no more?

On the subject of Christian family values, this is about how I’d feel if my kid came out as trans.

On a related note,

In politically charged entertainment news, the patriarch of the Duck Dynasty passed.

(Every time even a minor celebrity dies, MAGAs ask if they were vaccinated, implying that the vaccine killed them. So this is *chef’s kiss*.)

Another perfect response to the MAGA right came during a hearing on a law that will require the Ten Commandments to be posted in public school classrooms in Texas.

This is a time for resistance to fascism, but don’t go this route please!

And to close out our politics for the week, a friendly reminder about Fox:

There were a LOT of dog moments to choose among this week. So here are my top picks.

In the “there are two types of dogs” category,

My corgi is quite wary of the vacuum. But not this pup.

If this happened to me, I would never want the flight to end.

So much joy here! Sound up.

This is exactly how Windsor would treat this race, I’m pretty certain.

It’s been raining for days here in NYC so I feel this in my soul.

I was glued to the finish of this. C’mon, buddy! You got this!

And this is an oldie but goodie so I’m resharing if you’ve never seen it, or just want to laugh again.

Not every chicken is chicken!

This post of two partners in crime had me giggly. Their eyes!

This is how it starts and where it leads.

From cute kitties to cute kiddie moments:

This is a little on the edgy side, but it actually made me guffaw aloud so I’m sharing it.

I really shouldn’t have laughed at this, particularly since I’m in the process of babyproofing my own place, but I guess it’s how kids learn resilience…

Okay, this next one really spoke to me.

My own Ba would dole these out on Saturdays.

These folks are having way too much fun.

And who willingly submits themselves to this?!

Now THAT’S a supportive boyfriend!

Oh dear…

Here’s another:

People nowadays.

I had the same moment.

For fans of the original show…

Don’t tread on him?

Ken Jennings actually reads tweets about him.

This is so silly and funny at the same time.

Any Britney fans?

Roll the tape?

Language is fun and funny.

Brilliant move by the owners.

It’s the second post that’s epic.

And now I’m thinking about it, too. Thanks.

There are always good pointers in the comments.

AI being sassy.

Okay, let’s hear from the gorilla now.

To close things out, a dad joke from our alien overlords.

And a fish with no eye is a fsssssshhhh.

Okay, one more:

So dumb! Hahaha.

Have a great weekend!

Jay