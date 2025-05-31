The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amazon Anne's avatar
Amazon Anne
9h

Once again, I LIVE for these!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Becky Daiss's avatar
Becky Daiss
9h

OMG! Your extra hours are killing me. My stomach hurts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
82 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture