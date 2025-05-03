“William Henry Harrison had a better first 100 days, and he spent 70 of them dead.”

— Someone on social media

It’s been a tough 100+ days, but congratulations! The first 100 are now behind us!

Time gets all bent when you’re struggling nonstop.

We all know exactly why…

The constant trolling requires creative pushback to maintain our sanity. Like when the White House put up yard signs of “illegal migrants.” Response?

Hey maybe we should start keeping track this way:

The whole “He had MS-13 tattooed on his knuckles” when it was clearly photoshopped leaves us wondering how to deal with such a dangerous idiot. Even the conservatives were at a loss:

Thank goodness for Mike Luckovich:

This made the rounds:

I checked if they were photoshopped markings, and I really couldn’t say for sure.

The economy is starting to show signs of teetering, with growth suddenly going negative, likely from excess inventories as retailers stock up ahead of tariffs. Trump blames Biden, naturally.

Canada hates him, too.

But hey, these tariffs are no biggie. Our kids will just get two dolls instead of thirty, right?

Let’s honor the formidable intelligence of our Commander-in-Chief. He actually thinks they love him here in this clip of his visit to the border with Gov. Abbott (R-TX). (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

Trump hung an original copy of the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office, but he has no clue what it actually says. Roll the tape.

And now he wants (checks notes) a Soviet-style military parade for his birthday in June.

There was a memorial service in honor of Pope Francis.

Best comment:

Runner up.

New way to think of this term:

Trump insists that there are trade talks happening with China, when in fact China is at best thinking about whether we can have talks again.

At least Trump has made good on his promise to get rid of DEI in government. Let’s hear from the folks at The Daily Show again.

As part of his anti-woke crusade, truckers are now going to have to pass… literary tests?

Amazon isn’t allowed to say how much tariffs actually cost consumers.

Wait, I thought Amazon bought safety by handing the Trumps $40 million for Melania’s documentary?

Canada and Australia both held elections this week.

Both nations elected liberal leaders, largely in response to the threat from Trump.

Many noted that the liberals were moribund until Trump started attacking U.S. allies and threatening their sovereignty and their economies.

Checking in on the loser of the Canadian election:

Poilievre got booted by his own voters and lost his spot in Parliament.

We should all be as chill as Canada.

SignalGate produced its first casualty this week.

And the Democrats’ snark game on social media has been really impressive.

Gov. Tim Walz for the dunk.

I love the “If I send you this, it means” movement.

Double meme press from the Lincoln Project.

“Mike Waltz wasn’t fired, though. He was promoted to U.N. Ambassador!” Right. Okay. By the way, has anyone checked on Elise Stefanik?

Poor little Marco Rubio is now the acting NSA.

Headlines these days are gold.

This is accurate.

Trump must really respect Rubio, right? He’s always had such glowing—oh.

Pam Bondi is in contention for award for most Lying Liar of the administration. Again, from The Daily Show, which has just way too much source material these days:

Borowitz on the WH’s challenges at the border:

The Karoline Leavitt impersonations alone almost make her cringey presence worth it. Here’s a new contender.

Elon Musk is rumored to be leaving DOGE in Washington to return to rescue his flailing car company and spend more time using burner accounts to absolutely laud himself.

Speaking of MAGAs with serious issues, these guys made a “straight pride” flag.

They try it with inapt analogies but somehow always lose the round.

And these folks want to eliminate the Education Department?

If Trump signed an executive order banning Arabic numerals, they’d probably cheer 47 on. I mean XLVII.

Reality is just different inside a cult.

I kinda love that JLo entered the chat.

Okay, I thought this must be a photoshop, but was a profile pic of a MAGA account on Twitter, so…

Pledge break! TBH, new paid subscriptions have slowed to a trickle lately, so if I’ve made a small positive difference in your daily life, you can return the favor by making a small one in mine by upgrading your account!

Like PBS and NPR, I depend on voluntary donations from my audience to bring you this content. Consider taking a minute to support my work if you’re in a financial position to do so for about the cost of a coffee each month!

Back to the funnies. The doggo algos must be on to me, because they fed me some gems.

The puppy head tilt gets me every time.

The original model was a collie (Get it? Melon collie?) but it works very well with corgis, too.

Smile for the selfie!

Do not attempt this with large, insistent dogs.

Living his best surf life.

Not to be outdone, here’s a skateboarding cat.

On the matter of cats and dogs, I’m obsessed with these two.

The owl and the pussycat? Roll the clip, watch to the end.

For me, it’s the soundtrack that makes it gold.

World’s laziest kitty right here.

It’s called the Rooster Jump, and it’s now a thing.

Speaking of avian talents, here are some parrots parroting everything.

I’ll end our weekly section on animals on an awwwww note. It’s the teenage panda that gets me.

On to humans!

We asked and got some answers this week. Before the “but actually” crowd comments, I know this is technically not a strict Mercator projection. It’s still just really amusing.

For you nostalgia fans, how many tunes can you hear in your head?

I would be so proud if my kids answered this way. #DadGoals

Men online who work out incessantly are having trouble understanding why women don’t prefer that look.

Here’s an explanation:

I was thunderstruck when I realized this is what has been happening.

Remember that bit about Roman numerals from earlier?

Elle Cordova is one of my favorite people on the Internet. Here’s the latest in her Errorist series.

Her boyfriend was so stoned.

A quick primer on Asian language and culture:

For you White Lotus fans…

This tale is musicalized comedy at its finest.

The jury is still out on the alien dad jokes. Here’s a contender:

And now, we have… Caribbean Alien Dad Jokes?

Low key hilarious on the caption: What’s 2q+2q? I’ll wait.

Speaking of waiting, here’s an example of another trend: Mom’s Dad Jokes.

Have a great weekend!

Jay