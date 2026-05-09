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The cognitive health of the White House’s current occupant was on the minds of many, including the White House’s current occupant. He had an interesting proposal—and folks in Canada had thoughts.

Jon Stewart had questions, too.

As the week went on, it was clear 47 was preoccupied with the whole “cognitive test” question.

This is all quite worrisome, given that we are still in the middle of a hot war and he has the nuclear codes. And the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, creating a global energy supply crisis. But don’t worry, Trump has a plan!

The Iranians may be no match for us militarily, but they are winning the meme war, and therefore the public opinion war, handily.

Trump keeps making existential threats against Iran for not playing along and reopening the Strait.

His nemesis Jimmy Kimmel weighed in after Trump posted an UNO game reference, taunting that he has all the cards. The thing about that is…

Someone in Iran made a clip of this very interaction.

If you want people to think you’re not weird around kids, then stop being so weird around kids.

SNL UK has begun across The Pond and they’re not holding back about Donald.

Kash Patel is in the news again, this time for ranting about someone making off with a bottle of his personalized bourbon, complete with his name spelled “Ka$h Patel” and the FBI insignia. SNL invited comedian Aziz Ansari to lampoon him, and he nailed the look.

Here’s the clip itself. Amazing.

They’ve come for former FBI Director Jim Comey again for allegedly making threats against the president based on a photo he posted from a walk at the beach. Borowitz FTW.

May 4th was Star Wars Day for all who celebrate, and there were some notable entries for memeable moment.

Mark Hamill and Barack Obama in a moment together, on Star Wars Day? Yes please!

As an aside, Star Wars fanboys on the far right didn’t realize George Lucas is in an interracial marriage.

I won’t repeat their nastiness, but this was a funny commentary.

Erika Kirk’s bizarre rant about “white face” (no, it’s not a thing, Erika) continued to generate epic responses.

And we said farewell to Spirit Airlines, which declared it was ending all flights at 3 a.m.

The airline will likely not be missed—except by other airlines who must now carry its passengers.

Upgrade! Upgrade! Upgrade! (If you already have, it should say subscribed with a checkmark. And thank you!)

Time for some doggies! I was rooting for this fella to figure things out.

Angry cat, move over! Meet angry pupper.

I have an inordinate amount of cat material this week. So let’s get to it. This artist is in his cubist phase.

Would not at all be surprised if this became a meme.

These are some sly kitties in this collection.

This one’s on a roll.

I have never seen anything like this:

I once had an orange cat named Frodo who would do this. I wish I’d attempted this outmaneuver.

No pictures, please!

From house cats to wild ones, there is only the smallest of difference.

This caption got me silly giggling.

Hey, a guy’s gotta drink, right?

This played out like a Hitchcock film.

There was a historic come-from-behind in the Kentucky Derby. Here’s the final part of the race.

No one was more excited, though, than Golden Tempo’s trainer, who also made history. Let’s celebrate with her:

For those who couldn’t participate in the big race in Louisville, there were other more local options.

If you’re not on the apps, there are hilarious videos of users trying to pronounce words or sing notes as part of a game. Sometimes their efforts become immortalized by others, as here.

I read this before coffee and was mightily confused… until I wasn’t. Then my brain went, “Ohhhhh!”

I have had this experience showing up without my member card to Costco.

Folks naturally asked if this was AI-generated, but apparently it really happens! It’s a “reflection rainbow.” Wrote one commenter: “Sunlight reflects off the water, acting like a second light source, so raindrops form extra rainbows that intersect with the main one creating multiple arcs.”

We’re getting old enough to make jokes like this that make zero sense to the generations who follow us.

This traumatized me in ways I can’t explain.

Studying this Willy Wonka-like dad system for my own two toddlers.

Double alien dad joke time to round things out! This one has three groaners.

And one for these economic times:

Have a great weekend!

Jay