The Status Kuo

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Daniel Appleton's avatar
Daniel Appleton
10h

AMERICA ! We have passed a some strange new bar, although it proves that any person can be elected president, even if they have THREE WORKING BRAIN CELLS or less.

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VT_Maid's avatar
VT_Maid
9h

In rural areas, you can hire people with small herds of goats to come over to your property to clear brush. I wonder if you can hire flocks of ducks or chickens to clear your yard of ticks.

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