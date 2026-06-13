The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
oldwokehippie's avatar
oldwokehippie
4h

God Zilla🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mimi Kuo-Deemer's avatar
Mimi Kuo-Deemer
5h

UPS!!! 😆😆😆

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture