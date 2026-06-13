The week got off to a rough start for the president, who cut short his interview with Kristen Welker, threw his mic to the ground and stepped on it, and stormed off the set. Jimmy Kimmel had footage of the moment.

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Here’s what most of the country saw during that moment.

Unable to let anything be about anyone else, Trump decided to attend Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Jimmy Fallon had some thoughts.

Jimmy Kimmel also weighed in with some mighty burns.

Trump’s presence caused significant disruption to the event and killed the Knicks’ mojo, as they lost for the first time in more than 40 days.

And then the president fell asleep at the tensest moment of the game. Dozing off in public is now becoming a regular thing for him.

It often happens when someone else is speaking. A new nickname was born:

Trump now sometimes goes days without anyone seeing him, leading to much speculation.

As California continued to count mail-in ballots and verify millions of voters’ signatures, it became clear that Republican Spencer Pratt, a reality TV personality, would not place in the top two in the LA mayor’s race. And that set Trump off.

With everything going on, people began wondering if we would forget about the Epstein files. And then the NYT dropped a bombshell report about how the cover-up went down inside the White House. The cover-up scandal got a new name too:

At least Trump didn’t plan to show up at Game 4 (lots of content on that amazing game below), and Jimmy Fallon hoped to keep it that way.

The big vulgar UFC stage is set up to host a fight in honor of Trump’s 80th birthday. Borowitz again with the best take:

They even made a “commemorative coin” for the event. The Daily Show ripped into that idea.

This shifted quickly and quite perfectly.

Thousands tuned in to watch workers take down Trump's name from the Kennedy Center by court order. Even though workers draped tarps to keep the public from seeing the letters come down, the heavens offered up their view.

Pete Hegseth is either getting punked by his media team, or he really is just this lame.

In happy news, Tuesday’s primary in South Carolina gave us a real gift. Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) summed it up for us.

Hard not to notice the irony of that fifth place finish.

The Onion for the finishing blow.

Some heroes gathered to leave the White House their message on the National Mall.

They are eager to get to the bottom of who’s responsible, but it could get awkward.

And this moment was the icing on a week of political cake.

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It is already a hot summer, and our little friends need to cool off too.

My nephew’s big dog, Ginkgo, who is sharing a house with my little corgi, Windsor, also recently pulled this particular move.

Only in Australia.

I think it’s the soundtrack that makes this perfect. Sound up!

I long for the day my fur babies, Windsor and Shade, are this way. It may never come.

There are just some days, right?

When the cameras roll, the cats patrol.

This wins for cutest moment on video this week.

In fairness to the octopus, we don’t know what the fish may have done or said to it.

If you are a basketball fan, or a New Yorker, you couldn't have missed the biggest news this week. After Trump ruined Game 3 by showing up and poisoning the vibe, people were burning sage to get back the mojo. And boy, did it work! As The Daily Show put it,

It’s hard not to smile ear to ear (unless you’re a Spurs fan). So this next section, if you’ll indulge me, is for sharing the joy and excitement.

The Knicks came back from a 29-point deficit to win with seconds to go, with a game-winning move from OG Anunoby.

My favorite thing is watching the fan reactions.

.The Spurs had a chance to claw back the win, but watch what happened: KAT got a hand on it!

The entire city of New York went crazy when the Knicks went up after being down all game.

The whole world, in fact, was left agape.

If you wanna see how the last part of the game went, and how they came back from way behind to win the game, here’s a compilation. It’s worth it just to hear the crowd begin to believe!

How that last quarter felt:

To have this happen, under a mayor who is widely adored and has brought the city together like never before, has made us all believers.

With Game 5 on everyone’s mind, we had to go back and find this street poet, who famously declared, “My Mayor is Muslim, My bagel is Jewish, My Christian’s Dior! Knicks in Four!”

Let’s hear from more stunned, happy fans:

And from all around the City:

People were so happy they even started cheering random things.

There were some memorable crowd moments.

Do not do this in a crowd, but man, what are the chances?

This move was admittedly less impressive, but it still made me laugh out loud.

Speaking of impressive, here’s a cautionary PSA about too much plastic surgery. So good.

Give this guy a medal.

Meanwhile, over in Asian America,

And I am this woman lately.

This did not at all go as expected, which made it so good. Also, this would be me.

I never considered this, but now that I am a driver again, I may have to start doing this.

Dad joke time, British version.

Okay, just one more.

Have a great weekend!

Jay