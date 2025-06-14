It’s #NoKings day across the U.S. The soggy weather won’t deter us here in NYC! If you need to find a protest near you, check out fiftyfifty.one and enter your zip code.

And opening the news or social media can feel like a new dose of trauma each time.

The regime is marching us headlong into fascism…

Modeling good values:

And we are fighting back… peacefully of course!

If they do sic the Marines on us, there’s this to stop them…

If you don’t get the reference, here’s a hint:

If the courts won’t force them out, perhaps the writers can!

Or maybe just ordinary citizens can at least keep them out of SoCal:

Things have escalated lately because of the ICE raids on undocumented migrants of all kinds, not just the “criminals” that Trump said he’d move against first. Trump is playing to his ignorant base, but people, let’s get better about recognizing great satire in these times!

The scariness of the situation is only exacerbated by all the facial coverings. I guess the White House doesn’t like our side wearing them either?

The regime started targeting day workers. Or should I say Home-Depoting?

When people gathered around ICE facilities to protest, the White House sent in troops.

Here’s The Daily Show on that move. (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

Thankfully, we’ve got the Second Amendment folks ready to stand up, armed against this brazen attack on our freedoms.

Trump even said he would support arresting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who thankfully has stood up from his podcast host chair and is now standing up against federal military overreach. And I gotta say, his social team’s game is admirable. Sound up for this clip.

I’ll never hear threats from this regime the same way again.

Making me stan Gavin Newsom is a bit like making me respect Liz Cheney.

All of this chaos isn’t just from Trump, of course. We know which ring wraith is responsible for these horrific policies. The Daily Show, again:

New WhiteHouse dot gov pic of the guy just dropped.

I so get where he’s coming from.

Andy Borowitz with the best zingers.

He takes himself so seriously. But he’s what the right calls a “cuck.”

But MAGA can’t seem to remember basic federalism principles when it matters most.

The rhetoric coming out of the right about “insurrections” and “riots” in L.A. is simply head-spinning.

I mean...

Gym Jordan tried it, too.

Newsom again:

At some point, Trump and his allies realized that terrorizing undocumented workers in agriculture and hospitality would cripple those industries. So today, the NYT reported that Trump has ordered ICE to stop targeting workplaces and farm fields.

This probably didn’t go over well with Pee Wee German.

Kristi Po-em?

Speaking of Dakota Banning, her own goons forcibly removed Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) from a press conference, forced him to the floor, and cuffed him. Noem of course played the victim, saying Padilla “lunged” at her (not true) and “yelled” at her (I mean, yes, as he was being forcibly removed, but who wouldn’t?).

The White House labeled Padilla’s polite interruption of Noem’s remarks as “third grade” political theater.

It’s been a stressful week for her, to be sure.

Free that pup, now!

Here’s a simply amazing sketch from Michelle Wolf from back in the Trump 1.0 years. It resurfaced this week because fascists.

Trump tripped on the stairs as he boarded AF-1 this week.

Stephen Colbert aired an amazing take on it.

We all suspect who might have caused this stumble.

The internet is so damn fast.

On the subject of AF-1…

The dust-up between Musk and Trump appears to be over, with Elon now saying he “regrets” some of the things he posted about Donald.

I laughed pretty hard at that, gotta say.

In case you need a refresher on what Musk had posted:

Matt Gaetz tried to play reconciler.

Musk admitted that he’d gone “too far.” If you know about the “natural” rivalry between these two accounts, this next one is quite good.

So what changed their hearts in the end? Was it teacher intervention?

In honor of Pride month, and to show it’s not just about “Mean Girls” when it comes to these two clowns, I give you Branhattan’s take:

The VP went with Trump to see Les Miz at Lincoln Center without a trace of irony. The best part was JD’s pre-game post.

There’s no other way to say this. Musical theatre is pretty damn gay.

I’m not saying his wife is his beard. And gay people in the administration have proven to be pretty dangerous, even to other administration officials. Just ask Musk about trying to charge at Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Happy Pride!

This is the part where I make you feel a pang of guilt if you haven’t become a paid supporter. I now have two babies’ education accounts to fund, and every new subscription this weekend will go directly to that!

CAT-egory is? Thoughts and felines. Here’s kitties talking crap about us humans.

And they say kitties have no empathy! Exhibit One in response.

This is one well-trained little guy.

I’m working on my own husky voice.

Do they understand us? I believe so. This doggo did…

This look! I can’t.

Dads can teach a lot of skills, but…

Speaking of training, sound up for this one.

Maybe it offers blanket protection?

This is me when I wake up and the whole world has escaped me.

Some parroting behavior.

I believe this is a correct assumption:

Need a smile? Check out this little kid and this magician.

I had no idea where this was going but I loved where it wound up!

The struggle is real!

Kids of the 90s, this one is for you.

I think I would do this, too.

Work out like no one’s watching. Well, maybe only a few hundred thousand online.

In honor of Father’s Day tomorrow…

As we all contemplate rebellion against The Empire…

On seeing things in different ways…

Some inter-generational humor:

For any lovers of international dramas out there, a representational display.

I miss these days.

Some British dad humor, delivered by this young lad.

I leave you with the kind of humor my kids will need to endure.

Don’t apologize for genius, Gary.

Have a great weekend! And No Kings!

Jay