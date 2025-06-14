The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pope Buck I's avatar
Pope Buck I
11h

Has anyone ever seen Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller in the same place at the same time? If he's a frustrated drag queen who only becomes "Kristi" on weekends, it would explain a lot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Hope Ratner's avatar
Hope Ratner
10h

As each week gets darker your Skeets and Giggles become ever more important. Thank you! NO KINGS DAY!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture