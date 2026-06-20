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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
3h

I imagine that a lot of the folks who braved immigration to come for the World Cup are surprised that the 'Americans' who make the news pale in comparison to average, every-day Americans. Really good recap of the week, Jay!

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Susan Stone's avatar
Susan Stone
4h

As one who used to own a Pantone Book of Color (I gave it to an artist friend), I couldn't stop laughing at their American Flag Blue color of the year. Garry Kasparov was also great.

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