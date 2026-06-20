It’s a time for celebration and silliness, something we haven’t felt able to do in a long time. A lot of things went right this week—with the world and the way the world sees us.

Trump’s name is off the Kennedy Center, though someone very pointedly made sure no one could see it in real time. But that didn’t stop the celebrations.

Another clip of Trump’s historic defeat made the rounds. This is for you musical theatre lovers.

Trump went ahead with his 80th birthday bash, MMA-style.

It all felt eerily familiar…

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The Shovel with the scoop.

If you weren’t listening carefully, you might have missed this. Kimmel’s team didn’t.

The White House focused its harassment on World Cup fans and officials from non-white countries, but perhaps it should have paid more attention to the Aussies.

As Trump turned 80, there was renewed attention on how much medical care he receives. The Daily Show with that story.

Leave it to Borowitz for the perfect take.

George Conway is a very good troll and foil to Trump.

Then we all had a week to reflect on the Reflecting Pool. The Daily Show had a great summary.

It was supposed to resemble the blue of our flag.

A follow-up story!

We have a winner.

I wish I knew whom to credit for this!

Borowitz going for the MVP award…

Team Algae is a thing. And we’re all rooting for it.

Scum vs. Scum?

🎶 “When will my reflection show, who I am inside?”🎶

Pool guys have been waiting for this moment all their lives.

For the LOTR fans: “Don’t follow the lights.”

This is just too precious.

But enough about the slime in D.C. The Knicks won in five, and all NYC got a chance to preview another feeling!

The city celebrated into the wee hours, but thanks to the dedication of its sanitation workers, it was clean and ready for business by 8 a.m.

Trump also announced a “peace deal” with Iran. For the 39th time. But wait, this one would be in writing! And what a deal it is.

The mocking was almost too easy.

Great use of this meme, and so soon afterward.

See? M.V.P.

Is it Greenland because of the algae?

You’d think those little fingers would be better at this.

Moscow was smoke-covered, with fires from its regional oil refineries burning after Ukrainian drones got past its much-vaunted air defenses. But this particular explosion was on the Russians.

Let the memes begin!

Actually, here’s a whole compilation. Наслаждайся этим чувством, Путин. (I studied Russian in college…)

Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire…

Borowitz was acting a lot like Jalen Brunson with these shots.

They opened the Barack Obama Presidential Center. Happiness and joy!

Colbert is troll level: deity.

Sometimes, with the GOP, the humor just writes itself.

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I need to teach this game to my corgi. My little girl Riley is already a master!

So, is this what Windsor actually hears?

Vibrating cat noise is my new fav sound.

“Act” is an anagram for “Cat” after all.

Another angle:

I could totally see this happening.

You didn’t know the world needed capybara pudding until now.

The week would not be complete without the coda to last week’s thrilling games in the NBA Finals. It was a beautiful moment.

On the streets of NYC:

Everyone sang along.

Did Spike Lee know who to call on or what?

Then there was this speech set to this edit. Wowza.

Just as the joy was nearing peak capacity among Knicks fans, World Cup magic was happening across the country.

U.S. fans were treated to what national pride sounds like.

They’re rowing. The Vikings are rowing.

It wasn’t just in the stadium either. Here they are in Boston’s South Station.

Some fun combos sprang up spontaneously.

In other parts of the world, they take this sport VERY seriously. But there is no better setting than this one:

If you must watch from home, this is a fun way to do it.

The Japanese created a lot of viral moments in Texas.

And back home in Tokyo!

Some Brits just couldn’t resist.

My favorite clips were of tourists trying American food and culture for the first time. For example, New England lobster roll:

And Texas BBQ ribs.

Here’s a compilation of reactions on social media that are just too endearing. Maybe there’s a chance for our national redemption after all.

I found this sentiment so beautiful and these scenes so uplifting.

This is a thread from a visitor I had to share. I kept laughing the longer it went on.

Elsewhere in the sporting world, for the tennis lovers.

I approve of this method.

Is this the opening act?

My brother sent me this because we are nearing a certain age.

Sound up, but don’t take a sip right now. The silliness abounds.

May need to find this bathroom. So silly! I love it!

Proof of parenting.

This goes out to my Asian friends, as well as any others who were raised this way or have friends who were.

A week of the sillies wouldn’t be complete without a very silly dad joke.

Have a great and silly weekend!

Jay