It seems much longer ago than one week, but last Saturday after this newsletter published, two things happened on the same day. There were nationwide #NoKings protests that drew millions of people to the streets and public squares…

…and there was a sad military parade for Donald Trump’s birthday that, well, didn’t.

The right really didn’t like, or understand, why so many people would turn out to protest.

I collected a bunch of my favorite protest signs from around the country.

In Boston, the protest coincided with Pride weekend.

Speaking of friends of Dorothy…

This one satisfied my inner poet.

“Fascist asses”—say that five times fast!

A classic, but worth uplifting.

Nice reference to the absurd political moment we find ourselves in.

This is why love will win in the end.

Agreed. Confusing.

Someone screen captured this sign. NYC, this is why we love you!

This one is so random and so funny:

Protests are in season:

Pardon the language, but sing along and it’s fun.

Slava Ukraini!

My inner punster enjoyed this.

May need to get this sign for Windsor.

Someone went all in for this clip and I’m good with it. (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom. Also, you can always copy the link into a URL and remove the word “cancel” after the letter X in the URL and it will take you to the original video.)

Okay. So about that other event, a comparison was in order. Play the TikTok.

The parody Rep. Jack Kimble account took the White House view.

Ooof.

This is funny if you know anti-trans activist and 5th place finisher turned right-wing influencer Riley Gaines.

Trump got quite the birthday props.

Let’s take a closer look. Sound up!

Spot on assessment.

I heard this same explanation on Breitbart.

Welp, so much for self-important autocratic rule fest. The commentary has been just brutal.

Other world dictators were impressed.

AI is good for some things…

And this actually happened.

I’m sure the Chinese were impressed!

Right wing media influencers tried to put on a brave face.

The meme barrage made that pretty much impossible.

Sharpie needed!

Animation like this is so easy to summon these days.

They had planned for big crowds.

Placement is everything.

Please tell me Trump saw this one himself.

Unfortunately, the whole sad event came with a huge price tag.

Can’t trust those Arab genies…

Make a wish dot com?

But his emails?

Fox actually put someone on who would put Pete Kegsbreath and Jeannine Box o’ wine to shame. Volume up for this trainwreck.

The most memorable moment for many, straight out of Spinal Tap, happened when this tank rolled by the half empty bleachers.

Let the memes begin.

Our era is terrible for most, but great for comics.

The parade was such a flop, Trump had to change the subject somehow. At one point, he even laid into Americans for taking Juneteenth off instead of working.

There was his appearance at the G7…

This picture was well timed.

During the meeting, Trump was very low energy, looking bored and tired.

He left early from the G7 to (checks notes) go raise some new big flagpoles outside the White House.

Wait, I know. How about… start a war!

Jimmy Kimmel, on point as usual.

But attacking Iran would be contrary to everything Trump ever pro—

The world waited to see what the regime would do. Would it bomb Iran’s main nuclear facility?

There were emergency meetings of Trump’s top advisors.

Trump was his usual self, using his own uncertainty as a stand-in for policy. Play the clip:

The religious right got all excited because of Revelations and the Second Coming, etc.

But, we have to hit Iran now, because they could have a nuclear weapon soon! The Daily Show for the takedown.

Iran claimed it would respond with a big surprise that would be history making.

So, the MAGA folks are trying to square America First under a Trump with a new war with Iran ordered by him. Meanwhile,

Someone made this chart and CNN published it.

Hey, if it worked for Elon, maybe it would here, too.

Trump’s latest statement was that he would tell us all what he planned to do in two weeks. For you Total Recall fans…

He’s delaying his decision because… why again?

Two weeks is a familiar theme. Where have we heard that before?

Two weeks has now become an internet theme.

Let’s bring it full circle!

I heard the Trumps are hawking a new cell phone.

We in the U.S. often don’t see things from the other side.

I mean, the rest of the world is more afraid of us than Iran.

It’s a good thing we have Pete Hegseth in charge of the Pentagon! Boy, he sure did impress over in Congress with his presentation.

There was this very odd exchange between Tucker Carlson, who is anti-U.S. involvement, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Cancun), where Carlson basically fired a Cruz missile.

Giving this energy:

Carlson also challenged Cruz’s knowledge of scripture, especially around his definition of “Israel” as mentioned in Genesis.

This is how the argument wound up sounding to the rest of us:

Tucker actually recently said the quiet part out loud.

In the end, it was conclusive.

There were plenty of other things going on besides an imminent war with Iran. Kristi Noem visited a biolab and then had to go to the hospital with an allergic reaction, for example.

Her ICE goons continued to fan out everywhere.

They even allegedly went to Dodger Stadium. DHS denies this, but there’s video of masked dudes trying to gain access. Was waiting for this…

Here’s a banger idea:

It was Gov. Gavin Newsom v. The Trump regime’s fascist cheerleaders, and guess who won?

Trump flip flopped TWICE during the week on whether ICE would target migrant farmworkers.

Sen. Mike Lee dove into very hot water with some horrific posts right after a political assassination. The Onion destroyed what was left of him.

You know that song they always play at MAGA functions? Turns out, there’s a Canadian version of it. No, really, there is!

In honor of Pride Month, I’m sharing this clip, which I thoroughly enjoyed. The kids are all right.

I also enjoyed this response to this anti-drag queen bigot.

Also, this one.

Gavin Newsom’s social team is really on it.

I worry about the people on Elon’s platform. This one’s handle is “Toilet.”

Speaking of people on Elon’s platform…

Political animal humor time!

Sing it with me, Disney fans!

I wasn’t sure what to expect with this. 🤣

Toot est bon with this little one.

Caught on camera.

I’m a little obsessed by this group.

Evidence of human behavior is irrefutable.

Cats are super smart and unpredictable.

This kitty won me over instantly.

Let’s just enjoy a whole compilation.

Humans nowadays. Lots of Disney musical content this week!

It was Father’s Day last Sunday. This one is for all the dads of a certain age.

Also, men.

This one made me laugh aloud because Modern Family.

I had to go back and watch the scene that inspired this.

The more ridiculous the excuse, the more plausible I say.

Don’t post this unless you expect commentary like this.

’Tis the season, so enjoy this golden graduation moment with Steve Carell.

There’s this new AI history moments trend that is actually pretty funny. Here’s an example.

Dad joke incoming.

Okay, one more doggo dad joke to close things out.

Have a great weekend!

Jay