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Now, on to the funnies!

Jay

We’re all trying to figure out if we’re still at war with Iran. Meanwhile, other countries are onto us.

Meanwhile the “tremendous” deal we struck isn’t looking so tremendous.

The Shovel is giving The Onion a run for its headlines.

Wanda Sykes had an unsettling observation.

The Slumberer in Chief continued to doze off mid-meeting…

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But no matter! There’s an amazing celebration happening right now on the National Mall. Haven’t you heard? It’s the Great American State Fair in honor of our 250th! And the crowds are MASSIVE.

You can tell how much time and attention the states put into their display booths.

The worker to attendee ratio was very high. And then the power went out!

The state of the President’s health kept coming up. This woman raised a critical point.

I gasped aloud at this insight (and was kinda mad that the whole Reflecting Pool thing happened after I compared Trump to Narcissus in a piece…)

Speaking of the Reflecting Pool,

And The Shovel scores again…

Borowitz with the assist…

The Pool problems continue to dog Trump. Here’s The Daily Show:

And Josh Johnson doing only what he can do:

You can’t script this. No, really, you can’t. You can just comment on our dumb reality like Jimmy Fallon did.

The green stain on Trump’s second term is never going away.

Because anything this baseline funny is going to produce a lot of forever memes.

Illegal aliens?

Elphaba soup?

This one will leave a Bernie mark.

You know they’d do it, too.

This takes me way back.

The Sharpie strikes again.

Let the Frogs return! (an amphibious subgroup of Inflata)

Fallon again with what is most perfectly funny about this whole thing.

Okay, who did this?!

President Snowflake had to double down on his insane claims about vandals creating 350 foot cuts in the pool coating.

The internet responded quickly.

The White House has even launched full DOJ investigations.

But nothing stops antifa!

Meanwhile, in another autocratic-run, oil-producing country that’s busy invading other countries and finally getting to the FAFO stage of things, gas is in short supply.

Pro-Kremlin bloggers set out to livestream and prove the shortages are all a hoax, but then this:

As we close out Pride month with celebrations, here’s an amazing takedown of one of the worst transphobes on the planet.

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I did not understand what was going on in this clip, and then I was like, “Oh….!”

Give him some cheese!!

Honestly, this is how I would run the course, too.

Sound up for this gem!

We’re deep into the World Cup, but some of our furry friends remain confused by it.

This story captured hearts as this pup watched another dog get fed a hot dog right in front of him at a Marlins game.

Here’s the full story, and it has a great ending!

More on Jonah, who won a Dream Day at the park while helping other rescue dogs, too.

I don’t know why no one ever thought of this before!

Works with kitties, too!

Another Prime Minister out, yet Larry remains.

Can his name please be Tubs?

Dying at the expression!

This could be a whole film.

If your cat has a gambling problem, call 1-800-CAT-ANON.

Mini-me-ow?

Just a quick step and a hop!

Sound up for this.

Maintain the status quokka?

I was in Times Square twice this past week, but missed this!

Norway continues to cause a row at the World Cup.

I love that he saw this moment when it happened as well!

Something happened on the basketball court that has made the Meme Hall of Fame.

It was 22 seconds long, and it’s taken social media by storm. Its applications are legion. For the office:

For married life:

My gurl friend concurs with this one and her own husband:

And in traffic:

Okay, you all got the video now, so I’m just going with screenshots from here out.

Do people really have trouble with this word? I guess so!

For our hosts in the sky:

Domino’s UK getting in on the action:

Hahahaha, so true!

A little politics had to sneak in. But this is so spot on!

Okay, one more.

Now we’re just getting silly!

If you don’t get the reference, here it is:

Ain’t this the god-awful truth?

I KNOW this is going to be me and my kids.

And perhaps this:

Lordy, I hope not this! (With the full clip again, because it’s so funny that way.)

So happy for these two friends!

Ladies, here’s a home hack.

Once more, with Pride:

For parents with children of a certain age, this will likely resonate:

Love a story with a twist!

And two more dad jokes to round things out!

And this one’s an earworm, to boot!

Have a fantastic weekend!

Jay