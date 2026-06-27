The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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D Epp's avatar
D Epp
6h

Dude! I had to take a break after seeing the reflecting pool filled with pods birthing Stephen Miller. It's gonna take me while to get that out of my head. Am going to go pick blueberries to cleanse my brain.

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Elizabeth Behnke's avatar
Elizabeth Behnke
6h

Love the idealista spot ❤️❤️🌈

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