Welcome to a time of dark comedy!

Reading the news can feel masochistic.

While joking through the pain and horror can be a form of self-preservation.

This is especially true when the other half of the country has lost all sense of reason and reality.

Arguing with them is decidedly pointless, but it has been for some time!

And when they argue with each other, it’s a study in WTF.

As an aside, since we’re talking about Ted Cruz,

The war with Iran is really just a war on a… program, right?

It’s forcing us to decide who among horrible people is in the right. Idea:

While our most incompetent officials win points for… non-incontinence?

Trump’s message is unsurprisingly less than clear, even to the country we are bombing.

Historically speaking, there is good precedent.

Here’s a sign for the times:

For the first time, the war will be twitterized.

Otherwise put,

This hits hard, but it’s what’s next that worries me.

Do you think they could have imagined what their party would become?

Our Defense Secretary has struggled with the burdens of his job.

What’s the half-life on his career?

Trump came out flanked by his henchmen. But Borowitz had the takedown.

Quote of the week:

Don’t look at us, we supported her.

Some guys never miss a good political moment.

Evergreen stuff here.

Oof!

Also,

Can we talk about why he signs his tweets now?

Also, get your story straight, please.

Behold the MAGA four-day evolution.

Ethel in Gainesville is safe, thank goodness.

Donald and his son are still obsessed about the Nobel Peace Prize. Stuart Stevens with the mic drop.

JD Vance popped his head up. Oh, don’t make me cheer for Thomas Massie…

In other news, the public is pushing back on ICE and getting creative.

I loved picturing this.

Republican contractors and farmers are feeling the pinch, but Fox doesn’t care.

Birthright citizenship is back in the news.

Here’s a moment of levity so absurd you just have to listen. (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

Progressives hailed an electoral victory by Zohran Mamdani in New York City over former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Speaking of whom,

Too soon?

How on earth could Cuomo have lost?!

Trump seemed really bothered by Mamdani getting all the headlines on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The right swung into smear mode.

Get your false claims straight, Dinesh.

Fifth-place finisher and anti-trans grifter Riley Gaines has opinions.

I’m glad that this horrific thing has become this hilarious thing.

This actually happened!

It all started from this ground-zero account then spread.

If he thought the memes were done, he was sorely mistaken.

I better wipe my own phone, right?

Like I said, dark humor.

The “Big Beautiful” BS bill is up for a vote… sometime? Meanwhile, having a policy discussion online is like this:

This also actually happened.

It’s Pride Month for another few days, so…

This is a real shirt. They are really selling this.

The world’s second biggest doucheb—I mean, oligarch got married in Venice.

All this talk about Muslim mayors has MAGA telling on itself.

Osama “Bin” Laden?

Today’s pet theme is dancing doggos.

I can’t even train Windsor to poop in the same place, so forget this.

Windsor doesn’t even fetch right, either. Check out the reaction time with this one!

This is actually a picture of me when I say I want the veggie entree.

Speaking of cats and rabbits, this gets a d’awwwww!

A life tip from a duck with dad jokes:

This bird lost it when it lost her.

And this guy lost it when this happened right in front of him. That mouth drop!

Sound up for these goats, but not too up.

I LOLed at the deadpan reaction over this video.

Would AI do this by accident… or on purpose?

I’m away from my babies while opening a show in the UK, so here’s some “kids will do the darnedest things” moments.

This kid is going places.

Who remembers?

Some random food item thoughts:

I have to have a bag for my flour bag!

I have a friend who loves horror films, so I should try this.

These substitutions are getting out of control.

And in fashion news…

Closing out the set with a dad joke. But gotta wait till the kids are much older to tell it!

Have a great week!

