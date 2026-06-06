The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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CatC's avatar
CatC
1h

Re: The "Book of Face" does not surprise me, many others are having difficulties as well. They are not only monitoring but "reporting" to Depts. In news yesterday.. *Keep reporting, we appreciate you! Be safe! and we need the laughter more than ever!

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Kimberlyanne's avatar
Kimberlyanne
2h

I'm seeing so many GOOD independent creators, journalists being cut off in one way or another on many social media platforms! The oligarchs & the regime are trying to silence us. Don't let them do this!

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