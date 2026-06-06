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Sleepy Don was back as a theme this week, especially after Marco Rubio testified under oath that he’s never seen the president fall asleep. This was just the other day in the Oval Office:

New portrait for the $250 bill just dropped.

Speaking of that new bill, Seth Meyers had some thoughts on it and the rest of this week’s news.

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This is an old meme, but my friend sent it to me and I still laughed, so here it is again.

Jimmy Kimmel’s all out of Fs to give, and it’s pretty glorious. Here’s a recap of the week, and really these 16 months in hell too.

The cancellation of the Freedom 250 concert after most the musical acts backed out was highly embarrassing for the President, as I wrote earlier with this header image, if you missed it:

Instead of Milli Vanilli, may I suggest this pair.

Gurl, we know it’s you.

A frustrated Trump even said he’d do the concert himself.

And he gave us a quote for the ages, which fairly sums up the last decade:

Speaking of dumb things, it came out that part of the deal being negotiated with Iran includes a possible $300 billion reparations tab, to be paid by us. The public’s reaction:

A theme soon emerged from this revelation.

Give him the Nobel, stat.

In other revelations, Trump has been trading stocks in un-presidented amounts since taking office, while pumping the ones he owns in speeches and on social media—and paying $200 for failing to disclose his trades on time.

We don’t know how much he made, but it feels like this:

Movies pretty much have all the right references for times like these.

Or television.

Or viral clips:

It wasn’t all terrible news. A judge ordered Trump’s name off the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. And it might just be the start of taking it off everything.

If we don’t stop him soon, all of Washington, D.C. will begin to bear his mark.

That UFC ring though…

Let’s not forget what he wants us all to stop thinking about.

Trump said he would nominate Todd Blanche as the permanent AG, and Blanche got straight to work.

While Pete Hegseth has been blocking promotions for women and minorities, he showed us what real men running things look like.

We have a possible explanation for why he embarrassed himself in this fashion.

Not to be outdone, Kash Patel had another use for government property.

Texas GOP voters chose someone even more compromised than Trump as their Senate nominee.

In this age of obsequiousness and gross flattery, Pixar went political without saying it was going political.

But Dem leaders know how to make us really smile.

I wrote about The Odyssey recently, and I guess the right, including Elon Musk, is up in arms about (checks notes) a Black Helen of Troy. Jimmy Kimmel on that meltdown:

Honestly, it explains why they were so mad about the Black Little Mermaid, too.

This did not go as I’d expected, but I completely get it!

Trust is learned over time. So far, my corgi, Windsor, remains skeptical, but these doggos are all in!

Like I said, trust must be earned.

I couldn’t stop laughing at the conversation here.

Some pups are just natural conversationalists.

I have not attempted this ring toss with my corgi yet, but given that I can barely get her harness on due to all the wriggling, I do not think it would go well.

I also have not attempted this toss with my dog.

I was transfixed by this moment, even though I knew how it would end. ❤️

Too soon for an R. Kelly reference with this kitty?

Oh, wait, someone actually made an R. Kelly reference for this aerialist. (Kitty is fine, just a bruised ego.)

So I guess this was just a tit-for-cat interaction?

Oh, you sneaky bastard.

This precious baby!

This was like a physics lesson.

Fascinating creature, hilarious caption.

I didn’t even know they sneezed!

This was a sharp dig at humans.

Speaking of humans and their documentary devices:

Dionne Warwick has game.

France prevailed in the game but still rioted in the streets… in a unique way.

From closer up:

People nowadays.

If this is AI, it’s really good AI, but after some digging, I still think it’s real and quite something.

My sister sent me this.

The end times are nigh.

Many readers here will sympathize.

One of the better uses of the technology I’ve seen.

Grammar. Very important.

I debated including this, but come on.

Placement is everything.

This would totally be me.

I agree! My kids’ laughs are a balm for the soul. Try not to smile at these!

The clip of the week goes to Samuel, who has devoted himself so fully to this art form that he is likely the best in the world at it. Yay, Samuel!

I didn’t come across a great dad joke to end this collection. The omission is ap-parent.

Have a great weekend!

Jay