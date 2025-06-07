There are moments that the internet was made for, and the row this week between Elon Musk and Donald Trump—which one reader aptly described as two eunuchs in a dick match—tops the list.

Before we get into the fray, let’s take a moment to remember where the bromance once stood.

Musk was already on his way out of the government, and there was a scathing report by the NYT of his frequent drug use while on the campaign trail.

Musk was irked by the “Big Beautiful Bill” which apparently undid all of the “savings” he and his DOGE team had strived to accomplish. He went public with his feelings early in the week.

Musk’s tweet went viral and earned this take down by the Daily Show. (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

This puppet sketch rather accurately predicted what would unfold next.

Trump indeed called Musk out and said publicly that he was “very disappointed” in him, and that seemed to hurt Musk’s wittle feewings.

Ooooh, shots fired! Would Trump escalate into open war?

Rep. Sarah McBride called it early:

Trump indeed decided to go nuclear.

Wait, did Trump just threaten Musk’s entire business?

Game. Frigging. On.

Trump posted that Musk had gone crazy over the loss of EV credits in the BBB.

Musk then posted that he would decommission his Dragon spacecraft and strand U.S. astronauts on the I.S.S. He also polled his followers asking if they wanted to start a new party for “the 80 percent in the middle” and warned that Trump only had a few years left as president but Musk would be around for decades.

Quick, someone check on the press secretary…

Musk’s ex even chimed in.

And many (including this writer) simply couldn’t look away.

Would things escalate further?

This was pretty accurate:

And here was a common sentiment.

Right?

The whole world in fact was watching…and enjoying.

Slow clap…

Had to get in a Prigozhin reference, because so fitting.

So how long would it be before…

World dictators, any thoughts?

Best revenge-served-cold moment: Remember the original “be quiet, small man” nasty tweet from Musk to Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs?

This is what he’s been holding in response, like a swarm of drones ready to exit the the top of a container truck:

☠️

Back home, folks got creative with the opportunity.

Women everywhere shook their heads at how emotional these men were being.

Then Musk deployed his own nuclear weapon: Epstein! The internet circle was complete.

Hold up. If Elon knew about this, then…

Musk sure loves to throw that pedo charge around, doesn’t he? But wait, Musk was also around Epstein and Maxwell…

How many more secrets would Musk spill?

The battle royal had begun.

Gulp.

This was a joke at first:

But then reality caught up. Steve Bannon joined the group chat, calling for Musk to be investigated for drug use and actually deported as an illegal alien. No, for real.

Was Elon gonna get ICEd?

So, if Musk is an illegal alien, that meant…

Was this truly the beginning of the MAGA Civil War? For fans of the film:

Okay, now we all were REALLY glued.

It was Thursday afternoon tea time.

Nothing else could compete.

Calling Lindsey Graham! Here’s your chance! Wait a second, has anyone checked on…

Turns out, JD’s normally busy Twitter feed was deathly quiet.

We almost felt sorry for the guy. Almost.

Ohhhh, they went there!

A related question:

Also, didn’t Stephen Miller’s wife just leave her job to go work by Musk’s side?

I’ll never not find his nickname funny.

Criminal fang member?

Things wouldn’t be completely off the rails without a (Kan)Ye weigh-in on the Trump/Musk divorce.

With that, reality grew stranger than fiction.

Now we were cooking with gas!

Someone then pointed out what month all this was happening in.

Wait, wait, Jack Posobiec has an opinion about the fight, and it’s just…

They’re issuing veiled threats on social media, not talking to each other on the phone, Jack. That’s direct communication?

What ever happened to the love these guys once shared?

MAGA began to cope with the idea of the divorce.

Just amazing.

Wait, we need a meme. Oh, here we go:

Never miss an opportunity for marketing. Well played, In-N-Out.

Andy Cohen is what we in the gay community call a publicity whore. No, wait, that’s what everyone calls him.

I end this section on the Trump/Musk throw down (to be continued I’m sure!) with an epic Wikipedia update.

Feral tomcat fight aside, there was other big news this week.

The trade war with China doesn’t seem to be dissipating. If anything, it’s getting more heated. But we know what will happen, right? Remember: Trump Always Chickens Out.

Trump is suing CBS saying, and I kid you not, that its editing of the interview with Vice President Kamala Harris caused him legally cognizable “emotional distress.”

Next time you hear him making zero sense, think of this:

Andy Borowitz from South of the Border:

This is sublime. Henceforth, Melania shall be known as

And the MAGAs shall be known as

I have no idea why this is so funny!

I love the fake North Korea-style press announcements.

Next weekend, folks, it’s hit the streets for taco time.

A summary:

But seriously, these tariffs are starting to jack prices, and we may soon see empty shelves.

He’s trying to put a good face on his term so far, but…

Take the idea that he is going to lower the deficit by cutting spending.

Last bit of fun at Trump’s expense: Professional mimic Matt Friend has a great take on how to talk like Trump:

I actually did a spit take at “HoogWATS.”

Let’s move over to Iowa for a moment and check in on its really awful senator, Joni Ernst. If you’re not caught up, here’s what took place:

The internet at the Democrats account is fire.

There’s a lot to unpack in that, but we’ll try.

Ah yes, “Callous Jesus.”

Can we get a view of that moment?

A new meme was born.

Joni Burnst. Haha, I live! (But we’re all going to die.)

She actually taped her follow up comments while strolling through a cemetery. So she deserves every meme coming.

Speaking of horrible people, billionaire super villain Peter Thiel and his Palantir company are preparing to sweep up all our personal data in partnership with the government.

And the FBI is on the side of the bad guys.

But just when it seemed like fascism would overtake us everywhere, Ukraine shined a light with a daring attack. The UAF used drones launched out of specially outfitted trucks they tricked Russian drivers into parking near important air bases.

All the firepower in the world was no match for an ingenious plot.

You could watch Russian bombers get blown up in near real time on the screens of UAF operators thousands of miles away.

Guess those tires on the plane wings failed to limit the destruction.

Oh, new video game just dropped!

Putin was having one of his worst weeks ever.

After the attack, his options were far führer.

But chip up, Vlad!

What was that Trump said to Zelenskyy?

It was almost comical to think about the Russians heading to Turkey for peace talks the day after.

Hey, any word from Trump on the attack?

The Ukrainians also launched an attack upon the bridge to occupied Crimea.

The google reviews on that bridge are just…

Around the world, it’s also Pride Month, and there’s lots to stand up for. The gays know how to troll…

My sentiments reflected here:

How MAGA feels this month:

This commentary is so on point:

Over at the Pentagon, they are renaming ships once named for gay heroes.

A classic moment recirculated.

They come at the LGBGT+ community with these weird analogies, so…

This is *chef’s kiss*

On to the doggos! This is a famous photo, but in case you haven’t seen it, it always puts a smile on my face.

She kinda deserved this lol

Meet the oingo boingo doggo!

Wait for it… (best with soundtrack up!)

This is why I don’t date.

I’m going to make my entrances like this pup from now on.

Too silly not to share!

RxCKSTxR on YouTube has the best pet voiceovers, and this one is a fav.

Here’s a compilation of them:

I am this cat when I’m trying to nap.

My Shade would never let me do this to his face, but I wish he would!

This guy in your group photo? No chouette!

To those who were kids in the payphone days—ever do this? I wish I’d thought of it!

From the past to a glimpse into the future…

Speaking of Gen Alphas, how much of this lecture can you understand?

A fair response to this idiocy!

Speaking of idiocy, this woman should read her results back slowly.

I’m calling this one “Family flight.”

This is for you ComicCon peeps.

The universe works in mysterious ways, especially when you do good things. Watch what happens after a guy gives a kid the baseball he caught in the stands.

This little boy had me giggling in delight.

Wait, I was laughing then I was crying at this family moment!

The aliens are here with another dad joke.

Never too young for dad jokes, I say!

That laugh! When Riley and Ronan start trading dad jokes, I’ll send them this one. It will slay.

