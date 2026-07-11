The week began with a crash. At the Great American State Fair, that is. This patriotic hang glider’s landing captured the whole event. (Thankfully, he and the MAGA onlookers were uninjured.)

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I like this version even better.

Following musical act cancellations, poor attendance and crushing heat waves, the weak sauce celebration ended with authorities ordering another evacuation as dangerous thunderstorms approached. That went over well.

My favorite part of the finale was where much of the MAGA crowd had to take shelter.

A bunch of losers marched through the streets of D.C. in masks.

With the algae-filled Reflecting Pool still closed, this became a common theme of the Fourth of July festivities.

If you haven’t seen Larry David’s new mockumentary, here’s a taste:

And how’s this image for a bizarre meta moment?

The comparison was inevitable.

Trump attended the NATO summit and, amid his dementia haze, referred to Zelenskyy as “Putin.” For his part, Zelenskyy was on target.

Trump also did this there:

Best July 4 post:

And in honor of our independence, this now-classic SNL skit recirculated widely.

The big news, of course, was Trump’s meddling in the World Cup. Here’s Ronny Chieng again to explain what happened.

You can imagine the internet's response.

There was something deeply funny about Trump intervening on Balogun’s behalf.

So exactly how far would FIFA go to help Trump?

Slow clap for this deep commentary.

Marco Rubio, you’re in.

That SNL skit got a makeover:

In the end, it wasn’t even close.

But we’re still America, right?! You’re damn right!

This whole attempt to win through political pressure was too much for many.

I like my humor dry like my martinis.

The stollen is a nice touch.

A friend sent me this.

The Belgians offered some top-notch trolling.

Even this woman on the street had it out for us and, well, we deserved it.

A gentle reminder:

Politics and sports weren’t limited to the U.S. game.

Besides the World Cup scandal, there was the “Is he actually dead?” scandal back home surrounding Sen. Mitch McConnell. But maybe it’s been a while already?

Read the caption, then the headline out loud.

With so many GOP figures claiming they’d each talked to him for 20 minutes, Rep. Thomas Massie couldn't resist dunking on the absurdity.

The Sick Sense?

Who ya’ gonna call?

Along the same lines:

The humor soon went morbid.

But let’s not weep too much for Mitch.

Leave it to Borowitz…

Few will forget what this man did.

On our side, we had our own scandal that rocked our politics.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) had the nerve to lecture Dems about Platner.

Back in Oz, incredible things are happening.

And this is rather uncanny when you think about it.

And The Onion seizing InfoWars from Alex Jones may be the best thing ever.

How much is laughter worth in these rough times? How about sound, independent political and legal analysis? Enough to support yours truly by buying me coffee once a month? If you think that’s fair and reasonable, upgrade your account to a paid subscription today. And if you’ve already signed up as a paid supporter, thank you! You’re my hero!

A few doggo entries this week. Here’s RxCKSTxR with a voiceover only he can deliver.

Always remember to leave at least one toy out of the wash!

My cat keeps trying to get out of the house, but when he succeeds, he just sits on the porch. Probably because he knows what’s really out there. Unlike this little guy. Sound up!

This was high drama! The buck… stops here?

Time for some kidding around.

The World Cup happily found other things than Trump’s interference to focus on.

First came the Norwegian machine, Erling Haaland, whose face, hair and lurch are pretty much everywhere.

The guys are man crushing hard.

But if you see Haaland online, there’s a good chance it’s actually this woman.

Wait, there’s more!

Even though the host countries are out of contention, excitement hasn’t waned. Even the sportscasters are losing their damn minds.

This made me giggle. Oof!

This meme still had some life in it.

It took me way too long to figure out what I was watching here.

I started writing 10-page papers every day after the 2020 election, so…

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot, but in case you missed it…

We all need a bit more of this in our lives right now! Well, I get plenty, but for the rest of you…

OK, two dad jokes to round out this week! Here’s one for the Trekkies.

If you don’t get this at first, just say the last sentence out loud.

Have a great weekend!

Jay