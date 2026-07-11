The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Robert Israel's avatar
Robert Israel
23m

So the disgusting fascist orange asshole just eliminated the endangered species habitats and now builders , farmers, oil companies etc can now destroy these special areas -

I’m just sick of all this shit

Also DOJ subpoenaed

the 4 ny Times reporters that wrote story on assholes new plane

we are definitely living in a fascist country. There is no stopping this guy. Hopefully he dies soon.

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Gundy Walton's avatar
Gundy Walton
just now

Have to add the “horror of dog toy washday” music BRILLIANT!

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