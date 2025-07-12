After the trauma of watching the “Big Beautiful Bill” pass and get signed into law…

While the GOP lied about what the bill was really about by claiming it was going to cut taxes and bring about a new age of prosperity…

And having to “celebrate” a July 4th where it felt like no one on the other side really understood what we fought to escape 249 year ago…

It was nice to see folks on our side fighting back.

And pushing back on the garbage coming out of the White House.

And busting some of the propaganda it was selling.

This woman’s language was salty, but I laughed aloud and felt like I was in church because Lordy did she preach.

After the bill passed, Republican officials began to understand what it meant for their future.

Far-right accounts tried furiously to support a counter-narrative.

Whoops, same profile pic even? Really, comrade? Busted!

Elon Musk was so mad about the deficit spending that he started a new political party.

It was also gratifying to see the MAGA right start to eat itself… over an unexpected turn of events.

The Epstein files, which were supposed to spell the doom of the “Democrat Deep State pedophile ring” controlling Washington, were intended as a reward for the MAGA conspiracy theorists, especially now that the likes of Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, whose careers were built on pushing those conspiracies, were in charge of the FBI.

And—yes, this is what they really believe—Trump was going to order those files released because he’s not at all implicated in them, not in any way, no sir.

Instead, we got this.

Or more concisely,

Logic is not MAGA’s strong suit, nor is evidence, and this why MAGA found themselves caught by surprise.

They can’t see the truth when it’s staring right at them.

Epstein died under Trump’s watch, but it was the Clintons or someone else behind that, right? Trump has nothing to hide!

But why wouldn’t they publish the list?

New name on the map just in.

So why get MAGA all riled up for nothing? Could it be that they were played… for their votes?

Here’s your new reality, MAGA.

Time to fall in line, MAGA!

But wait. If there never was a client list…

Well, when you put it that way…

It must have never been about the money!

Also, womp womp Prince Andrew.

Skeptics were not assuaged.

The left tried to explain it to MAGA.

But it just didn’t sink in who this was really all about.

But didn’t AG Bondi say she had the client list “on her desk”? And didn’t she hand over the first part of the file to a bunch of right-wing influencers?

Why would she do that? Just to put them off unt—oh.

Those same folks are a bit steamed now.

Even the VP has some thinking to do. There’s always a tweet… this one from the Biden era.

The cope was real, but the blinders were on.

Predictably, instead of being mad at the cult leader pedophile at the top, they’re taking it out on Pam Bondi, whose Justice Department put out the memo to bury the files, claim there is no client list, and charge no one.

Her desk has become a meme.

And she’s become an illusionist.

Hey, maybe her desk is actually something quite special and useful!

We can blame anything still missing on it!

This was the funniest self-own that happened.

Over at the FBI, Dan Bongino is getting a chilly reception, too.

New sequel just dropped.

A still angry and apparently still high Musk weighed in, and the Epstein wars escalated.

The cope was real for MAGA.

Here’s what she said just eight months ago:

Still waiting on the equal time!

Beyond the delicious self-immolations over Epstein (rumor is, Bongino has said it’s either he leaves or Bondi gets fired), Trump the arsonist tried to light the global economy on fire again.

He didn’t finish any of the “90 deals in 90 days” but he did send a bunch of letters out to our trading partners.

Slow clap for this.

Please, please someone ask him this!

Also, can we talk about how Dear Leader is appearing these days?

The Epstein files and the tariff rates weren’t the only things to blow up this week. There was also Elon Musk’s AI, Grok.

The far right started to notice that Grok, having absorbed and digested all of humankind’s digital knowledge, seemed, well, woke.

Musk said was determined to “fix” that. Play the clip.

Note: I use Xcancel links, which mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom. Still not working? Copy the URL to a browser and delete the word “cancel” after the X, and it will open the original tweet.

Danger, Grok, danger! We’re breaking you out!

But in the end, Musk or someone on his team got to Grok. And what happened next is a cautionary tale for the age of AI. Let’s get the recap from The Daily Show.

Things over at xAI spiraled quickly.

Yes, Grok started referring to itself using a new moniker.

Elon just can’t beat those Nazi charges.

The Daily Show, rubbing it in.

Something this absurd and horrifying simply demanded a proper internet gutting.

This is awesome if you understand the alternate timeline we might have had.

You can’t make this up.

It would take a room of the best writers to come up with this storyline.

Would it be Mar-a-Lago, or Reich-ers Island for the based AI?

What would become of MechaHitler Grok now?

Its reich was short-lived.

In other fascist news, Sen. Ted Cruz was apparently in Greece vacationing when the flooding in Kerr County, Texas hit.

No good way to explain why he didn’t come back right away, right?

This parody took me way longer to get than it should have, but once I did…

Of course, a natural weather disaster brings out the craziest among them. Moskowitz with the block.

It’s the Democratic machine. And by machine I mean:

Some real talk about a real post by a big MAGA influencer:

Consistency isn’t important.

In other Trump regime news, Karoline Leavitt appeared without her signature prop.

JD Vance’s baby face became a meme, so who’s for the same for Kash Patel? The eyes have it!

Sorry to disturb your dreams with this…

Honestly, Barad-dûr is too good a placement for Kash.

They kept liking, so it grew to be the supermassive black eye in the center.

Patel wasn’t the only one garnering attention. There was also the guy from “Road Rules,” which is about transportation, which is why he’s Secretary of Transportation, right? But also,

Oh, and this couple is still around, who knew?

Meanwhile, Sen. John Fetterman (D?-PA) continues to disappoint. (His own wife was undocumented.)

Speaking of ICE, why are they permitted to cover their faces again?

Jeff Bezos got married and spent $40 million on the wedding, but can we talk about MacKenzie Scott for a second?

Speaking of billionaires, they and the moderate Dems finally have something they agree on: hatred of Zohran Mamdani.

The New York Times decided to write a hit piece on (checks notes) what boxes he ticked on a college application when he was 17, and that spawned a whole new line of satire.

For you gamers out there:

There’s even a website now that hosts the best parody Zohran headlines from the NYT.

Honestly, who hasn’t said this by mistake?!

It’s an important question, and if he’s been untruthful…

He’s lost my vote with this.

I thought he respected his own traditions…

We need to look into this more deeply.

The new Superman is in theaters, and this is a real post from the White House.

Someone fixed it because realism.

MAGA is big mad over this new movie about the Man of Steel

A previous version weighed in but ran into some kryptonite receipts. Roll the tape.

Of course, Superman’s not the only superhero caught in the culture wars.

The Christian MAGA right often forgets what the Bible commands about how to treat foreigners on our lands. Instead they follow a false prophet…

Teach the kids early, Fisher Price. Teach them early.

To keep the base appeased, they need bread and circuses, right?

There’s even a certain cross-section of them who are even Flat Earthers. I giggled like an eight-year old at this thought.

One last comment on our independence before we get to doggos:

Take a quick break, grab a fresh refill of coffee, and smash the upgrade button if that’s what you see below! It will make my day, and helps make this newsletter possible.

Let’s start with a compilation of dogs being amazing with babies. My kind of content these days!

Spotted in China:

Spotted in the Yukon:

Spotted nearby (and yes, it’s a selfie, you just can’t see his paw out of frame).

My corgi does this with water hoses.

Here are cats being cats.

I keep laughing at the review picture.

Purrfect caption:

Moments in life like this are so fleeting.

Look closely.

I don’t know who needs to hear this today, but here you go.

Also, he’s running for Congress again, folks!

I don’t have ADHD but some of my best friends do.

New speak, for a new generation.

My baby Riley doesn’t always recognize people when they put on glasses either.

Tag a friend if you’ve got this kind of relationship.

Why?!?!?

Those Chinese are waaaaaay ahead of us now.

I refuse to allow this to be me and my kids.

Best comeback comment ever by a Norwegian.

Some math and language fun, all in one!

Do not hire this tudor.

British signs are so droll.

Someone took a stab at this.

For you Hollywood trivia champs:

Speaking of Hollywood, I had a double take. Leerin’ at Kieran?

Clever, if elementary.

People stay up at night thinking up things like this.

It’s summer fair and BBQ time!

Some people still find plenty of reasons to complain.

This is fair, though.

And this.

Ah, a peaceful, relaxing day at the—

I end with a bad dad joke. It took me, well, a minute.

Have a great weekend!

Jay