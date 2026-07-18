The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Carol Gawle's avatar
Carol Gawle
17h

The best weekly "Perk me up" that we all need in these times! Thank you!!!

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Bridget Buchanan's avatar
Bridget Buchanan
18h

Jay, I loved how Kurt milked the photo shoot! Such fun! Tge big clothing reveal was the best.

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