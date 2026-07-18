The week’s biggest stories were a Senate death watch and an actual Senate death.

Gallows humor soon followed.

There were a few days when everyone was wondering whether Mitch McConnell was still with us. This meme is getting a lot of use.

But as good people, shouldn’t we grieve even the loss of bad people? Especially a charming Senate colleague? A humorous take on that from cartoonist Mattie Lubchansky circa 2018:

Or as someone put it this week,

The Right tried hard to guilt everyone into silence, but no.

Historians have the right perspective.

Lindsey Graham may have been a decent man at some point, but he became someone not mourned by many at his passing.

He turned on his friend John McCain to suck up to Trump.

People sought answers for the sudden illnesses and deaths.

And wondered why it was Lindsey and not Mitch, as expected.

Somehow, food became the analogy.

Somewhere someone on the right believes witches are the real cause.

There were those who did mourn.

Along the same lines:

Oh, snap.

I do miss Leslie Jordan.

Speaking of over-the-top, a photo of this section of the White House circulated.

This take is chef’s kiss.

But it’s just decor, right? It doesn’t reflect the actual state of things insi—oh.

All these monuments and renovations are distractions. Or maybe they’re just Trump’s trophies?

Speaking of distractions, the Pentagon released more UAP videos and images.

With Trump increasingly incompetent to even hold the office, let’s check in on his VP.

Over at the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth is implementing testosterone testing and supplementation for “Low T” servicemen.

Proposal to start calling Trump “Low T” every time he falls asleep.

The other big story this week was health. Or rather, the nation’s struggle with it. This headline captured it well.

The Daily Show with the explainer:

The Onion with some hard truth.

Speaking of runs, the internet was on one about this all week.

One day, greens are in, and the next they’re out.

I see what you did there, Merriam-Webster.

This is funny because British cuisine.

Look on the bright side, though.

Snack and junk food lovers, this one’s for you.

This graph now makes more sense than ever.

The parasitic diarrhea was only part of the horror.

People nowadays:

Each new headline…

Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence refused to answer Sen. Ossoff’s basic question about who won the 2020 election.

But not everything is terrible! In the magical land of Mamdani, great things are happening:

And this one is for the Brits.

I’m looking for three new paid subscribers to help me offset the number of folks who, for financial reasons, can no longer continue their support. Your voluntary contributions make it possible for me to keep this newsletter (including the weekly giggles) free for those on fixed income or disability. Will you be one of my personal heroes today?

I’ve been a bit obsessed lately with Jip Jip the talking Frenchie:

Paint me like one of your French bulldogs?

This got me thinking about what Windsor would look like wearing my slippers.

I’m dogsitting my brother’s goldendoodle Potsticker, and he can say “I love you,” but I feel like Maya the Husky raises the bar.

A daily dose of trauma.

Kids and retrievers are a magical mix.

Speaking of artistry,

Get yourself a guard cat like this.

This photographer is both brave and skillfu— Actually, has anyone seen the photographer lately?

Hurry, Crackers! Hurry!

Perfect caption for this moment.

Wait, would Peppermint Patty be MAGA?

A long grievance, addressed.

Another headline take that had me giggling:

Don’t tell him about modern-day Trojans.

Also, given the big Nolan movie release,

I challenge anyone to watch this and not lose it.

Topical and spot-on.

This story will stay with you a while.

This was recirculating, but I wasn’t sure whether I’d posted this sh*t before…

Our champion bird imitator is back!

Okay, if you can get through this without cracking at least a smile, you are Stephen Miller. Or maybe Devin Nunes.

I close with a dad joke—and a reminder that a relationship should be a net positive.

Have a great weekend!

Jay