The big story this week isn’t that Trump is in the Epstein Files. We’ve known that for ages. The big story is that much of MAGA is only just now learning about it.

Here’s Jon Stewart laying out how things have progressed. (Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending any traffic to it. Issues? Click the settings gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page and select “proxy video streaming through the server.” Then click “save preferences” at the bottom.)

Trump’s Truth Social post got ratioed badly, but can we talk about that opening line?

There were also some epic edits to it.

Bravo for this one!

The White House would have rather talked about the one-year anniversary of the attempt on Trump’s life, but it couldn’t shake the Epstein story.

Trump tried to change the subject a few times.

But the story kept growing.

(Yes, that’s a Stormy Daniels joke.)

Still, many Trump supporters were having trouble solving the puzzle.

Even with the facts staring them in the face, they remained high on copium.

After all, hadn’t the White House been completely transparent about everything?

2025 writers, are you paying attention?

The choices ahead for QAnon-steeped MAGA aren’t easy ones.

And to be fair, it was a bit hard to keep up.

And hard to keep the timeline straight, including what does and doesn’t exist any more.

Time to bring the memes back.

This one, too.

The pivot to a “Democratic hoax” made zero sense, of course. The Daily Show summed up the absurdity well.

Even the Babylon Bee had seen enough.

Things were so upside down, even Elon Musk was able to craft a joke.

If Trump would just admit he’s all over those tapes and files…

Then news came out that there was more footage missing on the “raw” tapes that the Trump White House had released.

Speculation began on what those missing minutes showed.

Hang on, we have a full clip.

There’s also this suspicious footage.

I can’t believe he weighed in.

Democrats called on the White House to release the files, but Republicans blocked each attempt. Right-wing influencers were getting receipts handed to them as they tried to find a way to point the finger at Dems.

While Trump’s supporters tied themselves in knots—even from one day to the next!

Trump made things much worse by (checks notes) attacking his own followers and disowning them for believing the “hoax” in the first place—even though his own people had stoked it for years.

Why pick on Catturd? He never—oh.

Calling your own followers stupid and weak is a curious strategy. When you’ve lost Candace Owens…

Maybe MAGA would just sit and take it though.

Andy Borowitz FTW.

You know, Trump has always wanted his face up there.

Can we please, please change the subject?

By the way, who wants to tell him?

Maybe if they admit Trump is sick, that will change the news cyc—oh, nope.

Trump apparently has “chronic venous insufficiency.” This dig was subtle…

That condition would explain pictures like this.

Perhaps a diet change would help?

Ooof.

Things really started to spiral after the Wall Street Journal broke a story about Trump’s creepy birthday message to Epstein on his 50th in a leather-bound book that someone in the FBI apparently leaked.

But that letter to Epstein, totally innocuous, right?

I see what they did there.

Speaking of foreign relations, Trump actually said this to the President of English-speaking Liberia.

The amount of gold decor behind Trump is getting truly alarming.

In other news, JD Vance went to Disneyland and we got rewarded with this sight.

It reminded this guy of someone…

Good one.

I don’t condone violence of any kind, but if he was willing to take one for the country…

The revelation of Epstein’s birthday book led to speculation about other books.

The fallout from Grok going full Hitler on us last week was not done.

The fact that it had didn’t stop the Pentagon from awarding contracts to Musk.

As proof that nothing has been spared these days, Elmo’s Twitter account got hacked and he also went full right-wing psycho. Someone stitched clips of him that day together:

A new celeb of the right was born.

Rep. Moskowitz with the full circle moment.

When access to the account was restored, Elmo had a kind message again.

Harsh, man.

While some Americans remain just awful, others are becoming heroes. This guy from Minnesota, talking about ICE, for example:

Trump actually nominated this guy to be ambassador to Malaysia…

Thank you for your service, ma’am.

Speaking of absurd males,

I shouldn’t have laughed at this but now I can’t unsee it.

Have you noticed that Trump’s people often don’t practice what they preach? Dr. Oz, for example:

Some of Trump’s allies display… curious timing with their posts.

Also,

Nancy Mace would have said something like this to him:

With the release of the new Superman film, it was clear our politics have seeped into our popular culture.

If you saw the series “Election” this reminder is a gasp moment.

If they can put Trump in a cape, we can put Obama in one.

A reminder that the U.S. isn’t the only imperial power other countries resent.

Trump’s nastiness has encouraged nastiness by his base. But it’s not going unanswered.

In fact, Canadians remain incredibly kind to their neighbors, as per this ad:

From friendly people to furry friends, it’s doggo time! Someone let this one carry a camera around and the results were perfect. Sound up for the music track!

Sneaky move here!

Every pup could use an emotional support carrot.

I want to hear mooer!

Funny, if you know the literary reference!

Let’s check in on the cats and what they’re discussing.

Pete Hegseth, is this what happened?

Here’s a collection of… bathing cats. Some of them don’t seem to like it much.

Give him the Oscar for this performance.

This is so random and silly. Maybe that’s why I liked it.

Sound up for these duck calls. They sound so interested!

I did not know this fish would do this. It seems evolutionarily disadvantageous.

You never know what will happen given shellfish motivations.

Back in the world of humans, there was a “best of Twitter” call back. Here was a classic:

But I’d never seen this one. I read it aloud for effect.

The wealthy CEO of Astronomer got caught cheating with his chief People Person at a Coldplay concert when the kiss cam landed on them at the wrong moment.

There was just so much here to work with.

His wife immediately and understandably dropped her last name from her Facebook profile.

It probably wouldn’t have gone as badly as it did if they hadn’t reacted in apparent horror and shame.

The commentary though.

Can’t confirm if this is real, but it’s funny.

Wow.

This advice resurfaced.

I do feel bad for his wife, but others had a different spin.

This is how that CEO will be remembered, isn’t it?

Black folks on Twitter had thoughts.

Perfect.

Let the memes begin!

This is a cold play.

And other fan cams had fun with it.

Let’s hear it for our hard-working teachers!

Here’s amusing testimony from the kid of a two-dad family:

My parents told me not to do this.

I approve of this pop-up art:

Remember that Cerberus photo from earlier? Here’s a diagram:

I will never think of horse-drawn the same again.

For you Trekkies out there:

If you’ve seen the film (I enjoyed it), this is pretty funny:

This film’s coming out soon…

Okay, now I won’t ever think of the fruit mesh bags the same way again.

This takes a minimum amount of exposure to cursive in school.

Gene Wilder and Marty Feldman would be proud.

Nerd joke.

And a dad nerd joke!

