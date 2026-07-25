The nation going to literal sh*t lately is a bit on the nose, no? But at least it gives us some new and relevant terminology.

Much of the nation was also covered in choking smoke from wildfires, which led Donald Trump to somehow blame Canada’s forestry practices rather than the burning of fossil fuels.

The World Cup also finished with a win by Spain, and predictably, the president wanted to bask in someone else’s glory.

Note: Xcancel links mirror Twitter without sending traffic. Some GIFs may load; just swipe them down. Issues? Click the gear on the upper right of the Xcancel page, select “proxy video streaming through the server,” then “save preferences” at the bottom. For sanity, don’t read the comments; they’re all bots and trolls. Won’t load? Paste the link into your browser and remove “cancel” after the X in the URL.

There was this satisfying moment.

Set to this music, the whole moment was elevated to art.

Trump had inserted himself where he was awkward and unwelcome, inviting speculation. Where else might that have happened?

“Truly, I tell you, one of you will betray me.” — Jesus

Wouldn’t have sold millions with this cover.

What is the Empire still doing in the shot?

Kudos to the copy editors at The Guardian.

The meta reference here is impressive.

Jon Stewart had a disturbing question.

Perhaps it was the warm reception Prime Minister Mark Carney received from the players that set Trump off?

A hero was born in the stands behind Trump at a recent rally.

Hope he doesn’t suddenly face mortgage loan application indictments.

In other world news, the Iran war is back on. But it was so over months ago, right?

Trump threatened new strikes in a very dum(b) way.

Call for the arrest of an accused war criminal, and all hell breaks loose, apparently.

The death watch for Mitch McConnell continues, and a hot new costume idea dropped.

Seen outside Cleveland, OH:

Nice use of another fascist reference here.

In very satisfying news, the Tate brothers were arrested on an extradition request by the UK.

The internet couldn’t get over what they were wearing when arrested.

In the comments on my social media, you all did not disappoint.

Okay, internet, do your thing.

This meme was chef’s kiss.

Nice tie-in to the World Cup results.

The irony was not lost on anyone.

Gay influencers had a field day.

This was just Golden.

The political crossover humor was lit.

No explanation needed.

The internet is forever, and it is full of really funny people writing Community Notes.

Later, Tate thought he’d make a sympathy play. Again, Community Notes FTW.

Right-wing influencers were very big mad about the casting in The Odyssey:

Some spot-on commentary.

He serves his humor dry like his martinis.

To round out the week in politics, I offer this meme.

Thank you to all who sustain my work here with paid subscriptions! You are deeply appreciated! And if the button below says “upgrade” it’s an opportunity to join them! Are there three people today who will? I’m hoping yes!

The pathos here is real.

The exception that avoids the rule here:

Dance like the whole world is watching!

His face at the reveal!

Paw patrol?

How in the world did she manage?

I may be in love with Pineapple.

Red pandas are apparently easy to distract. May have to try this with a toddler.

The ending got me!

In human news, the World Cup is over and felt like a fever dream.

The consolation match experience went like this for many.

Wanna see someone dismantle his buddy on the air?

As the son of a Chinese mother, this spoke volumes to me. I bet plenty of people with parents from the old country can relate.

I can also attest to this one.

This is so silly, but I still laughed.

The Odyssey opened to huge crowds, and seats were scarce. Necessity, meet invention.

Ken Jennings with the LOTR plot-hole move.

Many on the right suddenly became experts in Greek literature. Community Notes again FTW against this bozo.

Elon Musk was the loudest critic, even saying he would recreate the whole movie in AI to make it “historically accurate” (meaning, I think, that Helen of Troy was not Black).

This clip describes many of our problems today.

This robot fail went viral for all the right reasons. And the commentary:

This baby cackle sends me.

You didn’t know you needed to watch this Guinness World Record get broken.

To close things out, a series of dad jokes. This poor woman! (This is actually her husband, not her dad, but I feel sorry for their future kids, too.)

Have a great weekend!

Jay