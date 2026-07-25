The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Weary Traveler's avatar
Weary Traveler
1h

They can put Trump's head on Rambo's body, portray him as a Superhero....or even Jesus, but shit eternal bricks anytime a black actress plays an entirely fictional character?

Just PATHETIC.

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Weary Traveler's avatar
Weary Traveler
1h

OMG.

Just watched the clip John Stewart pointing out the guy behind Trump who looks a lot like him, asking if Trump uses a body double.

A MAGA genius in the comments said “That's Melania’s father, dumbass”, along with a string of other insults.

Do you think they look at that and realize why she married Trump, or does it go right over their heads?? 🫢

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